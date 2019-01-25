This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 25 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man jailed for eight-and-a-half years for sexual assault, exploitation and defilement of 13 year-old girl

Ray McHugh was sentenced today at Galway Circuit Criminal Court.

By Ann Healy Friday 25 Jan 2019, 3:07 PM
58 minutes ago 5,866 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4459659
Image: Shutterstock/txking
Image: Shutterstock/txking

A MARRIED MAN who sent sexually explicit text messages to a schoolgirl has been sentenced to seven years in jail at Galway Circuit Criminal Court.

A jury convicted Ray McHugh, 39, from Ballaghbawn, Belclare, Tuam last December of the oral rape, sexual exploitation and sexual assault of the schoolgirl four years ago when she was 13-years-old.

McHugh was placed on the sex offender’s register and spent Christmas in prison awaiting sentence.

The father-of-one was brought before Galway Circuit Criminal Court this morning, where he received an eight-and-a-half year prison term with the final 18 months suspended.

The now 17-year-old girl was present in court with her mother for the sentence hearing.

They declined to comment afterwards.

McHugh hung his head and started to cry when sentence was imposed.

He had denied twenty sample charges involving the oral rape, sexual assault and sexual exploitation of the girl on dates between 1 May, 2014 and 27 February, 2015, during a two-week trial in December.

He had deleted explicit sexual texts he had sent to the child and instructed her to delete them once she’d read them.

Gardaí had no difficulty retrieving the texts from McHugh’s phone and from the girl’s phone using digital forensics software.

Passing sentence, Judge Rory McCabe said there had been an element of grooming involved and that for a period of seven to eight months, McHugh, had every opportunity to stop but didn’t.

‘He didn’t care’

In her victim impact statement to the court, the girl said she was scared when her mother read the texts on her phone because McHugh had warned and threatened her not to tell anyone.

“Until someone else knew about it and I said it out loud, I didn’t know how wrong it was.

“I hate the way people talk about sexual assault as if they know what they’re talking about. They makes jokes about it. They don’t understand.

“He took so many pieces of me and he didn’t care.

“All through the trial, I was sick at the thought of being cross-examined. It brought it all back.

“After he was convicted, I thought all the anger and sadness would be gone but that didn’t happen,” the girl said in her statement.

She said she had stopped trusting all men and would only go to a female nurse or doctor now.

The only person she trusted then was her mother and she stopped going out and missed out on things other teenagers did like going to discos and concerts.

Respectable family

The sentence hearing heard today that McHugh came from a very respectable family and they, his wife and baby son, were victims too of McHugh’s crimes.

Judge McCabe said the headline sentence for defilement in this case was 12 years before mitigating factors were taken into account.

The headline sentence for the sexual exploitation was also 12 years, he said, with eight years for the sexual assaults.

He said the only mitigating factor he could find was evidence of McHugh’s previous good character and for that reason he said he was entitled to a 20 percent remission.

He sentenced McHugh to eight-and-a-half years on each of the four counts of defilement – which related to the oral rape charges.

He sentenced him to a further eight-and-a-half years for each of the seven counts of child exploitation – relating to the text messages.

He imposed a six-year sentence for four counts of sexual assault.

All of the sentences are to be served concurrently.

Judge McCabe said that to act as a mixed incentive and deterrent, he was suspending the final 18 months of the sentence for five years.

Comments have been closed.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ann Healy

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Woman in her 30s killed and man injured in multiple vehicle crash on the M50
    239,666  45
    2
    		'The loss of a loved one is traumatic enough without this': People asked to report photos of fatal M50 crash
    85,354  70
    3
    		'Please don't stop': Emiliano Sala's sister appeal to police after search for missing plane called off
    77,340  35
    Fora
    1
    		Electric car-sharing service GreenMobility hopes to go head to head with GoCar this year
    237  0
    2
    		'An appearance on Dragons' Den tripled our sales. When they re-aired the show, it happened again'
    215  0
    3
    		Limerick waste software firm AMCS is hunting for more deals after its latest acquisition
    202  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Chelsea v Tottenham, Carabao Cup semi-final second leg
    33,340  7
    2
    		Carbery among eight Irish players nominated for EPCR Player of the Year
    23,441  81
    3
    		'I'll promote players that are Irish' - Kenny sets out stall as Irish U21s manager
    20,316  28
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Donegal teenager Ferdia Gallagher has been the talk of Paris Fashion Week
    13,067  1
    2
    		Bertie Ahern categorically denied that he's the subject of *that* viral Whatsapp voice-note ...it's The Dredge
    4,468  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
    4,371  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    CRIME
    Man jailed for eight-and-a-half years for sexual assault, exploitation and defilement of 13 year-old girl
    Man jailed for eight-and-a-half years for sexual assault, exploitation and defilement of 13 year-old girl
    Criminal Brian Rattigan jailed for nine years for killing former friend
    Dublin man to go on trial over alleged online harassment of women over seven-year period
    COURTS
    Man charged with possessing imitation firearm at family law court in December
    Man charged with possessing imitation firearm at family law court in December
    Stable owner who raped girl receives partially suspended sentence
    Jury in trial of farmer accused of murdering love rival to visit farm where body was found
    HSE
    CervicalCheck support group says smear test delays are 'totally unacceptable'
    CervicalCheck support group says smear test delays are 'totally unacceptable'
    HSE confirms further 1,000 smear retests needed after samples expired due to backlog
    Letters to be sent to 6,000 women about repeat smear test next week
    GARDAí
    'The loss of a loved one is traumatic enough without this': People asked to report photos of fatal M50 crash
    'The loss of a loved one is traumatic enough without this': People asked to report photos of fatal M50 crash
    Gardaí investigating after body of female found on beach in Donegal
    Man dies after being struck by 4x4 in Kildare

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie