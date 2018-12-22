Need to get around this Christmas? Here's what you need to know about festive public transport

IF YOU’RE NOT driving home for Christmas, there’s a good chance you’ll be using public transport.

There’ll be no services on Christmas day across the main public transport operators, but here’s a rundown of what you need to know if you’re doing some last-minute shopping, going to see loved ones or just plain getting around over the next couple of weeks.

Dublin Bus

Normal services operate this weekend, but Christmas Eve will operate Saturday service with the last departures at around 9pm.

On St Stephen’s Day, a sunday service will operate on all routes.

A Saturday service will then run on Thursday 27 and Friday 28 December, and also on Monday 31 December until around 10pm.

Diversions will be in place on a number of routes due to the New Year’s Eve festival in the city centre, and full details can be found here.

A Sunday service will then operate on New Year’s Day before routes return to normal on Wednesday 2 January.

A full list can be found here.

Irish Rail

Curtailments can be found on many rail services over the Christmas period, with reduced weekday services and a number of cancellations on some routes in and around Christmas.

No services will operate on rail routes on St Stephen’s Day, before services return to some normality the following day, albeit with a number of cancellations.

The full list can be found here.

On Christmas Eve, DART services will operate until 9pm, with no services operating on Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day.

On the following two days, a Saturday service will operate.

Additional DART and commuter services will also operate this weekend and on New Year’s Eve.

More details on that can be found here.

Bus Éireann

Bus Éireann services are running as normal up until Christmas Eve.

On that day, city/town, local, rural and commuter services will operate as per the normal weekday schedule.

However, all services will finish earlier (between 9pm and 10pm from the city centre depending on the route).

On Stephen’s Day, a Sunday schedule will apply. Expressway will also operate a Sunday schedule with the exception of services on the Belfast Corridor.

Normal weekday schedules will apply on Thursday 27 December, Friday 28 and Monday 31.

New Year’s Day will see Bus Éireann running a Sunday schedule.

Eurolines services will not be running on Christmas Eve, St Stephen’s Day and New Year’s Eve.

A full list can be found here.

Luas

Luas has been operating night services throughout the month, with night trams running tonight and on New Year’s Eve.

On Christmas Eve, services will cease at 8pm.

On St Stephen’s Day, the first trams will begin at 9am and run until 11.30pm on a Sunday schedule.

Saturday services will be in operation on Thurs 27, and Friday 28 December.

On New Year’s Day, a Sunday service will operate before regular services resume on 2 January.

A full list can be found here.