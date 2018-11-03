Quiz: How well do you know your world leaders?

We'll start off with a handy one. Who's this? PA Francois Hollande Emmanuel Macron

Francois Fillon Nicolas Sarkozy

And another one just to settle the nerves. Who be this? PA Walter Steinmeier Alexis Tsipras

Igor Dodon Justin Trudeau

Bit tougher now. Who's the Prime Minister of Australia? PA Malcolm Turnbull Scott Morrison

Tony Abbott Barnaby Joyce

Who is the president of Lithuania? PA Dalia Grybauskaitė Rima Baškienė

Agnė Bilotaitė Rasa Budbergytė

Who's Austria's Federal Chancellor? PA Christian Kern Norbert Hofer

Heinz Fischer Sebastian Kurz

She made headlines during the World Cup for her passionate support but who's the president of Croatia? PA Nansi Tireli Đurđa Adlešič

Jadranka Kosor Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović

Who's the leader of Hungary? PA Gabon Vora Viktor Orbán

Ferenc Puskas Adam Bogdan

Football fans might have a chance here. Who's the Liberian president? PA Eusebio George Weah

Roger Milla John Giles

Who is the Mexican president? PA Enrique Peña Nieto Ricardo Anaya

Vicente Fox Graco Ramirez