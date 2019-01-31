Rain, sleet and snow expected today as status yellow weather warning continues

Snowfall in Blackrock, Co Cork yesterday morning Source: Twitter.com

MOTORISTS AROUND IRELAND are being urged to take extra care today as Met Éireann’s status yellow weather warning continues after parts of the country experienced heavy snowfall.

Today will be “bitterly cold” and windy, Met Éireann has said, with frosty nights and widespread icy conditions expected for the rest of the week.

Rain is forecast in the west and southwest and will gradually move up into other areas, turning heavy and persistent, especially in southern counties.

The rain will also turn to sleet and snow for a time over parts of Connacht, Leinster and inland Munster. While snow accumulations will mainly occur on higher ground, there is a possibility of low-level accumulations.

Highest temperatures today are expected between 2 and 7 degrees. Temperatures last night dropped as low as -5.8 degrees.

This evening is also set to be “extremely cold” with further snowfall, mainly in the south and east.

Frosty and icy conditions are expected tonight leading to “treacherous conditions”. Tomorrow, Friday, is set to be a dry, bright day with a northerly breeze. Temperatures are expected to drop to as low as -6 degrees in parts of the country tonight.

Today's national forecast Source: Met Éireann

Meanwhile, AA Roadwatch has advised motorists to take care today, with wet conditions reported this morning in Cork City, Waterford City and Tralee.

Icy conditions have also been reported on secondary routes around Thurles and Letterkenny.

The yellow weather warning is in place until Saturday and it “is likely to remain very cold for the rest of the week with widespread frost, ice and lying snow in places,” the AA has said.

Motorists are advised that the Old Military Rd (R115) remains closed between Glencree and Sally Gap in Co Wicklow due to icy conditions. Gardaí are also advising motorists to avoid the Sally Gap Rd (R759). The Wicklow Gap remains open.

“Remember it takes up to ten times longer to stop on an icy road. In affected areas, slow down, keep further back from the vehicle in front and keep all manoeuvres gentle,” the AA has warned.