Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 1 January, 2019
'It's not unusual to make six or more attempts': Dr Patrick Doorley on how to quit smoking in 2019

Quitting smoking can be difficult, but having clear goals and support networks to help with motivation can help chances for success.

By Andrew Roberts Tuesday 1 Jan 2019, 1:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,134 Views 12 Comments
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

QUITTING SMOKING CAN be difficult process, and many choose the New Year as the time to give it a go.

Dr Patrick Doorley, Chairperson of ASH Ireland, Council of the Irish Heart Foundation, says it’s not unusual to make six or more attempts when trying to quit smoking.

The crucial factor is get back on track as soon as possible when you relapse and to try and pick a time when you are not under too much stress, he says.

“It’s important to try and set a date,” says Dr Doorley. “And think about the reasons you want to quit.”

Dr Doorley lists some supports and methods that could help with trying to quit for 2019.

