This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 26 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

President signs bill that allows public servants work until they're 70

The State pension age is scheduled to increase to 67 in 2021 and 68 in 2028.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 26 Dec 2018, 12:54 PM
47 minutes ago 4,332 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4414036
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins has signed into law a bill that increases the age of retirement for public servants.

The Public Servant Superannuation (age of Retirement Bill) follows an interim arrangement by the government last year that allowed staff reaching 65 to be hired back for a period of one year.

The new law increases the retirement age to 70.

There was concern expressed last month that public servants wishing to continue working could be forced into retirement if the bill did not pass through the Dáil before the Christmas period and their birthdays fell over the holidays.

The bill did pass through all stages and this morning President Higgins signed it into law.

The State pension age is scheduled to increase to 67 in 2021 and 68 in 2028.

The new compulsory retirement age of 70 will bring the pre-2004 cohort of public servants into line with members of the Single Public Service Pension Scheme.

The scheme was introduced for most new recruits to the public service since 1 January 2013. It allows post-2004 public servants to work until they reach the age of 70.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		RTÉ launches revamped Player after complaints about 'terrible service'
    67,935  70
    2
    		Fire services extinguish Christmas morning blaze at Kilkenny hotel
    53,275  11
    3
    		Just after their mother died, two brothers were told by their landlord they had to vacate the property
    42,861  29
    Fora
    1
    		'It's all about the customer experience - the day you take that for granted, you're dead'
    157  0
    The42
    1
    		'Our pre-seasons were brutal. I’ve never gone through anything like it in my life'
    31,064  2
    2
    		Munster's Arno Botha and his dog Ben reunited for Christmas
    25,017  22
    3
    		'I've met a lot of people who threw away their livelihoods because of how addictive chess was'
    19,616  15
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A look back at the scandalous Amanda Byram-hosted reality show, The Swan
    6,516  1
    2
    		A look back at 54 of 2018's most popular memes, in order of month
    5,188  1
    3
    		Kris Jenner's 'Rich As F*ck' Christmas gift is as Kardashian-esque as it gets... it's The Dredge
    3,690  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    IRELAND
    'I was thinking about my sister when she was diagnosed... I couldn't feel sorry for myself'
    'I was thinking about my sister when she was diagnosed... I couldn't feel sorry for myself'
    That's a wrap: A look back at Ireland's stand-out XI of 2018
    The first female Irish athlete in 40 years to hold both the 100 and 200m records on her life-changing year
    RTÉ
    Fitting all of 2018’s events into an episode of Reeling in the Years? Its producer on how they made iconic show
    Fitting all of 2018’s events into an episode of Reeling in the Years? Its producer on how they made iconic show
    Looking for some TV to binge on over Christmas? These shows might have what you're looking for
    IFA willing to meet health minister after he backs idea of Irish farmers growing cannabis
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: How much did you spend on Christmas presents this year?
    Poll: How much did you spend on Christmas presents this year?
    Poll: Will you make a visit to the St Stephen's Day sales?
    Poll: When is the best time to open Christmas presents?
    CHRISTMAS
    Three non-Irish gals tell us how they celebrate Christmas
    Three non-Irish gals tell us how they celebrate Christmas
    This Dublin charity will put your unwanted Christmas presents to good use
    Poll: Was a 'Stephen's Day tracksuit' ever an important part of your Christmas routine?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie