Who was the first musical act to headline a concert at Croke Park? PA Images Simple Minds PA Images Elton John and Billy Joel

PA Images U2 PA Images Take That

Who was the first artist to headline after the stadium redevelopment was completed in 2005? Gareth Chaney/Photocall Ireland U2 Neil Diamond

Bon Jovi Robbie Williams

When Take That first played there in 2009 how many members were in the group? PA Images Five Four

Three Six

How many shows at Croke Park did Garth Brooks plan in 2014 before cancelling? Evan Agostini/AP/Press Association Images Six Five

Four Three

Who offered to mediate in the Garth Brooks concert saga? Photocall Ireland Twink Mark Stedman via Rollingnews Mexican Ambassador to Ireland, Carlos Garcia de Alba

Rollingnews Dáithí Ó Sé Rollingnews Former Justice Minister, Alan Shatter

Who was the first female artist to headline the stadium? PA Images Celine Dion PA Images Tina Turner

PA Images Taylor Swift PA Images Beyoncé

Who has not performed in Croke Park? PA Images Andrea Bocelli PA Images Jedward

PA Images Guns N' Roses PA Images Neil Diamond

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny was spotted at a Croke Park gig giving it socks on his air guitar, but whose concert was he at? Twitter/DanWash U2 Westlife

Bruce Springsteen Ed Sheeran

Who has played Croke Park the most? PA Images Westlife PA Images U2

PA Images Take That PA Images One Direction