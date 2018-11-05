This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 5 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rain warning remains in place for south-east with heavy downpours forecast throughout the week

There is a risk of spot flooding in some counties this morning.

By Sean Murray Monday 5 Nov 2018, 7:20 AM
23 minutes ago 2,368 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4322957

A STATUS YELLOW rain warning remains in place until 9am this morning for five counties, as Met Éireann has forecast an unsettled week with spells of wet and windy weather.

Heavy rain was expected overnight into this morning with the warning of 20-30mm in effect for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford, with the risk of some surface flooding.

Aside from that, it will be still be a damp start for many this Monday morning. It will be dull and misty for much of the day with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle – with conditions staying largely dry in the far south-west.

Rain will move in again overnight, with the risk of spot flooding to some southern and eastern counties tomorrow.

The good news for this week comes in the form of the temperatures, as Met Éireann said it will be “a little milder than normal” for this time of year and often make it into double figures.

The worst day looks set to be Wednesday, with heavy and persistent rain across Ulster and Leinster. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Fast food worker claimed supervisor said she reminded him of Benburb Street and had an 'arse like the back of a truck'
    47,193  0
    2
    		Woman charged over man's death in Foxrock
    35,315  0
    3
    		The duo behind Dublin's newest tourist attraction say its near-end was like 'sudden death'
    32,567  7
    Fora
    1
    		Takeover on the horizon? Here's how it will impact your staff
    97  0
    2
    		Crowley Carbon is building a developer team in Sofia because Dublin talent is too costly
    44  0
    The42
    1
    		'In PE class a fella turns around and says: lads she’s playing in the Aviva next week, so go easy on the tackles'
    45,730  5
    2
    		Ireland's win in Chicago allows players to put hands up for Argentina Test
    32,073  76
    3
    		As it happened: Cork City v Dundalk, FAI Cup final
    26,862  18
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Let's talk about the time... a waitress told my table she hated us
    7,968  4
    2
    		10 pairs of Chelsea boots which will see you through winter for less than €50
    5,738  0
    3
    		Countless childhood films from the 90s passed me by: Which one do I need to watch?
    4,793  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HEALTH
    'I was told I had cancer and would never walk again - I'm doing a 5k this week'
    'I was told I had cancer and would never walk again - I'm doing a 5k this week'
    New study suggests that diabetes medicine could be used to reduce effects of Alzheimer's disease
    Former HSE chief calls Simon Harris 'a frightened little boy'
    GARDAí
    Cocaine worth â¬4.6 million seized in Rosslare
    Cocaine worth €4.6 million seized in Rosslare
    Woman charged over man's death in Foxrock
    Teenage boy released without charge after woman is seriously injured in hit-and-run incident
    DUBLIN
    The duo behind Dublin's newest tourist attraction say its near-end was like 'sudden death'
    The duo behind Dublin's newest tourist attraction say its near-end was like 'sudden death'
    Kilkenny, Cork and Dublin stars land Player of the Year awards for 2018 exploits
    Poll: Do you use plastic bottles?
    ITALY
    Precious opportunity for Carbery and McGrath shows they're still learning
    Precious opportunity for Carbery and McGrath shows they're still learning
    O'Mahony fully fit but Argentina Test 'might be too soon' for Kearney
    Ulsterman Addison hungry for more after Ireland debut in Chicago

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie