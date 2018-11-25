This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 25 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Prostate cancer: 'If you are at risk, don't ignore it, go and talk about it and seek some advice'

3,474 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer annually.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 25 Nov 2018, 10:30 AM
24 minutes ago 1,657 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4352931

“THE SOONER YOU talk about it, the sooner you open up and the sooner you have a PSA blood test, the better for you. Early detection saves lives.” 

Almost eight in 10 men admit they have never spoken to their father or a significant male relative about their prostate health, new research released this week has found. 

3,474 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer annually, making it the most common cancer in men in Ireland. 

The study also revealed that two-thirds of men were unaware of this fact. Just 15% of those aged 35-44 were aware, making it all the more important that these conversations happen.

The research was carried out by Empathy Research and conducted through an online survey across a nationally representative sample of 501 men aged 18 and over. 

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, the Marie Keating Foundation’s director of nursing services Helen Forristal said that she was surprised by the high number of men who don’t speak to their family about their prostate health. 

“My background has been working with prostate cancer men. I would be surprised now, to be honest with you. I would have thought it would be better than that, but if you asked me maybe five or 10 years ago, it wouldn’t surprise me at all,” she said. 

Forristal has been working in the area of urology for over 20 years. 

Despite the statistics above and despite her surprise, she said that “men have got so much better at opening up and discussing their health generally”. 

That being said, The Irish Cancer Society said last year that over 75% of their interaction with the public is with women – which even includes questions around prostate cancer. This is because it’s often men’s wives who call up on their behalf to ask the questions they have.

From her own experience, Forristal said she has found that many men “haven’t necessarily wanted to talk about their health issues” and that they’ve “pushed things to the side”. 

“What I have seen in my career is that their loving wives or partners are very much in tune with what might be going on and they’re aware. They often push their husbands or partners forward for the PSA test itself,” she said.

A PSA test is a blood test used primarily to screen for prostate cancer. 

Starting conversations

One in eight men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime, but that risk goes up by 2.5 times if a close male family relative has had it.

So, with that in mind, the Marie Keating Foundation is calling on more men to begin conversations about prostate health. 

Forristal has urged men to try to open up and speak out, because “early detection saves lives”. 

“I would say the sooner you talk about it, the sooner you open up and the sooner you have a PSA blood test, the better for you,” she said. 

“There’s a truth in it, and there’s a logic in it, early detection saves lives. We at the Marie Keating Foundation try to make cancer less frightening by enlightening people. 

If you are at risk, don’t ignore it, go and talk about it and seek some advice. 

Speaking of the progress that has been made with prostate cancer over the years, Forristal added: “If I went back 35 years in my career, I have seen so much change for the better in prostate cancer because I would have seen men walking through clinic doors with very high PSAs.

“They would have prostate cancer that had spread to bones and thankfully that is quite rare now.” 

To address the need for more prostate cancer awareness, the Marie Keating Foundation has launched a new booklet called Prostate Cancer – From Diagnosis to Recovery, which aims to be a resource for anyone on or recovering from a prostate cancer journey. 

The charity’s research has also found that despite increases in early detection in prostate cancer leading to a 92% five-year survival rate, just 16% of people say they feel well informed about the early signs and symptoms of prostate cancer.

There is also a distinct lack of awareness when it comes to the role of the prostate, with three-quarters of men incorrectly identifying what its function is.

The symptoms of growths in the prostate are similar, whether they are non-cancerous (benign) or cancerous (malignant). These symptoms include:

  • Having to rush to the toilet to pass urine
  • Passing urine more often than usual, especially at night
  • Difficulty passing urine, including straining to pass it or stopping and starting
  • A sense of not being able to completely empty the bladder

Very rarely you may get:

  • Pain when passing urine
  • Blood in the urine or semen

With reporting by Gráinne Ní Aodha

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'I thought I was too young for this': New health campaign aims to prevent 'silent killer' of over 50s
    78,595  26
    2
    		Major disruption to Heuston train services following tragic incident
    74,246  28
    3
    		Bogus taxi seized after picking up passengers in Dublin
    62,648  0
    Fora
    1
    		'A lot of sectors are in the doldrums': Why farms are being told to chase the tourist dollar
    76  0
    2
    		How chatbots can sooth stressed-out, angry customers during the busy shopping season
    74  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ireland v USA, November Tests
    85,102  45
    2
    		Champion of the world! Sensational Kellie Harrington seals gold in New Delhi
    49,496  32
    3
    		Stephen Kenny set for Ireland top job from 2020 onward - Reports
    39,882  97
    DailyEdge
    1
    		'Shove it up your hole!': Shane Lynch wasn't impressed when Tubridy showed Boyzone's infamous debut on the Late Late
    73,552  7
    2
    		Everything you need to know about the 22-year-old Irish plumber on The X Factor semi final this weekend
    7,822  0
    3
    		Chrissy Teigen, Nicola Coughlan, and Piers Morgan... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    3,515  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Underwear had to be shown in Belfast rape trial, says Jackson's lawyer
    Underwear had to be shown in Belfast rape trial, says Jackson's lawyer
    Domestic abuse against men: 'He'd been kicked in the balls: he was black and blue to his knees'
    Teenager admits trying to kill woman last Christmas
    GARDAí
    80-year-old man dies after road collision in Wexford
    80-year-old man dies after road collision in Wexford
    Bogus taxi seized after picking up passengers in Dublin
    Renewed appeal to help find boy missing from Cork
    DUBLIN
    Continuity is key as top two secure services of their exceptional managers once again
    Continuity is key as top two secure services of their exceptional managers once again
    Joe Schmidt strongly hints that he's leaving Ireland after the 2019 World Cup
    Conway hat-trick helps Ireland to make it four wins from four this November
    DUBLIN AIRPORT
    Airport noise issues to be sorted by Christmas paving the way for new runway
    Airport noise issues to be sorted by Christmas paving the way for new runway
    Man dies in workplace accident at Dublin Airport
    Knock-on delays at Dublin Airport after radar system fault

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie