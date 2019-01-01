This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 1 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Opinion: What the evolution of the Special K swimsuit taught me about body image

Michelle McBride has grown up with the evolving Special K swimsuit, and wonders about its impact on how it has affected how she looks at herself.

By Michelle McBride Tuesday 1 Jan 2019, 8:00 AM
18 minutes ago 954 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4324066
Michelle McBride Freelance journalist

CAN WE TALK about the evolution of the Special K swimsuit?

I have grown up with this swimsuit. It punctuated whatever television show I was watching – and usually after dinner, so I felt just the right level of guilt for consuming whatever carb was on the plate and getting further away from the dream they were selling.

I am pretty certain that it was responsible for my first real bout of body consciousness -the stinging awareness that I was not at my best physical self and it was clearly because I was drinking hot chocolate when I should have been consuming Special K. My fault, not theirs.

They simply drew my attention to it. Even if I was only in primary school.

‘Have they created the nightmare?’

It – The Swimsuit – has changed colour over the years but it’s still hanging around – it hasn’t been left behind carelessly in any advertising changing room post-dip.

That is because ‘they’ know that the swimsuit is the stuff of nightmares. Well, the thoughts of getting into one.

But have they created the nightmare? The swimsuit in question has been white, red and now it’s a bright yellow – colour of madness apparently, or maybe that just applies to wallpaper.

But it is madness. It’s madness to think that this cereal can just adapt to whatever image of womanhood or femininity advertising companies are trying to sell, in order to get us to eat their cereal.

By ‘us’ I mean women. Men clearly wouldn’t make it to the front door after breakfast, they’d collapse in a weakness.

But not ‘us’. Not if we want to be special. And so they have never abandoned their trend of solely pitching the cereal and all of its spin offs at women. Back in 1989 The Swimsuit was white. The faceless lady in the ad had legs of Amazonian proportions and had a wonderfully healthy tan.

Two things I was/am never going to have. My legs look more like the well-rounded legs of a coffee table and their colour varies from a transparent bluish white to a corn beefy type hue.

‘You too can have this body’

The 1989 ad looked more like a Duran Duran music video than something selling breakfast. But still the message was clear. Eat this after your morning swim in your private pool and you too can have this body.

There is also a nice bit of text for us to read, just in case you are in any doubt that this was the food to make you unrealistically slim. They don’t want to get your hopes up though.

It comes with a gentle reminder that it only works in a calorie-controlled diet. Otherwise known as hell.

In 1994 the swimsuit was still white but this time we had moved on from the glam life of breakfasting in pools. That was just so 80s.

Now this super cereal had you bouncing back to your pre-baby body. The lady in the ad kindly demonstrates as she wraps her son lovingly in a towel on the beach after chasing him around for a while (I’m not sure where she got the energy).

Now the cereal is helping her (you) to ‘stay special’. So, the message here seems to be if you were struggling with motherhood in the early 90s, a bowl of cereal was your only man. Fast forward 15 years or so and there was a whole other level of commitment needed to get into the swimsuit.

The Special K Diet no less. Or Challenge as it was fondly called. All you had to do was replace two of your meals with this magic cereal and ta-daa! You are now in the swimsuit. Well not quite. Terms and conditions clearly apply. The adverts pitched you against the swimsuit, asking: who was going to win?

Desire for the beach body

If you think you can hear alarm bells you’re wrong. That’s just your stomach rumbling. It was hardly rocket science. Eat less. Lose weight.

But they had just found a way to make more money out of the female desire to be everything the ads say we should be. The company kindly expanded their snack market to help us beat the swimsuit too.

These were the ads I grew up with. The panic that set in a week before your holidays and you realised you had to parade your non-Amazonian body on the beach. I’m sure I tried it. Even though the only beach I went to was in Donegal. Still, I failed miserably. But that didn’t really matter. I had already paid.

Source: Ads of Brands/YouTube

But their latest advertising campaign seems to have abandoned the need in ‘us’ (again still only for women) to be slim. They seem to have accepted that it is unfair to expect so little of us.

Now we can carry the shopping and baby at the same time. We can do a high energy fitness/dance class. We can go out socialising for the evening. We can become cycling couriers. We can go for an early morning run. We can do an adventure race. We can go for a swim in the newly evolved yellow maternity swimsuit.

Words like ‘slim’ and ‘calorie-controlled’ are nowhere to be seen. Instead it’s all about Power, Defence, Recovery. And all done eating the same flaky cereal. If only we’d known, we could have stepped up to the mark long ago.

Michelle McBride is a primary school teacher and freelance writer from Dublin.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle McBride  / Freelance journalist

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Appeal for public's help in finding missing 53-year-old woman
    62,869  4
    2
    		The ridiculous things UK politicians have said about Ireland and Brexit
    48,297  68
    3
    		Gardaí appeal for help finding pregnant teenager who missed hospital appointment
    43,870  0
    Fora
    1
    		A minimum wage rise and higher VAT: These are the new budget measures that just kicked in
    99  0
    The42
    1
    		The son of a Cork GAA legend's unexpected role in ending a 33-year wait
    37,468  3
    2
    		'My career finished with injury and the thing I feared most, my mother dying, happened at that moment... I was 21'
    25,307  2
    3
    		Floyd Mayweather eases to first-round victory in shambolic 'exhibition' bout
    18,975  36
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's where Taylor Swift and her boyf Joe Alwyn hung out in Limerick over Christmas
    10,669  1
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: New Year's Eve
    6,469  2
    3
    		Why doing nothing for NYE is actually the best plan ever
    4,126  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    US
    Russia detains American man suspected of espionage
    Russia detains American man suspected of espionage
    Lion kills young worker in US conservation park
    Cyber attack delays printing and delivery of major US newspapers
    HEALTH
    Babies born in Ireland in 2019 can expect to live until 2101
    Babies born in Ireland in 2019 can expect to live until 2101
    Simon Harris pays tribute to Rhona Mahony, who made history as first female Master of Holles Street
    Timeline: The history of abortion in Ireland
    GARDAí
    Two men injured in overnight shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    Two men injured in overnight shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    Appeal for witnesses after teenage girl seriously injured in Cork road collision
    Appeal for public's help in finding missing 53-year-old woman
    DUBLIN
    Gardaí appeal for help finding pregnant teenager who missed hospital appointment
    Gardaí appeal for help finding pregnant teenager who missed hospital appointment
    Men charged over robbery where shop staff were threatened with knife and hatchet
    Three arrested after knife and hatchet raid at Dublin shop

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie