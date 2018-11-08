This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 8 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

As we approach centenary of Armistice Day, here's why I'm asking Irish politicians to wear a Shamrock Poppy

It’s time to stop airbrushing the Irish soldiers who died in World War I out of our history, writes Fine Gael senator Frank Feighan.

By Frank Feighan Thursday 8 Nov 2018, 7:00 AM
33 minutes ago 3,138 Views 17 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4327260
Frank Feighan

MILITARY HISTORIAN TOM Burnell estimates that more than 200,000 Irish people fought in World War I. Around 50,000 of them died and 30,000 of the people who died came from the counties that later became the Republic of Ireland.

Unlike in Britain there was no conscription on the island of Ireland, so all those soldiers chose to fight, around one in seven men of service age enlisted voluntarily.

The thousands of Irish people who fought and died in World War I were shop workers, farm labourers, brothers, sons and daughters. They came from every city, town, village and townland across the island of Ireland.

Soldiers signed up for different reasons, including financial necessity, out of a sense of adventure, or importantly in an effort to secure the long-awaited Home Rule Bill for Ireland.

In my own county of Roscommon, more than 550 people are estimated to have lost their lives and 126 of them came from my home town of Boyle. Indeed, I only discovered recently that four of my close neighbours died in the war – they were the Wynne brothers, who had lived only 100 yards from my house.

As we all know too well, Ireland and the UK have a shared and divided history. It is a history marked by tragedy and triumph, success and failure, loss and hope.

Understanding history

As Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said this week, by understanding Irish history, we help to encourage understanding of it – but not with the intention of challenging anyone’s loyalty.

Part of my own family’s political lineage illustrates the complexities of Irish history. My grandfather James Feely was a Commander in the Old IRA in North Roscommon, a Sinn Féin councillor and was a prisoner in Mountjoy and the Curragh during the War of Independence.

Along with all other prisoners, he was released on the signing of the Anglo-Irish agreement in 1921 and later became one of the first members of the Irish State’s fledgling police force, an Garda Síochána.

The shamrock poppy pin which I am wearing this week was commissioned by the Limerick branch of the Royal British Legion in 2014 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the outbreak of World War I and to remember the tens of thousands of Irish men and women from the across the island of Ireland who lost their lives.

I believe that this Irish version of the poppy should be more acceptable for those people, who otherwise would be reluctant to wear the poppy, to remember the Irish dead.

Commemorative Symbol

To me, the poppy is a commemorative symbol: poppies grew in the fields where the battles and slaughter in World War I took place, a place where many Irish men are now buried.

The poppy was made famous in a poem written by Lieutenant Colonel McCrae, a serving military doctor from Canada. As the start of the poem goes:

In Flanders fields the poppies blow; Between the crosses, row on row. 

From the 1920s onwards, the poppy was adopted as a symbol of remembrance.

Thankfully, I believe we have arrived at a point where the poppy is no longer a controversial symbol in this country.

There is a new political dawn in this country where our shared histories on this island allow us to remember all those who served and died, especially those from the 26 counties whose sacrifices up until very recently were ignored.

The current climate of tolerance and understanding gave me the opportunity to make an important gesture, when in 2012, I wore a poppy in Dáil Éireann on Remembrance Day.

Since then, we have had a very successful and historically informative decade of commemorations, which opened up access to historical records.

These records, along with local and national historical and cultural information have enhanced our understanding and respect for different traditions and versions of seminal moments, which shaped who we are today.

Those events include the campaign for Home Rule; the Great Lock-out; the Suffragette movement; the signing of the Ulster Covenant; the outbreak of World War 1; the Easter Rising; the War of Independence and the foundation of the Free State.

For me, being the first politician in 16 years to wear the poppy in the Irish parliament back in 2012 was a symbolic gesture to recognise those Irish people who fought and whose sacrifices were airbrushed out of our history.

varadkar poppy Taoiseach wearing Poppy in the Dail 2017

Last year, I presented an Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, with a Shamrock Poppy pin which he proudly wore in the Dáil to commemorate and remember the sacrifices of Irish soldiers – both nationalist and unionist – across the island of Ireland who fought and died in the First World War.

11 November 2018 will mark a very significant centenary – the end of the First World War. So this year I sent a shamrock poppy pin to every Irish MEP, member of the Oireachtas and councillor as well as to members of the UK Parliament.

In doing so, I invited them to mark the centenary of the upcoming Armistice Day, in their own way, either by wearing one of these pins or making another gesture.

I believe it is important more than ever to remember and honour these Irish men and women. Lest we forget.

Fine Gael Senator Frank Feighan is Vice-Chair of the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly and a member of the Good Friday Implementation Committee.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Frank Feighan
@FrankFeighan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Supervet' Noel Fitzpatrick stops traffic to rescue swan on his way to RTÉ
    68,199  45
    2
    		No big upsets as Trump's Republicans keep Senate and Democrats take House
    66,006  140
    3
    		A dead brothel owner from reality TV has been elected to a state seat in Nevada
    45,953  38
    Fora
    1
    		Pat Phelan says his new cosmetic clinic chain could be a 'half-billion-dollar business'
    297  0
    2
    		Ireland would be seen as a much pricier destination without Airbnb, tourism officials say
    132  0
    3
    		Cork startup Milis Bio wants to lure soft drink giants with its sweet-tasting proteins
    90  0
    The42
    1
    		Joe Schmidt's Ireland: Increasingly big in New Zealand
    57,593  60
    2
    		As it happened: Juventus v Man United, Champions League
    41,798  63
    3
    		Remarkable last-gasp comeback sees Man United seal priceless Champions League win over Juventus
    35,302  61
    DailyEdge
    1
    		For the love of God, please stop sharing Sinéad O'Connor's tweets about white people
    9,874  11
    2
    		Makeup Revolution's new skincare products could give The Ordinary a run for its money
    9,476  3
    3
    		Jack Whitehall and Kate Beckinsale have been caught out shifting... it's The Dredge
    8,421  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Schoolgirl whose mother is being prosecuted for buying abortion pills 'is potential victim of crime'
    Schoolgirl whose mother is being prosecuted for buying abortion pills 'is potential victim of crime'
    Judge dismisses former Garda Commissioner O'Sullivan's defamation application
    Garda convicted over possessing child pornography images
    GARDAí
    Remains of Gussie Shanahan, who went missing 18 years ago, to be laid to rest this weekend
    Remains of Gussie Shanahan, who went missing 18 years ago, to be laid to rest this weekend
    Alleged IRA bomber told gardaí he believed 'DUP and not the DPP' decided to charge him over 1972 bombing
    Gardaí issue urgent appeal for info as house searched in Giedre Raguckaite murder probe
    COURT
    Remaining motorists affected by Setanta Insurance collapse should get their money by Christmas
    Remaining motorists affected by Setanta Insurance collapse should get their money by Christmas
    US mail bomb suspect appears in New York court
    Teenager 'removed from classroom and questioned by police' over abortion pills
    LEO VARADKAR
    A Brexit deal in November is less likely with every day that passes, says Taoiseach
    A Brexit deal in November is less likely with every day that passes, says Taoiseach
    Varadkar doubles down on comments about medics not taking holidays over new year period
    Nurses and doctors should not be on Christmas holidays in the first weeks of January - Taoiseach

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie