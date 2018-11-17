PSNI investigate 'vicious and barbaric' paramilitary-style shooting in Derry last night

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are investigating what is being described as a paramilitary-style shooting in Derry last night.

The shooting happened shortly before 9:10pm, when it was reported that a man in his 30s was shot a number of times at a house in the Rinsmore Drive area of the city.

The man received gunshot wounds to his arms, legs and one of his hands.

It is also believed the man was attacked with iron bars during the incident, and suffered injuries to his legs and arms.

The victim man has been taken to hospital for treatment, where his injuries are described as potentially life changing.

Officers who attended the incident also came under attack from missiles at the scene.

In a statement, Detective Chief Inspector McCubbin of the PSNI condemned the attack as a “vicious and barbaric incident” and hit out at those responsible.

“There can be no justification for this type of attack and needs to stop,” he said. “The local community should be outraged this shooting incident took place in their area.”

The PSNI appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives in Strand Road on 101 or the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.