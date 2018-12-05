Puppies found among discarded rubbish rescued after passerby heard their cries

Saoirse

THE ISPCA HAS rescued two puppies who were found amongst discarded rubbish beside the River Inny’s red bridge in Co Longford on Monday.

A member of the public alerted the ISPCA to the location of the dogs in Gurteen, Ballymahon, after they heard the sound of a crying puppy.

When the passerby further searched the area after hearing more crying, they found another two puppies.

One was alive but the third puppy had died, possibly due to drowning in the nearby river, according to the ISPCA.

Shannon Source: ISPCA

ISPCA acting centre manager Hugh O’Toole collected the puppies from the scene and said that the two seemed to be in reasonably good health but were suffering from the elements.

“I find it difficult to understand why anyone could do such a thing to these three defenceless little puppies when there are options out there for people,” O’Toole said.

The ISPCA has said that the two puppies, named Shannon and Saoirse are recuperating in its care.

Anybody with any information is asked to contact the ISPCA National Animal Cruelty Helpline on 1890 515 515.