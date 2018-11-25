Prostate cancer: 'If you are at risk, don't ignore it, go and talk about it and seek some advice'

“THE SOONER YOU talk about it, the sooner you open up and the sooner you have a PSA blood test, the better for you. Early detection saves lives.”

Almost eight in 10 men admit they have never spoken to their father or a significant male relative about their prostate health, new research released this week has found.

3,474 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer annually, making it the most common cancer in men in Ireland.

The study also revealed that two-thirds of men were unaware of this fact. Just 15% of those aged 35-44 were aware, making it all the more important that these conversations happen.

The research was carried out by Empathy Research and conducted through an online survey across a nationally representative sample of 501 men aged 18 and over.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, the Marie Keating Foundation’s director of nursing services Helen Forristal said that she was surprised by the high number of men who don’t speak to their family about their prostate health.

“My background has been working with prostate cancer men. I would be surprised now, to be honest with you. I would have thought it would be better than that, but if you asked me maybe five or 10 years ago, it wouldn’t surprise me at all,” she said.

Forristal has been working in the area of urology for over 20 years.

Despite the statistics above and despite her surprise, she said that “men have got so much better at opening up and discussing their health generally”.

That being said, The Irish Cancer Society said last year that over 75% of their interaction with the public is with women – which even includes questions around prostate cancer. This is because it’s often men’s wives who call up on their behalf to ask the questions they have.

From her own experience, Forristal said she has found that many men “haven’t necessarily wanted to talk about their health issues” and that they’ve “pushed things to the side”.

“What I have seen in my career is that their loving wives or partners are very much in tune with what might be going on and they’re aware. They often push their husbands or partners forward for the PSA test itself,” she said.

A PSA test is a blood test used primarily to screen for prostate cancer.

Starting conversations

One in eight men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime, but that risk goes up by 2.5 times if a close male family relative has had it.

So, with that in mind, the Marie Keating Foundation is calling on more men to begin conversations about prostate health.

Forristal has urged men to try to open up and speak out, because “early detection saves lives”.

“I would say the sooner you talk about it, the sooner you open up and the sooner you have a PSA blood test, the better for you,” she said.

“There’s a truth in it, and there’s a logic in it, early detection saves lives. We at the Marie Keating Foundation try to make cancer less frightening by enlightening people.

If you are at risk, don’t ignore it, go and talk about it and seek some advice.

Speaking of the progress that has been made with prostate cancer over the years, Forristal added: “If I went back 35 years in my career, I have seen so much change for the better in prostate cancer because I would have seen men walking through clinic doors with very high PSAs.

“They would have prostate cancer that had spread to bones and thankfully that is quite rare now.”

To address the need for more prostate cancer awareness, the Marie Keating Foundation has launched a new booklet called Prostate Cancer – From Diagnosis to Recovery, which aims to be a resource for anyone on or recovering from a prostate cancer journey.

The charity’s research has also found that despite increases in early detection in prostate cancer leading to a 92% five-year survival rate, just 16% of people say they feel well informed about the early signs and symptoms of prostate cancer.

There is also a distinct lack of awareness when it comes to the role of the prostate, with three-quarters of men incorrectly identifying what its function is.

The symptoms of growths in the prostate are similar, whether they are non-cancerous (benign) or cancerous (malignant). These symptoms include:

Having to rush to the toilet to pass urine

Passing urine more often than usual, especially at night

Difficulty passing urine, including straining to pass it or stopping and starting

A sense of not being able to completely empty the bladder

Very rarely you may get:

Pain when passing urine

Blood in the urine or semen

With reporting by Gráinne Ní Aodha