This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 5 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Pub life and gambling': A Soviet Russian guide to 1970s Ireland

Yuri Ustimenko was Russian news agency TAAS’ Irish correspondent from 1969 to 1971.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 5 Jan 2019, 2:55 PM
1 hour ago 6,911 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4385463
Soviet Postage Stamp
Image: JT Vintage/PA Images
Soviet Postage Stamp
Soviet Postage Stamp
Image: JT Vintage/PA Images

BACK IN 1979, the Department of Foreign Affairs concerned itself with – among other issues affecting the country’s reputation abroad – a small Soviet guidebook to Ireland. 

A glimpse into how important impressions abroad were can be found in a report on “Get To Know Ireland” by Yuri Ustimenko, State papers reveal. 

Ustimenko was Russian news agency TAAS’ Irish correspondent from 1969 to 1971. Until his guidebook was published little information was known in Soviet Russia about Ireland.

“The present publication, therefore, fills a considerable gap,” Ireland’s ambassador to Russia explains in their report. “We have been told that a large number of copies [have] been purchased by officials in the [Russian] Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

Described as “light and readable”, “Get To Know Ireland” contains “minor factual errors which could have been corrected by an Irish proofreader…but on the whole the general information is quite accurate and sympathetically presented.”

Author Ustimenko, however, “suffers from limitations of experience and knowledge of Ireland.”

There is also obvious political and social bias, including reference to British colonialism in Ireland, the influence of multi-nationals and social problems – “all naturally described from a Soviet point of view”. 

One “particularly slanted section” deals with women in Ireland. 

Ustimenko references historian Tim Pat Coogan who is quoted as saying that under the Constitution parental rights rest solely with the father…”giving a much worse picture of the position of women in Ireland than is really the case.”

“Elsewhere, the author suggests that Irish women’s submissiveness is due to the age-long influence of the Church”.

Ustimenko’s account allows for historical bias, according to the Department. 

While Ustimenko’s descriptions of native Irish industries – Waterford Crystal, Guinness, Kilkenny Design – are positive, less flattering is the author’s take on Irish drinking habits.

He “makes a point of the Irish being heavy drinkers – in pubs rather than at home”. 

“He gives quite a lot of space to pub life and gambling as part of Ireland’s leisure activities, with special mention on bingo,” according to the Department report, “to which the State transport company runs special buses and of which the Franciscans use the proceeds to build or repair churches.” 

20181206_110941 Source: Cónal Thomas

‘Special buses’

Another chapter is dedicated to the IRA from its origins “in the fire of the 1916 Rising” to the present day troubles in Northern Ireland and a condemnation of the Provisional IRA. 

“This latter is surprising as Soviet comments up to now on the events in Northern Ireland have treated the Provisionals as anti-colonial freedom fighters and refrained from condemnation of their activities.”

In two chapters on Northern Ireland, however, Ustimenko alleges that there is continuous anti-Sovet propaganda and that everything that goes wrong in the North – from bad weather to rising prices – is blamed by the press on Moscow. 

In 1979, Soviet Russia was led by Leonid Brezhnev, who ruled the Soviet Union between 1964 and 1982. 

Soon after the ambassador’s report on Ustimenko’s take on Ireland, the United States and the Soviet Union signed Salt II – an agreement aimed at restraining the ongoing arms race between the two superpowers. 

In Northern Ireland, the troubles continued as the Irish government tackled IRA tactics either side of the border. Ustimenko found himself caught up in these events during his time here. 

One chapter details Ustimenko’s treatment by Northern Ireland’s police after he was arrested in Ardoyne, Belfast which he describes as “a complete disregard for democratic rights in a part of the UK which claims to be model of western democracy.”

These files, including a copy of Ustimenko’s ”Get To Know Ireland” guidebook can be accessed through the National Archives.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Student dies after falling from Cliffs of Moher while taking a photo
    89,390  61
    2
    		Five teenage girls die and one man injured after fire breaks out in Polish escape room
    58,979  11
    3
    		120,000 people may incorrectly pay 51% emergency tax this month, accountants warn
    45,829  56
    Fora
    1
    		A major new Halloween festival is tipped to be bigger than New Year's Eve
    384  0
    2
    		We asked entrepreneurs for the best advice they ever received. Here's what they said
    365  0
    3
    		Here are the main issues Ireland's lawmakers will encounter in 2019
    22  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Man United vs Reading, FA Cup third round
    32,110  15
    2
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    30,731  17
    3
    		New kids on the block! Returning James Horan names first Mayo team for FBD League opener against Leitrim
    30,424  19
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    4,245  0
    2
    		Everything you need to know about Dermot Kennedy, the Irish dude playing Coachella
    3,749  1
    3
    		5 ways to get a handle on your financial situation in the aftermath of that festive frenzy
    2,167  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Derry woman in wrangle with UK Home Office fears Brexit could complicate her immigration case
    Derry woman in wrangle with UK Home Office fears Brexit could complicate her immigration case
    If there is a Brexit deal - what trade agreements can UK businesses expect?
    DUP: 'It is becoming clearer by the day that no one is ever going to build a border'
    HSE
    HSE urges people to get vaccinated as at least 2 die after contracting H1N1 flu virus
    HSE urges people to get vaccinated as at least 2 die after contracting H1N1 flu virus
    HIV diagnoses reached a record high last year in Ireland
    HSE warning over 'my options' unplanned pregnancy websites with anti-abortion message
    HEALTH
    Guide suggests not enough evidence that screen time is harmful to children's health
    Guide suggests not enough evidence that screen time is harmful to children's health
    Opinion: The key to the trolley crisis lies in a statutory right to access home care
    Opinion: 'Nobody should have to live like this - I need more care to meet my basic needs'
    GARDAí
    Mother-of-two and aspiring actress named locally as woman killed in Donegal stabbing
    Mother-of-two and aspiring actress named locally as woman killed in Donegal stabbing
    938 drivers arrested on suspicion of driving under influence of drink or drugs since start of December
    Death of woman being investigated by gardaí in Co Donegal

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie