President signs bill that allows public servants work until they're 70

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins has signed into law a bill that increases the age of retirement for public servants.

The Public Servant Superannuation (age of Retirement Bill) follows an interim arrangement by the government last year that allowed staff reaching 65 to be hired back for a period of one year.

The new law increases the retirement age to 70.

There was concern expressed last month that public servants wishing to continue working could be forced into retirement if the bill did not pass through the Dáil before the Christmas period and their birthdays fell over the holidays.

The bill did pass through all stages and this morning President Higgins signed it into law.

The State pension age is scheduled to increase to 67 in 2021 and 68 in 2028.

The new compulsory retirement age of 70 will bring the pre-2004 cohort of public servants into line with members of the Single Public Service Pension Scheme.

The scheme was introduced for most new recruits to the public service since 1 January 2013. It allows post-2004 public servants to work until they reach the age of 70.