This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 29 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

PTSB transfers thousands more of its customers to vulture fund servicer

Many of the mortgage-holders sold today had engaged with the bank and reached arrangements.

By Christina Finn Thursday 29 Nov 2018, 5:08 PM
1 hour ago 9,897 Views 54 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4367547
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

PERMANENT TSB HAS transferred thousands of mortgages in its second major loan sale, which amounts to a gross value of €1.3 billion.

The Project Glenbeigh portfolio contains 6,139 home mortgages (known as principal private residences), as well as 133 buy-to-let loans. 

The ‘securitisation agreement’, which is similar to a sale of a mortgage book, will see thousands of loan holders moved to a special purpose vehicle which will be financed on the bond markets.

The mainstream bank has dubbed these customers’ mortgages to be non-performing loans. The loans will now be serviced by Pepper Finance Corporation (Ireland) DAC (Pepper Ireland) on behalf of vulture funds, which are not regulated in Ireland. 

Under the deal, six months from now, customers will no longer deal with PTSB. Instead, all communications and payments will go through Pepper.

Despite the bank and other commentators concluding that non-performing loan holders do not engage with their lender, many of the mortgage-holders sold today had engaged with the bank. 

According to a statement from PTSB on the loan sale, the bank stated:

These loans have been restructured and are operating in line with
restructuring arrangements agreed between PTSB and the relevant account holders.

Of the customer accounts PTSB transferred today, 4,046 were in split mortgage arrangements with the bank. 

A total of 2,226 were in part-capital and interest-only arrangements, but which the bank said today all had an outstanding sum still due at the end of the term. Even for those who did continue to engage and meet arrangements, they continued to be classified as non-performing loans (NPLs).

The bank stated today that the terms of the existing restructuring arrangements – including alternative repayment arrangements agreed between customers and PTSB – will be unchanged. This will remain the case if the customer’s circumstances do not change, said the statement.

This will remain Pepper’s position until the arrangement is up for review. 

PTSB said it has received confirmation from Pepper Ireland that when reviews are taking place it will “engage with customers to review their individual situations, will work with them to understand if their circumstances have changed (i.e. improved or dis-improved) and, where possible, identify the best long-term sustainable solution in a way that is right for their situation”.

Earlier this year, the pillar bank, which is 75% State owned, sold its controversial Project Glas loan portfolio to an affiliate of the so-called vulture fund Lone Star for around €1.3 billion.

Within that loan book, a total of 7,400 were owner-occupier mortgages, while 3,300 were buy-to-let properties. 

Similar to today’s sale, after the Project Glas sale was announced it emerged that a number of people who struck deals with PTSB, who had agreed to split mortgage arrangements with the bank, and who had engaged with the bank, found themselves sold to the vulture fund.

Permanent TSB chief executive Jeremy Masding said the sale today “enables Permanent TSB to reduce its Non-Performing Loan ratio and, to ensure it can grow and compete in the years ahead. Whilst this has been a necessary step, we have sought to ensure that the protections of customers will be maintained as part of this transaction”.

Cormac Ryan, CEO of Pepper in Ireland said Pepper now manages over 8% of the outstanding residential mortgages in the Irish market, the majority of which are performing loans.

“This reaffirms our long-term commitment and ambition for the Irish market and cements our position as the leading residential mortgage servicer in Ireland,” he said.

The transaction will further reduce the bank’s level of non-performing loans to less than 10%.

The chief executive of Permanent TSB and the chief executive of Pepper Ireland have today jointly written to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to outline the details of the transaction and to confirm their willingness to meet with the committee to discuss it. 

The move to sell off thousands of mortgages has already sparked outrage among opposition politicians. 

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty said on Twitter this afternoon that the government has abandoned 6,000 families today.

He added in a statement that he will be tabling legislation in the coming weeks “to put an end to the era of the vultures and protect family home loans”.

“Banks should be made work through their individual loans and prevent them from selling them to vultures without the borrowers’ permission. I am disgusted at the attitude of Permanent TSB only a short time after their last sale was announced.

“Their arrogance and contempt for their customers is growing because they know this government is on their side,” he said.

Fianna Fáil’s finance spokesperson Michael McGrath said he will be asking Pepper to outline the suite of mortgage restructure solutions they offer to borrowers in difficulty and to provide details of how their relationship with the securitisation vehicle will work.

“Pepper will need to outline how they will approach the review of mortgage restructure arrangements on their expiry,” he said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (54)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Weather warnings expire but heavy rain and wind forecast in the wake of Storm Diana
    72,211  18
    2
    		'No social or economic sense': IPRT criticise prison sentence after woman jailed for damaging a €1.50 tube of Pringles
    68,381  41
    3
    		How I Spend My Money: A legal secretary in Kildare on €26,000 who has saved up over €13,000
    54,294  44
    Fora
    1
    		Two years after the 'double Irish' was shelved, Google used it to shift billions to Bermuda
    1,408  0
    2
    		Want a UCD Smurfit School MBA? We're teaming up to give one reader a full scholarship
    851  0
    3
    		Ryanair is suing Irish officials over where the airline's staff are taxed
    676  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    50,708  53
    2
    		Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    33,731  80
    3
    		Botha puts differences with Stander aside to renew friendly rivalry at Munster
    23,938  13
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Once the heartthrob of the jungle, Nick Knowles' old fashioned views are less than lust-worthy
    4,932  5
    2
    		After years of dating in secret, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx look set to wed... it's The Dredge
    4,913  0
    3
    		Stefanie Preissner summing up the millennial mindset on Cutting Edge will resonate with many
    4,525  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    A hotel to be used for Direct Provision is still in the middle of a sale dispute
    A hotel to be used for Direct Provision is still in the middle of a sale dispute
    Ex-Anglo banker Tiarnan O’Mahoney seeking legal costs for original trial
    Man (34) due in court over fatal Monaghan crash
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ to commence Operation Open City today as Christmas road safety strategy is launched
    Gardaí to commence Operation Open City today as Christmas road safety strategy is launched
    Man charged over alleged 7-year online harassment campaign against number of women
    Four men arrested in relation to assault on referee after soccer match
    DUBLIN
    All-Ireland club champions appoint successful Tipperary underage boss
    All-Ireland club champions appoint successful Tipperary underage boss
    Severe traffic at Dublin's Port Tunnel as motorists face rain and gridlock
    Man who touched woman with penis on Dublin Bus claimed he was urinating at the time, court hears
    AUSTRALIA
    Rugby Australia hang up on Jake White after Wallabies coach bid
    Rugby Australia hang up on Jake White after Wallabies coach bid
    Australia's egg-laying duck-billed platypus population is under threat
    'The biggest cow in Australia, if not the world': Why Knickers the steer is captivating the planet

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie