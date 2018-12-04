Rainfall warning in parts of the country with cold week ahead

Here's how the weather will look tonight, when the heavy rainfall in the south has moved in.

Here's how the weather will look tonight, when the heavy rainfall in the south has moved in.

THERE WILL BE heavy rainfall in parts of the country this afternoon and overnight and a cold week ahead for the whole country.

Met Éireann has issued a Yellow rainfall warning for three counties – Wexford, Cork and Waterford – which is valid from 3pm today until noon tomorrow. Up to 30mm of rainfall is expected in places with locally higher accumulations in upland and coastal areas. Met Éireann said this will lead to spot flooding.

It will be increasingly cloudy today and temperatures will not go above 4 to 7 degrees. Early tonight frost will develop and temperatures in the north will drop to between -1 and 2 degrees.

Elsewhere, temperatures will remain at 3 to 6 degrees with rain turning heavy in some areas.

Keep the umbrella with you – the rain will continue on and off for the rest of the week, with cold and misty mornings.