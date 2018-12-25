This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 25 December, 2018
Quiz: How well do you know the film Elf?

The Will Ferrell movie has become a Christmas classic.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 25 Dec 2018, 8:30 PM
27 minutes ago 2,534 Views 2 Comments
5659f2f01b0000810029eb0b Will Ferrell as Buddy in Elf Source: Warner Brothers

ELF HAS BECOME a Christmas classic in the 15 years since it was released.

Will Ferrell plays Buddy, a human who mistakenly ended up in the North Pole as a baby and believes he is an elf.

How much do you know about the film? Test yourself.

1. The script for Elf dates back to 1993. Who was first offered the role of Buddy, before the project was shelved for a decade?
Jim Carrey
John C Reilly

Robin Williams
Owen Wilson
2. Prior to his acting success, Will Ferrell played an elf at a shopping centre in California?
True
False, he played Santa Claus

False, this never happened
3. How many levels in the Candy Cane forest did Buddy pass through on his way to the Lincoln Tunnel?
5
6

7
4. What song does Buddy overhear Jovie (Zooey Deschanel) singing in the shower?
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Baby, It’s Cold Outside

White Christmas
5. What are the elves’ four main food groups?
Candy, candy canes, candy corns and syrup
Candy, candy canes, candy floss and syrup

Candy, candy canes, cookies and syrup
Vegetables, fruit, meat, fish
6. Where were the scenes at Gimbels, a real-life department store that closed in 1987, filmed?
Bloomingdale’s
Barneys

Macy’s
7. "It's just like Santa's workshop! Except it smells like mushrooms... and everyone looks like they wanna hurt me." Where is Buddy describing?
A police station
The mail room at Gimbels

A fast food restaurant
8. Director Jon Favreau makes a cameo in the film, as well as providing some voiceovers. Which character does he play?
A doctor
A lawyer

A dentist
A police officer
9. How much did Will Ferrell reportedly run down to reprise the role of Buddy in Elf 2?
$26 million
$29 million

$32 million
10. What’s the best way to spread Christmas cheer?
Whispering good wishes in every ear
Bringing loved ones near

Showing you’re grateful for another year
Singing loud for all to hear
