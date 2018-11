GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help trace the whereabouts of Noel Caulfield, missing since yesterday morning.

The 68-year-old was last seen yesterday at around 7am leaving his home in Clonskeagh, Dublin 14.

Noel has been described as 5’10″, medium build with blue eyes.

Gardaí in Donnybrook have said Noel’s family are concerned for his safety and asked that anyone with information contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01-666 9200.