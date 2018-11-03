This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you know your world leaders?

There’s a few tricky ones.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 3 Nov 2018, 9:00 PM
2 hours ago 11,174 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4319506

THINK YOU KNOW plenty of world leaders? Give this a bash.

We'll start off with a handy one. Who's this?
PA
Francois Hollande
Emmanuel Macron

Francois Fillon
Nicolas Sarkozy
And another one just to settle the nerves. Who be this?
PA
Walter Steinmeier
Alexis Tsipras

Igor Dodon
Justin Trudeau
Bit tougher now. Who's the Prime Minister of Australia?
PA
Malcolm Turnbull
Scott Morrison

Tony Abbott
Barnaby Joyce
Who is the president of Lithuania?
PA
Dalia Grybauskaitė
Rima Baškienė

Agnė Bilotaitė
Rasa Budbergytė
Who's Austria's Federal Chancellor?
PA
Christian Kern
Norbert Hofer

Heinz Fischer
Sebastian Kurz
She made headlines during the World Cup for her passionate support but who's the president of Croatia?
PA
Nansi Tireli
Đurđa Adlešič

Jadranka Kosor
Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović
Who's the leader of Hungary?
PA
Gabon Vora
Viktor Orbán

Ferenc Puskas
Adam Bogdan
Football fans might have a chance here. Who's the Liberian president?
PA
Eusebio
George Weah

Roger Milla
John Giles
Who is the Mexican president?
PA
Enrique Peña Nieto
Ricardo Anaya

Vicente Fox
Graco Ramirez
This is plain mean - but anyway - who's the prime minister of Montenegro?
YouTube
Milo Đukanovic
Duško Marković

Mirko Vucinic
Stevan Jovetic
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Flippin' deadly
You're after doing class. Well done.
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Ewe did grand
Not too good - not too bad.
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Absolutely cat
What can we say? You've had a beast.
Share your result:

