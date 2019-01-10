This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 10 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Psychiatric nurses to strike in February over 'recruitment and retention crisis'

They join members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation who are also due to go on strike.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 10 Jan 2019, 4:45 PM
1 hour ago 3,003 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4433571
Image: Shutterstock/Have a nice day Photo
Image: Shutterstock/Have a nice day Photo

PSYCHIATRIC NURSES ARE to strike in February as part of an escalating campaign of industrial action, the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) said today.

It said it is setting out an escalating campaign leading to strike action “in response to failure of Government to address the recruitment and retention crisis in nursing”.

 The PNA represents approximately 6,000 nurses working throughout the country.

A ballot of its members in December returned 95% in favour of industrial action up to and including strike. Following this, the Officer Board of the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) met today to consider and agree an escalating campaign of action in response to the Government’s failure to address the recruitment and retention crisis in nursing.

The ballot for industrial action up to and including strike followed the rejection by the PNA of the proposals in the Public Pay Commission Report in September to address the recruitment and retention crisis in nursing.

The Officer Board of the PNA said that the escalating campaign will go as follows:

  • PNA members will not be available to work additional hours (ie overtime) on 31 January or 1 February 2019
  • PNA members will not be available to work additional hours (ie overtime) on 5, 6, and 7 February 2019
  • PNA members will strike on 12, 13 and 14 February 2019.

PNA General Secretary Peter Hughes said:

The recruitment and retention crisis in psychiatric nursing is escalating on a monthly basis. With a 40% increase in vacancies from November 2017 to September 2018, the level of vacancies is totally unsustainable and is seriously impacting on service delivery and patient care. The recruitment and retention of nurses within the Irish healthcare system needs to be addressed with realistic proposals from Government as a matter of extreme urgency.

The announcement follows the announcement earlier this week that nurses and midwives will strike for 24 hours on Wednesday 30 January. 

Additionally, the ambulance services branch of the PNA – the National Ambulance Service Representation Association (NASRA) – is to hold its own strike on 22 January.

This dispute centres around NASRA members wanting the right to join a union of their choice.

Earlier this week, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) announced that 95% of its members voted in favour of strike action.

The strike will see the INMO members withdraw their labour for a 24-hour period over low wages and retention issues. 

The trade union has said that wages in nursing and midwifery are too low to recruit and retain enough staff for a safe health service.

“The number of staff nurses fell by 1,754 (6%) between 2008 and 2018, despite an ageing, growing population making the health service busier,” a statement from the INMO said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		How I Spend My Money: A junior doctor in Mayo making €85,000 who wants to buy a €250,000 apartment in Dublin
    58,407  74
    2
    		Gardaí investigating shooting incident in Bray
    57,318  25
    3
    		Dublin Airport fined €600,000 over security queue delays
    54,298  67
    Fora
    1
    		Whiskey is booming, but exporters have been warned of an 'over-dependence' on US sales
    276  0
    2
    		'We've quite a bit of ambition left': IT giant Ergo is aiming to hit €100m in sales next year
    249  0
    3
    		Why Equine MediRecord is adamant it won't take investment from its customers
    73  0
    The42
    1
    		'She has good morals': Pete Taylor opens up on pre-Rio Olympics split with daughter Katie
    36,183  8
    2
    		'I've talked with Mick McCarthy and Gareth Southgate... I will make a decision soon'
    25,274  57
    3
    		'I was sitting beside Nickie Quaid and I was as white as a ghost. I thought I was going to get sick'
    25,230  13
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Kate Beckinsale had a gas reaction to being called out for her alleged shift with Pete Davidson... it's The Dredge
    6,853  0
    2
    		John Legend defended himself after photo emerged of him posing with Harvey Weinstein
    6,228  1
    3
    		Fearne Cotton says she quit Celebrity Juice because she wants to 'feel a bit scared again'
    5,511  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Cynthia Owen of Dalkey 'House of Horrors' case suing Irish Daily Mail for defamation
    Cynthia Owen of Dalkey 'House of Horrors' case suing Irish Daily Mail for defamation
    Irish-based online course provider with 4.5 million students enters examinership
    Former Terenure College rugby coach sent for trial over indecent assault of nine boys
    HSE
    Meningitis: HSE expert says rate of uptake of vaccine boosters is 'very disappointing'
    Meningitis: HSE expert says rate of uptake of vaccine boosters is 'very disappointing'
    Sandyford lab told Simon Harris that CervicalCheck was 'in jeopardy' and urgent action was needed
    Doctors express concern over termination services amid fears of 'risks' to patients' safety
    GARDAí
    Man remains in serious condition after Bray shooting
    Man remains in serious condition after Bray shooting
    Gardaí investigating shooting incident in Bray
    Ardee investigation: Woman's body removed to hospital for post-mortem
    DUBLIN
    Dublin ladies set for two Croke Park league outings as Mayo double-header confirmed
    Dublin ladies set for two Croke Park league outings as Mayo double-header confirmed
    Dublin Airport fined €600,000 over security queue delays
    Poll: Have you ever visited Trinity College?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie