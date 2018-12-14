This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 14 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Public consultation on children's data protection rights will begin next week

Public consultation will allow parent groups and child welfare organisations to make submissions.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 14 Dec 2018, 10:30 PM
5 hours ago 447 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4396851
File Photo
Image: Shutterstock/Dmitry Tishchenko
File Photo
File Photo
Image: Shutterstock/Dmitry Tishchenko

THE DATA PROTECTION Commission will begin public consultation on the processing of children’s personal data and their data protection rights under GDPR next week.

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) came into effect in May. The EU’s all-encompassing data regulation gave citizens heightened control over their own personal data.

Fine Gael Senator Catherine Noone described today’s public consultation announcement as “a welcome step” aimed at fully protecting children’s data.

“Currently a third of global internet users are children and Ireland is no exception to this trend,” Noone has said.

As a result, Irish children are subject to significant levels of marketing and profiling by information services and platforms, which also sell on their data.

Noone has called for a “multi-faceted approach” to protecting children’s data and has said that public consultation will allow parent groups and child welfare organisations to make submissions.

The aim of the public consultation is to raise awareness of children’s data protection issues as well establishing standards of protection across sectors where children’s personal data is processed.

Information on how to make a submission will be available on the Data Protection Commission website next week. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Jo'Burger Group goes into liquidation and closes Dublin restaurants
    57,133  32
    2
    		Who was your Irish MP in 1918? Here's a list of everyone elected in that historic election
    56,778  58
    3
    		Armed robbers steal cash from Dublin supermarket
    43,272  25
    Fora
    1
    		As it fights to keep a café open, Dunnes argues it hasn't made a Starbucks-style violation
    1,979  0
    2
    		'Your business becomes part of who you are. That makes it harder to shake off criticism'
    101  0
    The42
    1
    		Celtic clinch knockout spot despite defeat while fans make heartwarming gesture to Griffiths
    24,367  14
    2
    		20-year-old Irish defender Masterson named in Liverpool squad for clash with Man Utd
    21,606  27
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    15,964  5
    DailyEdge
    1
    		So it begins: Emma Watson shared her first photo with Saoirse Ronan from the set of Little Women
    7,394  0
    2
    		Dermot Bannon said 200 people showed up to have a nose around his gaff when it went on sale
    4,149  0
    3
    		7 Christmas gifts that your mam might actually use
    3,454  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man raped child while on bail for sexual abuse offences
    Man raped child while on bail for sexual abuse offences
    Case by Jackson and Olding to recover legal costs dismissed by judge in Belfast
    Man who fled Ireland and changed identity after driving car into group of friends given six-year sentence
    GARDAí
    'It's very disappointing': Garda probe launched as TD's office covered in urine and anti-abortion graffiti
    'It's very disappointing': Garda probe launched as TD's office covered in urine and anti-abortion graffiti
    Taxi driver robbed at knifepoint and vehicle stolen during late night attack in Drogheda
    Man due in court after car mounted pavement and hit three people in Ardee
    DUBLIN
    Armed robbers steal cash from Dublin supermarket
    Armed robbers steal cash from Dublin supermarket
    Devastating fire that killed pregnant woman and three children was caused by tea light
    The national average rent is €1,122 per month - it's an extra €500 if you want to live in the capital
    COURT
    Man (79) to be extradited to US over FBI's claims he produces child pornography
    Man (79) to be extradited to US over FBI's claims he produces child pornography
    Man jailed for two years for stealing over €19,000 from friend's late husband's pension fund
    British police officer jailed for 25 years for raping 13-year-old girl

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie