Appeal after occupants barricade themselves in bedroom while masked men ransack home

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are appealing for information after two masked men forced their way into a home while two occupants barricaded themselves in a bedroom.

The incident happened at a house at High Street in Portaferry last night.

The PSNI received a report at around 9.30pm that two masked men had forced their way into a house in the area and caused extensive damage inside.

During the incident, two male occupants barricaded themselves in a bedroom.

The intruders then left the house and damaged a car parked outside, which belonged to one of the occupants, before leaving the scene.

Detectives in Newtownards are appealing for information in relation to the incident.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the High Street area last night and who saw any suspicious activity or who has any information which could assist with our enquiries to contact detectives in Newtownards on 101 quoting reference number 1390 27/10/18,” Detective Sergeant Rachel Miskelly said.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to UK Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.