This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Friday 2 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

PSNI officer reprimanded after climbing through homeless hostel window and drinking with residents

The hostel had a no-alcohol and no-visitors policy.

By Sean Murray Friday 2 Nov 2018, 7:49 AM
49 minutes ago 4,117 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4318583
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

A POLICE OFFICER in the North has been disciplined after he was found to have climbed through a window into a hostel and spending several hours drinking with residents.

An investigation found that the officer – who was off duty and not in uniform at the time – had a bottle of vodka when he persuaded a hostel resident to let him in through a window at the south Antrim homeless hostel in April 2016.

He later said he knew that the hostel had a no-alcohol and no-visitors policy, and that some of the residents were alcohol dependent. 

The officer had been drinking with residents in a room at the hostel between 11pm and 1.45am. He then left in a taxi to buy food, and returned with two large bags of food and eight soft drinks, but hostel staff refused to let him in.

He accepted he was under the influence of alcohol at the time, and said he had made arrangements to visit a friend who lived there. 

A staff member told investigators that the consumption of alcohol at the hostel had the potential to place staff and residents at risk.

An investigation from the Police Ombudsman also found that the officer had accessed a friend’s police records without authorisation in May 2013. A file was submitted to the Public Prosecution Service, which resulted in the officer receiving a caution.

The officer accepted that his behaviour had been foolish, and said that he had been worried about the implications of information he had received from a friend before checking the records.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Ireland's entertainment world comes out for funeral of Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds
    67,133  9
    2
    		Dublin man sentenced to 14 years for raping Spanish student repeatedly over 21-hour-period
    50,193  0
    3
    		Google's Dublin employees stage walkout over company's treatment of women
    49,402  71
    Fora
    1
    		Ryanair insists its new baggage rules won't be a cash cow, but analysts see a €50m windfall
    452  0
    2
    		‘Our first big project was shelved - I thought we were screwed; we had no money coming in’
    225  0
    3
    		Tech PR firm Wachsman is bolstering its Dublin base as it grows beyond public relations
    99  0
    The42
    1
    		'I can't understand why this is happening, but it's not in my character to sit by and say nothing'
    44,941  7
    2
    		Beirne and Larmour get first starts in exciting Ireland team for Italy clash
    32,543  73
    3
    		'I'd back myself to be a head coach, I'm not afraid of what people think or say'
    31,404  32
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The 13 greatest Irish Halloween costumes of 2018
    9,599  0
    2
    		Alesha Dixon has come for 4FM's Niall Boylan after his appearance on Good Morning Britain
    7,335  1
    3
    		Can Justin Timberlake go five minutes without mentioning Britney? Apparently not
    6,535  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    'Iâve been kidnapped. Iâm going to be killed': A phone call no father ever wants to receive
    'I’ve been kidnapped. I’m going to be killed': A phone call no father ever wants to receive
    Dublin man sentenced to 14 years for raping Spanish student repeatedly over 21-hour-period
    Trial hears evidence against garda accused of possession of child pornography
    GARDAí
    Body of man in his 20s found at house in Dublin
    Body of man in his 20s found at house in Dublin
    Murder investigation launched after man (30s) fatally stabbed in Kildare
    Gardaí renew appeal for information about machete killing of Mikolaj Wilk
    DUBLIN
    Cost of renting near Luas stops â¬3,360 higher per year compared with other parts of Dublin
    Cost of renting near Luas stops €3,360 higher per year compared with other parts of Dublin
    Ireland's entertainment world comes out for funeral of Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds
    How I Spend My Money: A finance worker on €34,000 who sees no point trying to save for a house

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie