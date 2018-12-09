This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 9 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

PSC staff losing battle to stay on as department confirms contracts to be 'phased out' in 2019

A number of workers have been unsuccessful in cases at the Workplace Relations Commission arguing their right to a permanent contract.

By Sean Murray Sunday 9 Dec 2018, 12:05 AM
13 minutes ago 836 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4364781

STAFF WHO’VE FOUGHT to try to stay on at the Department of Social Protection after six years of working on the rollout of the Public Services Card are likely to have their contracts “phased out” next year.

The controversial card was first introduced in 2012 for accessing certain social welfare payments, but has since been expanded as a requirement for many other services. It also has a seven-year lifespan.

It has proven a source of controversy after the government announced plans to make the card a requirement to access other services such as getting a driving licence – but has since rolled back in a number of areas

Over 2.9 million people have been furnished with a card, and it’s cost the government roughly €60 million so far.

Up to 200 temporary clerical workers were hired by the department to administer the cards in 2012 and, despite unions managing to secure contracts for a number of them in recent times, the department has contested this at numerous hearings of the Workplace Relations Commission. 

Their contracts stated their job is to “facilitate the implementation” and “begin the roll out” of the Public Services Card. Once that has been completed, their contracts will be terminated. Workers have argued that the so-called end date has been constantly shifted and moved. 

And, as the government has pressed ahead with the card, and has already begun to look into the “second generation” of it, the workers argued they should be made permanent because working on the PSC had become part and parcel of everyday work. 

Furthermore, they argued that work on the PSC had become so intensive that permanent clerical workers were involved in working on it regularly, while their own roles had begun to involve other clerical matters. 

Workplace Relations

The clerical officers took their employers in the Department of Social Protection to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), seeking to have their fixed-term contracts changed to permanent ones.

Across a number of different cases before the WRC the staff were bidding to be transferred to permanent contracts.

One WRC adjudicator noted in the most recent case involving five of the workers: “It was advanced that PSC work had become part and parcel of everyday work for the respondent’s staff and consequently did not meet a transient need.

It was further asserted that the objective grounds no longer existed and have not existed for some time. It was argued that the respondent’s target dates were a moveable feast, that this was unfair and constituted a breach of the legislation.

The worker’s union said it could accept the need for fixed-term staff, but where someone had been in employment for longer than four years the department should provide very specific reasons why their contracts shouldn’t be converted into permanent ones.

The WRC, however, sided with the department and noted their defence that none of the people involved had been offered two or more successive fixed-term contracts, so the possibility of renewing these had never arisen. 

The department told the WRC that when the need for these workers to help with the roll out of the PSC ends, each of the clerical workers will have their contract terminated.

‘Phased out’

A spokesperson for the Department of Social Protection told TheJournal.ie that the staff were originally hired for the specific purpose of facilitating the implementation of the PSC programme. 

“Once the implementation phase of the public services card programme is complete, the purpose for which the Temporary Clerical Officers were employed will cease, and therefore the need for temporary staff will also cease,” the department said.

It is expected that these contracts will be phased out during the course of 2019.  The management of PSCs will then become part of the department’s ongoing operations and will be staffed from within the department’s existing permanent cadre as part of the department’s Intreo network.

However, despite this most recent case before the WRC turning out unfavourably for the workers, there was an almost identical case last year where one clerical worker had the WRC rule in their favour.

In that June 2017 hearing, the staff member said that given the work they were doing had no real end date and was contingent on when the “implementation” of the PSC was finished, they were entitled to a permanent contract. Furthermore, they submitted that the clerical work they did often overlapped with that of regular, permanent staff.

The adjudicator in this case said: “I am satisfied that the contract – a fixed purpose as opposed to fixed term – was silent on the event that would determine the contract.

It is unfair to allow a fixed purpose contract to be determined on an arbitrary date that is chosen by an employer after rights to a CID (contract of indefinite duration) have already been accrued. It is precisely this; holding an employee on a string of uncertainty, that the Protection of Employees (Fixed-Term Work) 2003 Act seeks to avoid.

In that case, the WRC recommended that the worker be given a permanent contract.

As of March this year, union Fórsa said that it had initiated 30 separate cases to try to secure permanent contracts for the temporary and had been successful in many of them.

It said the department had agreed to give permanent contracts to a number of staff members after union involvement. 

Given the most recent case where five workers were unsuccessful, it is clear a number of the original 200 still face being “phased out” in 2019.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Phil Hogan: If Priti Patel wants to starve the British people, this is how to go about it
    46,535  101
    2
    		For the first time - prosecutors have connected Trump to a federal crime
    30,388  112
    3
    		Over 700 arrested in early morning clashes at Paris 'yellow vest' protests
    29,808  146
    Fora
    1
    		Delivery providers are ready to wed for life. But some restaurants just want to keep it casual
    215  0
    2
    		How a well-designed workspace will help you attract (and keep) valuable staff
    96  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Bath v Leinster, Heineken Champions Cup
    47,820  23
    2
    		As it happened: Chelsea vs Man City, Premier League
    37,499  23
    3
    		Larmour's intercept try crucial as Leinster squeeze out away win in Bath
    28,444  64
    DailyEdge
    1
    		David Walliams was completely baffled when the Late Late audience received a loaf of bread as a prize
    30,807  3
    2
    		Last night a Cork man on Graham Norton's red chair told a mortifying story about waxing his foot
    14,250  0
    3
    		How do Aldi's new dupes compare to the original cult products? We tried 3 of them out
    10,287  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man who stole spirits from Coppers told gardaÃ­ he was on way to toilet when he spotted opportunity
    Man who stole spirits from Coppers told gardaí he was on way to toilet when he spotted opportunity
    Garda pleads not guilty to dangerous driving causing death of woman
    Man convicted of €90,000 tiger kidnapping of postmistress, daughter and Italian student
    HEALTH
    Irish women report painful complications from controversial sterilisation implant
    Irish women report painful complications from controversial sterilisation implant
    Health minister says HPV vaccine will be extended to boys next year
    Anti-vaccination myths can have devastating impacts on uptake rates, Harris warns EU
    GARDAí
    Garda probe launched after discovery of body in Cork
    Garda probe launched after discovery of body in Cork
    Man (20s) killed after car and lorry collide in Waterford dual carriageway
    Man (20s) charged over €200k drugs find in Finglas
    LEINSTER
    Sexton's calf a concern as Leinster emerge from 'mixed' display with victory
    Sexton's calf a concern as Leinster emerge from 'mixed' display with victory
    Larmour's intercept try crucial as Leinster squeeze out away win in Bath
    'We have to take safety seriously' - Bath apologise for confiscating Leinster flags

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie