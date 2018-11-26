This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 26 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

39 people were killed or injured in incidents involving quad bikes or scramblers in 4 year period

There were 39 people killed or injured in collisions involving a quad bike or scrambler on a public road.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Monday 26 Nov 2018, 3:42 PM
1 hour ago 4,019 Views 26 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4360428
Image: Shutterstock/Vitaliy Kyrychuk
Image: Shutterstock/Vitaliy Kyrychuk

THREE OF THE four people who were killed in incidents involving quad bikes or scramblers in recent years were aged 18 or under, new figures reveal.

The provisional figures were published today by the Road Safety Authority (RSA), who along with the gardaí are appealing to parents not to gift them to their children this Christmas. 

The figures show that between 2014 and 2017 there were 39 people killed or injured in collisions involving a quad bike or scrambler on a public road.

A total of 16 of these people (41%) were aged 18 years or under. Four people died in the incidents in this period, with three of the people killed aged 18 or under. 

The RSA and the gardaí have launched a new public awareness campaign to highlight the dangers posed by quad bikes and scramblers. 

Transport Minister Shane Ross said that the misuse of scramblers and quad bikes was a “public safety issue across Ireland and we can see the disastrous impact this can have on families and the wider community”.

“The repercussions of anti-social behaviour arising from the use of these vehicles can be very serious resulting in injuries and fatalities.

That is why my Department is working with the Department of Justice and Equality, An Garda Síochána and the RSA to urgently address this issue.

Also commenting, Moyagh Murdock, CEO of the RSA said that quad bikes and scramblers were “not toys”.

“They are intended to be driven by people who firstly inform themselves of the risk they pose and who are aware of the need for care particularly when driving on uneven ground,” she said.

“Scramblers are also a big problem in the hands of inexperienced and mostly unsupervised children, who are riding them around housing estates, local parks and on the public road, often with no protective clothing whatsoever.

If you’re planning to gift a quad bike or scrambler this Christmas, please reconsider. If it’s the thought that counts, please think again. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Missing 3-year-old recovered safe and well
    89,068  34
    2
    		How I Spend My Money: An accountant on €60,000 still paying off an unsuccessful Celtic Tiger investment
    51,422  74
    3
    		Gardaí stop van with no tax, discover driver is using spoon as a key
    50,438  0
    Fora
    1
    		As Uber Eats arrives in Ireland, Deliveroo threatens defecting restaurants with higher rates
    683  0
    2
    		Poll: Do you think a new airport for the midlands is a good idea?
    268  0
    3
    		Backed by Renault, Dublin's iCabbi helps taxi firms fight back against the Uber threat
    181  0
    The42
    1
    		Joe Schmidt to leave Ireland post-World Cup, Andy Farrell to take over
    78,308  105
    2
    		Johnny Sexton crowned World Rugby Player of the Year
    75,126  131
    3
    		'It was suggested to me by Robbie. At first, I thought, ‘you cheeky b******s’'
    56,165  55
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Apparently, Prince Harry and Meghan are moving house because she doesn't get on with Kate Middleton... it's The Dredge
    25,437  2
    2
    		This ethical Irish Christmas fair will sort your shopping in one swift afternoon
    3,505  1
    3
    		Save or splurge: 15 houndstooth additions for your wardrobe no matter what your budget
    2,864  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HEALTH
    Hospital consultants threaten industrial action next year over unequal pay
    Hospital consultants threaten industrial action next year over unequal pay
    'Walking into a crisis': 61 psychiatrist posts are vacant around the country
    Manning up to MS: My diagnosis awoke my inner strength
    GARDAí
    39 people were killed or injured in incidents involving quad bikes or scramblers in 4 year period
    39 people were killed or injured in incidents involving quad bikes or scramblers in 4 year period
    Concern for woman who has been missing for over two weeks
    Gardaí stop van with no tax, discover driver is using spoon as a key
    DUBLIN
    Building on housing site to resume after garda presence increased to deal with threats issued to workers
    Building on housing site to resume after garda presence increased to deal with threats issued to workers
    Warning of 'systemic difficulties' in courts system as Rape Crisis Centre handles over 13,000 calls
    How I Spend My Money: An accountant on €60,000 still paying off an unsuccessful Celtic Tiger investment
    IRELAND
    'His job is not done' - Schmidt motivated for the final chapters with Ireland
    'His job is not done' - Schmidt motivated for the final chapters with Ireland
    Dundalk thank Stephen Kenny 'for driving amazing success' as manager departs Oriel Park
    'In Schmidereens', 'a great of Irish rugby' - Tributes paid as Schmidt's exit confirmed

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie