Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 1 November, 2018
Advertisement
Dublin man sentenced to 14 years for raping Spanish student repeatedly over 21-hour-period

Eoin Berkley admitted to raping the girl in Ringsend in July 2017.

By Declan Brennan Thursday 1 Nov 2018, 11:28 AM
1 hour ago 12,686 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4316865
Image: Collins Agency
Image: Collins Agency

A 25-YEAR-OLD man who abducted a teenage Spanish student from Dublin city centre and raped her repeatedly over a 21-hour-period has been jailed for 14 years.

Eoin Berkley of Hampton Wood Way, Finglas, Dublin admitted raping the girl at the Irish Glass Bottle Company site, Pigeon House Road on three occasions between 15 and 16 July 2017.

This morning, Mr Justice Michael White said that there 19 incidents of violence or threats of violence during the ordeal. He said the crimes were premeditated and the nature of the rapes were particularly degrading.

He said Berkley’s threats to kill the victim were blood curdling. He imposed concurrent sentences of 14 years for each rape offence and said he was taking into consideration the threats to kill, sexual assaults and false imprisonment.

He backdated the sentence to 31 July 2017 when Berkley went into custody. There was no reaction from Berkley to the sentence.

The then 18-year-old student, described as naïve and shy, had come to Ireland two weeks earlier to improve her English and was staying with a host family in Dublin.

She was a day out in the city centre on a Saturday afternoon when she met Berkley who told her he lived on the beach and invited her to see where he lived.

She agreed and walked with him to derelict site near Sandymount where he had a number of tents pitched.

Once inside the tent his mood changed, he pushed her to the ground and grabbed her hands. She told him he was hurting her but he laughed and told her she was stupid and that he had “done this before”.

She left the tent but Berkley dragged her back in. He tied her hands up behind her back using a dog leash and told her he had previously killed six people and was going to kill her.

He repeatedly tried to strangle her and at one point he picked up a small saw and told her that if she didn’t stop struggling he would cut her hands off.

She begged him to kill her in the least painful way possible and he gave her some tablets and he then put some black gloves on. She took the tablets and fell down and he began abusing her.

Over the hours that followed Berkley raped the woman on three separate occasions. On the Sunday he told her he wasn’t going to kill her until Monday.

He told her that if she tried to run away he would throw a rock at her head. He told her that he’d stopped having feelings about people since the age of ten and said he had cut the paws off household pets.

Escape

The victim escaped when Berkley took her down to the beach and he fell asleep. In the meantime the family she was staying with in Dublin and her parents in Spain had raised the alarm when she failed to make contact on Saturday evening.

On escaping the victim rang her father, telling him she was running from a man and told him: “I’ve being kidnapped. I’m going to be killed”. Her father told the court this was the worst phone call a father could ever get.

The victim told gardaí that Berkley she was terrified and knew if she tried to escape she had to be successful.

“I knew that I would have only one real chance to escape. He had total control of my life over these days. I was terrified,” she said.

The court heard that medical tests found morphine, codeine and cannabis present in her body after the attack. She suffered bruising to her wrist, arms, legs and neck.

In a victim impact statement read into court by counsel, the woman said that she had to take medication for months after the rape in case of infections. She said she thought she was going to be killed during the attack and she is now afraid to sleep in the dark.

She said she thinks about what happened every day, saying: “I was afraid, I did not want to be afraid.”

Berkley’s 25 previous convictions include unlawful possession of knives and a realistic firearm and threatening and abusive behaviour.

After the hearing at the Central Criminal Court last week Mr Justice White adjourned sentencing to today.

He said that the victim was violated in a horrendous way. He said there was a collective sense of shame that somebody visiting Ireland had suffered in such a vile way.

Before this defence counsel, Michael Bowman SC told the court that his client went into foster care at the age of four as his mother had psychological problems which were compounded by alcohol.

At the age of 14 his foster care situation broke down because of his own behavioural difficulties and he was institutionalised at Ballydowd, a facility for “unruly youths”.

Counsel said that after leaving Ballydowd he had lived in flux mostly in homelessness, often coming to garda attention in situations which caused concerns around his mental health.

A month before the kidnap and rape a garda inspector in the Dublin city area directed his detention under the Mental Health Act. He was seen by a doctor who deemed him fit to be released.

Two days later Berkley’s brother rang a garda station and said Berkley needed to be detained under the Act. Gardaí told him there was no basis for his detention and advised that Berkley seek medical care.

Comments are closed on this article, as the victim chose to retain her right to anonymity in this case

Declan Brennan
@decoy12345

