Rain warning remains in place for south-east with heavy downpours forecast throughout the week

A STATUS YELLOW rain warning remains in place until 9am this morning for five counties, as Met Éireann has forecast an unsettled week with spells of wet and windy weather.

Heavy rain was expected overnight into this morning with the warning of 20-30mm in effect for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford, with the risk of some surface flooding.

Aside from that, it will be still be a damp start for many this Monday morning. It will be dull and misty for much of the day with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle – with conditions staying largely dry in the far south-west.

Rain will move in again overnight, with the risk of spot flooding to some southern and eastern counties tomorrow.

Spot flooding across parts of Leinster to begin. Overnight rain will continue for a time, with dull misty conditions persisting, but with the rain easing off at times and staying largely dry in the southwest. Highs of 9 to 13 degrees (west to east), in near calm.

The good news for this week comes in the form of the temperatures, as Met Éireann said it will be “a little milder than normal” for this time of year and often make it into double figures.

The worst day looks set to be Wednesday, with heavy and persistent rain across Ulster and Leinster.