This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 14 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork woman uses dog nuts to capture one-eyed raccoon lurking in her garden

The masked mammal got into a face-off with the woman’s 16-year-old dog.

By Ceimin Burke Wednesday 14 Nov 2018, 12:23 PM
2 hours ago 12,279 Views 42 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4338598
Maureen Blight caught the raccoon in her back garden.
Image: The Neil Prendeville Show
Maureen Blight caught the raccoon in her back garden.
Maureen Blight caught the raccoon in her back garden.
Image: The Neil Prendeville Show

A ONE-EYED raccoon that skulked around a Cork woman’s garden for several days has been captured after being tempted into a make shift trap by bananas and dog nuts.

The distinctive masked mammal, which is listed as an invasive species in Ireland, first appeared in Maureen Blight’s garden in Macroom last week.

Speaking on the Neil Prendeville Show on Cork’s RedFM 104- 106 today Maureen revealed that she spotted the intruder several times before things came to a head when the “one-eyed gunner” got into a face-off with her “feisty” 16-year-old dog.

The Cork woman added that her dog quickly learned her lesson following the showdown. “Of course she chased him down the garden, by god though she wasn’t long turning back,” she said.

Maureen’s neighbour, Karen Brennan, captured footage of the animal prowling around and eating dog nuts. Speaking in hushed tones Maureen reveals in the video that the raccoon “listens to everything”.

Following the fight the National Parks and Wildlife Services dispatched an officer to the house and a trap baited with bananas was laid in the garden.

Maureen said she added some dog nuts into the device because she noticed that the raccoon loved eating them.

The animal was trapped on Saturday and was euthanised on Monday night as it is considered a dangerous species. It’s not yet known how it came to be lurking around the Cork town.

The first Irish sighting of a raccoon also came in Cork back in 2011. Since then there was another sighting in Cork city and they have also been seen in Dublin and Tipperary.

It’s believed that the species arrived in Ireland through the pet trade or trade in animals for zoos.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (42)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Black lace thong held up in the Dáil as TD raises controversial rape trial comments
    71,627  0
    2
    		Over half a million people watched the Maurice McCabe documentary on RTÉ last night
    48,697  52
    3
    		'Judgement day', 'moment of truth' and 'betrayal': UK front pages react to news of Brexit deal
    38,212  46
    Fora
    1
    		Ireland's a post-Brexit paradise for EU staff in the UK - but many are priced out of the move
    380  0
    The42
    1
    		'I've no doubt I've much more passion playing for Ireland than I would have for England'
    36,376  11
    2
    		No 2016 grudging, just respect as All Blacks pitch up in Dublin
    34,966  28
    3
    		'He likes to run with the ball, he's a powerful lad for his age'
    23,172  14
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Defining cheating, a husband in leggings, travelling, dating a co-worker, pics of the ex - it's Dear Fifi
    5,407  0
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    5,168  3
    3
    		Lorde calls on people to stop stealing from women after accusing Kanye of ripping off her stage
    3,933  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    'We're here to serve the people, not the organisation' - Drew Harris pens open letter to frontline gardaÃ­
    'We're here to serve the people, not the organisation' - Drew Harris pens open letter to frontline gardaí
    Gardaí arrest 46 in operation clamping down on 'organised begging' in Dublin city centre
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after two men in their 20s die in Mayo car crash
    DUBLIN
    Luas back operating through city centre with delays after coach breaks down on tracks
    Luas back operating through city centre with delays after coach breaks down on tracks
    'The people who will benefit are inspiring' - Dublin stars hoping to Help Real Heroes
    'The beating heart of Dublin is here': Returned Heart of St Laurence to go on public display tomorrow
    EU
    'Europe must take our fate into our own hands': Angela Merkel calls for future creation of European army
    'Europe must take our fate into our own hands': Angela Merkel calls for future creation of European army
    Calls for Taoiseach to brief party leaders on Brexit state-of-play as talks enter the 'endgame'
    Report on Ireland's sex industry: 'Highly organised, thriving in every county'
    HOUSING
    Reliance on government support by renters likely to increase after Brexit
    Reliance on government support by renters likely to increase after Brexit
    'It's like a scene out of The Wire': Building on Dublin housing site stopped after intimidation and vandalism
    'It's clearly not working': TDs hit out at Rent Pressure Zone laws as prices continue to soar

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie