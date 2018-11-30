Teenager charged with the murder of 52-year-old man in Derry

DETECTIVES FROM PSNI’s major investigation team have charged a 19-year-old man with the murder of Edward Meenan.

The body of the 52-year-old was discovered in the early hours of Sunday morning in Creggan Street in Derry.

A number of people were arrested following the discovery of Meenan’s body and a 17-year-old teenager remains in police custody at this time.

Detective chief inspector John Caldwell, who is leading the investigation, renewed an appeal for witnesses to come forward earlier this week.

He said: “I would like to hear from anyone who was in the Creggan Street or Little Diamond area of the city late on Saturday night or early on Sunday morning and who witnessed anything or anyone who has any information that can assist with my investigation to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 244 of 25/11/18.”

The family of the deceased said in a statement issued on their behalf by the PSNI earlier this week: “The family of Edward Meenan have asked for privacy at this difficult time following the death of a much-loved son, brother and father.

They have asked that anyone who has any information which may be of use to the investigation, please contact Police.

The teenager is expected to appear before Omagh Magistrates Court tomorrow morning in connection with the crime.

