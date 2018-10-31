This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 31 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

How I went from being a data analyst with HP to owning the local bookshop

A cup of coffee changed my path, writes Cian Byrne during Irish Book Week.

By Cian Byrne Wednesday 31 Oct 2018, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 6,222 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4309531
Cian Byrne Bookshop Owner

IF YOU HAD told me two years ago that I would be working in my father’s bookshop today, my answer would have probably been telling you to take a hike.

Back then, I was paddling my own canoe so to speak, but here I am now, unpacking boxes of fresh books, stacking shelves and loving it.

Life is funny like that.

Two years ago, I was working for HP as a business forecaster, forecasting worldwide sales for printer cartridges, while studying towards a master’s in Data Analytics. As far as I was concerned, that was my fit. My future was in American multinationals with all the positives and negatives that brings.

I hadn’t counted on the negatives hitting me so suddenly.

In February 2017, HP announced that they were pulling out of Ireland with the loss of all 500 jobs. To say it was a shock to the system would be an understatement, having found out just a couple of weeks earlier that my wife was expecting our first child.

Things were changing.

When I started in HP in 2011 jobs were few and far between. The job market in 2017 was a completely different kettle of fish. I was now a Data Analyst; catnip for recruiters. My next step was decided.

I lined up another multinational, ready to start as soon as my redundancy date came. Then a cup of coffee changed my path.

My father has worked in the book trade for over 40 years. In 1985, he took over the bookshop in St. Patricks College, Maynooth. Three years later, he opened The Maynooth Bookshop, in the centre of what was then a village, to try to level out the extreme seasonality of the university book trade.

Over a cup of coffee and a chat with Dad on a Saturday morning, the realisation that with no succession plan at some point both of those shops would be gone hit me.

Those two shops had been a massive part of my life. I spent every morning before school in the university shop with my dad, sometimes helping, more often sitting in his chair with my feet on the desk pretending to be the boss (that’s what an eight-year-old thinks the boss does).

The idea that they would be gone was unfathomable.

image1 (1)

So here I am. As I write this, I have spent just over a year working between the two bookshops. To say it’s different is cutting it mild.

I have yet to hear someone talk about a teambuilding event, an end-of-year review, or even, heaven forbid, how going forward we will need to leverage scalable potential.

On the flip side, I’ve no pension, bonus or free cups of coffee but hey, swings and roundabouts.

Fifty+ hour weeks in the shops are the norm and the rest of the time I’m thinking about them, trying to grow our social media presence or updating our website.

Sleepless nights have become a regular event, but I’m getting over that by sending myself middle-of-the-night emails of the things that are swimming in my head.

We have nine full-time staff and a number of part timers who rely on the doors
staying open. I’m IT support, marketing, customer service, logistics and maintenance depending on the day of the week and the issue at hand. Variety is the spice of life and all that.

It might sound like I’m regretting this career change but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Every day is different. I can make changes and see the results almost straight away; if it works we keep it, if it doesn’t move on and try something else.

I have rediscovered my love of books and bookshops.

I’ve been banned from bringing more books home so I have a “to be read” pile on my
desk. Anywhere I go now, I seek out the local bookshop. Independent bookshops are as unique as the people who own them, each one has something different.

The bookseller’s passions seep from the shelves. I guarantee we have the best selection of bee books in an indie shop thanks to my father’s other love, beekeeping.

As I’ve written this, I have tried to think of what the point of my story is.

I guess there are two things.

Firstly, when I was made redundant I never expected to end up where I am now. It was the kick up the behind I needed – to see what was right in front of me and it’s a decision I will never regret.

I hope it might inspire someone else to take a leap of faith onto a different path.

Secondly: support your local shops.

Bookshops, jewellers, motor factors, clothes shops or whatever they might be. Local businesses pay commercial rates, taxes, water charges, employ people in local
economies, and turn our main streets into bustling centres.

It might not be possible to buy local every time you need something, but if even 10% of the usual traffic going to offshore online retailers went to local shops, it would give a massive boost to the local economy.

For me, I’m planning some blue-sky thinking and going forward I’m looking to leverage scalable potential. I’ll kick the habit soon.

Cian Byrne is on the Committee of Bookselling Ireland, whose inaugural Irish Book Week is taking place this week (until 2 November. The Maynooth Bookshop will be hosting a reading with children’s author Alison Healy on 1 November and a book signing with author Donal Ryan on 3 November.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Byrne  / Bookshop Owner

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Bodies of two sisters found taped together on New York river bank
    53,120  10
    2
    		Murderer, Irish-American gangster, FBI informer: The Whitey Bulger story
    48,054  42
    3
    		Poll: Should Ireland follow the UK in introducing a 'Google tax'?
    40,575  73
    Fora
    1
    		Plans for a €20m digital hub at Dún Laoghaire have been axed - but no one can agree why
    365  0
    2
    		'Nothing's more challenging than dealing with tragedy - this job goes beyond dispensing drugs'
    155  0
    The42
    1
    		Stoke City will respect James McClean's decision not to wear a poppy for Remembrance Day
    25,450  68
    2
    		'If I don't stay in Cork, I won't be signing for another League of Ireland team'
    23,761  13
    3
    		Ireland injury concerns ease ahead of Schmidt's delayed arrival in Chicago
    21,097  9
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Did you pass your driving test on the first attempt?
    7,357  4
    2
    		Someone needs to tell Jon Bon Jovi that hating the Kardashians isn't a personality trait
    5,308  1
    3
    		Pharrell Williams issued a ban after Donald Trump played 'Happy' following the synagogue shooting
    4,854  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Have you seen Zebin? GardaÃ­ appeal for help finding missing 17-year-old
    Have you seen Zebin? Gardaí appeal for help finding missing 17-year-old
    Appeal to find girl missing from Galway
    Young man seriously injured after being hit by minibus in Galway gaeltacht
    EU
    The clocks went back on Sunday - but plans to stop the biannual time change won't happen next year
    The clocks went back on Sunday - but plans to stop the biannual time change won't happen next year
    A Brexit timeline: How much time is actually left to strike a deal?
    Brown Bag Films wants 'less restrictive' foreign worker rules as it struggles to find EU staff
    ITALY
    Ruddock to captain Ireland as Chicago clash offers important opportunities
    Ruddock to captain Ireland as Chicago clash offers important opportunities
    'People have their own opinions. You can't hide from it... I have thick skin'
    Venice hit by heavy flooding as 11 people die in storms across Italy
    IRELAND
    Ireland not ruling Conor Murray out of sensational return to face the All Blacks
    Ireland not ruling Conor Murray out of sensational return to face the All Blacks
    Ireland injury concerns ease ahead of Schmidt's delayed arrival in Chicago
    Letter from Chicago: Schmidt's Ireland arrive as Warriors show world-class quality

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie