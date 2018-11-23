This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 23 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Iconic Irish buildings to turn red today to 'Show Racism the Red Card'

Landmarks in Dublin and Galway will go red to support the anti-racism initiative.

By Sean Murray Friday 23 Nov 2018, 6:15 AM
1 hour ago 1,728 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4354444
Liberty Hall (background) is one of those set to turn red
Image: Shutterstock/Tupungato
Liberty Hall (background) is one of those set to turn red
Liberty Hall (background) is one of those set to turn red
Image: Shutterstock/Tupungato

LOCATIONS AROUND THE country are set to be lit red today in support of anti-racism charity Show Racism the Red Card.

Dublin’s Mansion House, Liberty Hall and Galway’s Spanish Arch are among those to turn red, with people encouraged to wear the same colour today to mark their support for the initiative on the aptly-named Wear Red Day.

Launching the campaign earlier this week, Dublin’s Lord Mayor Nial Ring said “racism is still a very real problem that we must continue to tackle”. 

He cited a report earlier this year from European Network Against Racism (ENAR) Ireland which said there had been 256 racist incidents reported in 2017, including 23 assaults, 35 cases of ongoing harassment and 113 cases of online hate speech in the first half of the year alone.

This was an increase on the previous year

Ring added: “I am proud to join this campaign and very strongly condemn this kind of abuse in Dublin, and in any other part of the country. I would ask everyone to do the same and send a clear message that the values in this country are those of inclusiveness and of tolerance.”

Fianna Fáil TD Fiona O’Loughlin has also backed the initiative. She has co-sponsored a bill in the Dáil that would provide for the courts to consider an offender’s prejudice if is deemed that an offence was aggravated by prejudice relating to colour, ethnic origin, disability, sexual orientation or transgender.

“The court will then take this into account when determining the sentence,” she said. “Ireland is behind the curve when it comes to having effective and robust legislation in place to deal with hate crimes and I would urge the government to stop dragging its heels and support the passage of this bill.”

Show Racism the Red Card is fundraising today to help its work in providing education resources, programmes and intercultural activities that support integration.

It urges people to get involved by wearing red and donating €2 by texting SRTRC to 50300.

The coordinator of Wear Red Day, Garrett Mullan, said: “A large part of this campaign is about standing in solidarity with those who have experienced racist abuse, while the other is raising funds so that we can continue our vital work of educating our young people and promoting integration.

We are hoping to have more schools, workplaces and community groups participating this year than ever before.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Elderly couple found dead at house outside Kilkenny city
    63,135  12
    2
    		Tickets for Spice Girls in Croke Park have SOLD OUT as fans vent anger online
    57,115  66
    3
    		Poll: Should Mick McCarthy be the next Irish football manager?
    49,177  103
    Fora
    1
    		A Mothercare Ireland boss liked retail tech startup ServiceDock so much he backed it
    190  0
    2
    		Dublin's Courtsdesk is on a mission to take the pain out of getting legal data
    106  0
    3
    		The Irish Fairy Door Company has bagged a million-euro investment to start its line of merch
    83  0
    The42
    1
    		Ringrose retained as Schmidt makes wholesale changes for final November Test
    38,933  44
    2
    		Mick McCarthy set for second coming as Ireland manager - reports
    27,324  76
    3
    		48 games for eir Sport and 14 for RTÉ - Irish TV details for 2019 Rugby World Cup revealed
    26,657  46
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What's going to be THE Penneys scarf of the winter? We investigate
    9,313  3
    2
    		A movie based on a One Direction fanfiction is being criticised for how it portrays relationships
    5,671  0
    3
    		The Princess Switch is the best terrible Christmas rom-com on Netflix right now
    5,636  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Patrick Nevin to be sentenced today for sexually assaulting Brazilian student he met on Tinder
    Patrick Nevin to be sentenced today for sexually assaulting Brazilian student he met on Tinder
    Migrant fishermen 'treated like modern slaves'
    Daughter of murdered Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan: 'We'll never get our heads around this nightmare'
    GARDAí
    Woman (56) dies in single-vehicle collision in Co Galway
    Woman (56) dies in single-vehicle collision in Co Galway
    Elderly couple found dead at house outside Kilkenny city
    Four men arrested in Drogheda as part of ongoing operation targeting rival gangs
    RUSSIA
    Police release CCTV of Russian men involved in fatal nerve agent attack
    Police release CCTV of Russian men involved in fatal nerve agent attack
    Man killed on runway of Russia's main airport after being hit by plane taking off
    Russia doesn't get its man as Interpol goes for South Korean as new president
    IRELAND
    Irish-influenced USA take on Schmidt's side from best-ever world ranking of 13th
    Irish-influenced USA take on Schmidt's side from best-ever world ranking of 13th
    Arnold a 'raw talent' to be fine-tuned as fringe players work to fit into Schmidt's side
    Schmidt hopes to see McCloskey show his ball-playing skills in Ireland midfield

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie