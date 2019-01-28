This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 28 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Limerick man jailed for 11 years for raping partner's young daughter

The judge said Liam O’Dwyer was in a position of trust and abused it to leave his victim “groomed into submission”.

By Aoife Nic Ardghail Monday 28 Jan 2019, 4:29 PM
53 minutes ago 5,264 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4463670
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

A LIMERICK MAN who was “obsessed” with his partner’s young daughter has been jailed for 11 years for raping and sexually abusing her.

Liam O’Dwyer (45) of Capparoe, Adare, Co. Limerick, was convicted of eight charges of sexual assault, four sample charges of rape and one of oral rape after a retrial last year.

He had denied these charges, which took place in his then partner’s bedroom between October 1996 and December 2001 when the girl was aged from 12 to 17 years.

Counsel for the prosecution told the Central Criminal Court that while the woman does not want to waive her right to anonymity, she did want O’Dwyer’s name to be published.

Sergeant Brendan Casey said some of the woman’s family gave evidence at the trial that O’Dwyer seemed obsessed with her and always wanted to know where she was.

One family member said she had felt “most uncomfortable” with the way O’Dwyer looked at the girl, but parked the issue as nobody else raised it.

Other family revealed that O’Dwyer rang their house up to four times a day when the girl came to visit them at one stage. They said she would often cry after the phone conversations but told them it was because she was missing her mother.

These witnesses described the girl at that time as “very withdrawn” and not like a normal teenager. The sergeant said that, years later, the young woman’s life spiralled out of control and she got involved with the wrong people and began to abuse drugs.

She finally made her statement to gardaí in 2014 about the childhood abuse.

The woman read her victim impact statement in court and asked the judge to think of her and her life when passing sentence. She described how she is still recovering from the ways the abuse and exploitation has hurt her through her teenage years and into adulthood.

She said she now lives her life in fear that someone will hurt her physically and psychologically and that she had pushed out her feelings and trauma.

The woman described how her drug addiction brought her to a place she never wants to return to.

She said it was “like going into a boxing match every day knowing I was going to lose but putting myself through it regardless”. She said she experiences flashbacks, nightmares and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott said the woman was “groomed into submission” by O’Dwyer who was in a position of trust. He noted O’Dwyer continues to deny the charges and has expressed no remorse.

He jailed O’Dwyer for 11 years and ordered that he undergo three years post-release supervision to protect the public and prevent future sexual offending.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Nic Ardghail

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'The stuff of nightmares': Four men in their 20s killed in Donegal car crash named
    117,933  85
    2
    		Opinion: Pat was refused mental health services because of his addiction - now he's dead
    78,688  49
    3
    		Snow and icy conditions expected as nationwide Status Yellow warning issued
    76,353  32
    Fora
    1
    		'It's frustrating': Pharmacies rack up software bills to meet rigorous new medicine rules
    286  0
    2
    		Poll: Should major tech companies build homes when they expand in Ireland?
    198  0
    The42
    1
    		'Joe told me he hadn't seen enough of me. I knew I needed to move'
    58,246  40
    2
    		TV Wrap - A winter of moaning finally ends while Brolly meets the new sheriff in town
    48,027  29
    3
    		Monaghan topple All-Ireland champions Dublin once again in Clones league opener
    32,100  57
    DailyEdge
    1
    		'There's no longer any doubt at all': Critics say the new Michael Jackson documentary is deeply disturbing
    11,254  3
    2
    		Gemma Collins faceplanted on Dancing On Ice - but was it faked for the show?
    8,735  0
    3
    		6 beauty trends that (deservedly) died a death in recent years
    6,693  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    HEALTH
    Opinion: At 12 I started taking Orkambi as a trial drug and it transformed my life
    Opinion: At 12 I started taking Orkambi as a trial drug and it transformed my life
    Opinion: You might need to simplify your child's lunch so they actually eat it
    Nurses' strike: HSE releases info on which health services will and will not operate on the day
    GARDAí
    'A cloud of sadness over the area': Tributes paid to four young men killed in Co Donegal car crash
    'A cloud of sadness over the area': Tributes paid to four young men killed in Co Donegal car crash
    'The stuff of nightmares': Four men in their 20s killed in Donegal car crash named
    Man in his 80s dies after car hits pole in Kilkenny
    PSNI
    'It has been a huge honour': PSNI chief constable George Hamilton to retire in June
    'It has been a huge honour': PSNI chief constable George Hamilton to retire in June
    Red panda found after escaping from Belfast Zoo
    Murder investigation launched after 45-year-old man attacked in East Belfast

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie