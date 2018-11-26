This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 26 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rape and sexual assault at house parties increasing, crisis centre says

Dublin’s Rape Crisis Centre had almost 13,000 contacts to its national 24-hour helpline in 2017.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 26 Nov 2018, 5:50 PM
1 hour ago 3,593 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4360674
Image: Shutterstock/Milkovasa
Image: Shutterstock/Milkovasa

INCIDENTS OF RAPE and sexual assault at house parties and in the homes of friends are increasing, according to the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre. 

Speaking at the publication of its annual report today, Head of Clinical Services Angela McCarthy said that the apparent increase was identified by therapists working within the centre. 

“A lot of people have been telling us about having been raped by someone who they thought they could trust,” McCarthy said. 

Outlining the relationship between the victim and the offender, today’s reports lists seven categories – “parent”, “sibling”, “boyfriend/partner”, “other relative”, “other known person”, “person in authority” and “stranger”. 

Figures show that 43.8% of cases in 2017 related to an “other known person” – the highest figure in that category.

“For an awful lot of people it is not just what happened but it is the betrayal of trust by someone who they thought was a friend and they woke up to find them raping them,” McCarthy said. 

There has also been an increase in the number of “crisis appointments” at the centre – when a person has been raped or sexually assaulted in the previous six months.

Of the 3,883 completed sessions in 2017, 48.5% were crises appointments, an increase of 9.5% from 2016. 

‘A lot has happened’ 

The apparent increase in rape and sexual assault at house parties, however, cannot be confirmed by the centre due to a lack of data surrounding the prevalence of sexual violence, Chairperson of the Board Ann Marie Gill has said. 

The centre expects confirmation of anecdotal evidence in a new report into sexual violence, however, due to be published in 2024. 

The last Sexual Abuse and Violence in Ireland (SAVI) report was published in 2002 and detailed the prevalence of sexual violence in relation to age and gender of over 3,000 adults.

The report focused not only on the responses of those sexually abused but also on the attitudes and perceptions of the general public to sexual violence.

Speaking at today’s launch, Gill said that – while the centre welcomed the government’s 2017 decision to fund a second SAVI report – concerns have been raised about the length of time before the report is complete. 

“A lot has happened in society between 2002 and 2024…So we hope that those due dates might be looked at again.”

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre had almost 13,000 contacts to its national 24-hour helpline last year and provided therapy for 550 face-to-face clients, today’s report notes. 

The helpline had 12,855 contacts in 2017, an increase of 500 from the previous year.

Staff at the crisis centre also accompanied 251 people to examinations at the sexual assault treatment unit at the Rotunda in Dublin, and provided support on 53 days to victims who were making a criminal complaint either at a garda station or in court.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Missing 3-year-old recovered safe and well
    90,882  34
    2
    		How I Spend My Money: An accountant on €60,000 still paying off an unsuccessful Celtic Tiger investment
    52,180  74
    3
    		Christmas FM is officially back on Irish airwaves this week: here's how you can listen in
    31,400  33
    Fora
    1
    		As Uber Eats arrives in Ireland, Deliveroo threatens defecting restaurants with higher rates
    728  0
    2
    		Poll: Do you think a new airport for the midlands is a good idea?
    387  0
    3
    		Backed by Renault, Dublin's iCabbi helps taxi firms fight back against the Uber threat
    213  0
    The42
    1
    		Joe Schmidt to leave Ireland post-World Cup, Andy Farrell to take over
    79,890  107
    2
    		Johnny Sexton crowned World Rugby Player of the Year
    75,802  131
    3
    		'It was suggested to me by Robbie. At first, I thought, ‘you cheeky b******s’'
    56,705  55
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Apparently, Prince Harry and Meghan are moving house because she doesn't get on with Kate Middleton... it's The Dredge
    29,228  2
    2
    		This ethical Irish Christmas fair will sort your shopping in one swift afternoon
    3,613  1
    3
    		If it's too early to put up the tree, it's definitely too early to be talking about Christmas weight gain
    3,170  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Pat Kenny emerges victorious in planning battle with developer as council turns down apartment plan
    Pat Kenny emerges victorious in planning battle with developer as council turns down apartment plan
    Rape trial collapses due to 'unprecedented media coverage' in national newspaper
    Woman banned for life from owning pets after keeping starved husky in emaciated state in her flat
    HEALTH
    Hospital consultants threaten industrial action next year over unequal pay
    Hospital consultants threaten industrial action next year over unequal pay
    'Walking into a crisis': 61 psychiatrist posts are vacant around the country
    Manning up to MS: My diagnosis awoke my inner strength
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ log 100 motorists breaking speed limit on first day of M7 'slow down' operation
    Gardaí log 100 motorists breaking speed limit on first day of M7 'slow down' operation
    39 people were killed or injured in incidents involving quad bikes or scramblers in 4 year period
    Concern for woman who has been missing for over two weeks
    DUBLIN
    Rape and sexual assault at house parties increasing, crisis centre says
    Rape and sexual assault at house parties increasing, crisis centre says
    Building on housing site to resume after garda presence increased to deal with threats issued to workers
    Warning of 'systemic difficulties' in courts system as Rape Crisis Centre handles over 13,000 calls

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie