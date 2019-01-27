'I think it's pretty obvious - you will have a hard border': The week in quotes

Margaritis Schinas, Chief Spokesperson of the European Commission Source: Dimitrios Karvountzis

If you’d like… to push me and speculate on what might happen in a no-deal scenario in Ireland, I think it’s pretty obvious – you will have a hard border.

The European Commission’s chief spokesman

Margaritis Schinasgave apparent confirmation that Ireland will have a hard border in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

A robot from the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots Source: Nick Ansell

Governments should be protecting people from the myriad risks that killer robots pose, not rushing into a new arms race which could have terrifying consequences.

Acting deputy director of Amnesty Tech Rasha Rahim. Amnesty International is calling for a ban on development and use of fully autonomous weapons.

Donald Tusk and David Cameron meet at Downing Street Source: PA Archive/PA Images

I know that all prime ministers are promising to help you, but believe me the truth is that no-one has an appetite for revolution in Europe only because of your stupid referendum. If you try to force us, to hurry us, you will lose everything.

EU Council President Donald Tusk is said to have told former UK Prime Minister David Cameron that an EU referendum was a bad idea.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Source: UPI/PA Images

I know they are (going to homeless shelters) and I don’t really quite understand why, because as I mentioned before, the obligations that they would undertake – say borrowing from a bank or credit union – are in effect federally guaranteed.

UC Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC that he didn’t understand why furloughed government workers didn’t just take out loans in the midst of the government shutdown.

Nicolas Maduro at rally in support of his government Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Don’t trust the gringos. They don’t have friends or loyalties. They only have interests, guts and the ambition to take Venezuela’s oil, gas and gold.

Contested Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro cut off diplomatic relations with the United States, after US President Donald Trump recognised opposition leader Juan Guaido as president.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Source: Sam Boal

We no longer tolerate stateless corporations, we’re forever closing loopholes that exist in our tax system.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the world Economic Forum that Ireland is closing down loopholes and raking it in as a result.

Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed Source: Leah Farrell

Many people listening this morning might think you’re treating us as if we are stupid.

On Morning Ireland, Audrey Carville responded to Agriculture Minister Michael Creed’s insistence that there would be no border wall.