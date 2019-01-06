This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 6 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A mother on drug crime in Ireland: 'When the dealers called to my door and wanted me to settle his debts, I’d had enough'

Child protection expert Shane Dunphy on the cycle of drugs, violence and intimidation being experienced by vulnerable Irish families.

By Shane Dunphy Sunday 6 Jan 2019, 7:30 PM
18 minutes ago 4,007 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4364342
Shane Dunphy

“I’M NOT SORRY I hit him,” says Jolene*. 

“When the drug dealers he owed money to called to my door and wanted me to settle his debts, I’d had enough.”

Jolene had tried over and over again to persuade her son Barry, 17, to get help for his addiction but she couldn’t get through to him. 

“He started to cry and walked out. I didn’t see him again until it was too late,” she says.

Jolene is a single mother living in a large local authority housing estate. She and Barry’s father separated three months after he was conceived.

“We were young and we were stupid and staying together made no sense,” Jolene says. “I never blamed him. He works in England now.”

Gang Life

Gangs have always been a part of life on the estate where Jolene lives. She can remember being taken aside by a friend of her father’s when she was in her early teens in the mid-1990s.

“He told me that if I got in trouble – the sort where someone needed to be warned off, I could always call on him,” she says. “I suppose, even then, I knew he was a bad guy, but around here he was sort of a hero too.

People respected him – at least, that’s what I thought. Now I know it wasn’t really respect, it was fear.

Barry’s early schooling was blighted by behavioural problems. When he was seven, an educational psychologist diagnosed him with Attention Deficit Disorder, a behavioural condition that makes sustained concentration and following instruction difficult.

“He hated school,” Jolene says. “He was always getting into trouble. There was a couple of special needs assistants in his class, but they still found him difficult to manage. I’d hoped he would be real smart and go to college, but those dreams died fast.”

Jolene acknowledges that she dealt with the pain of those difficult years by self-medicating. “I’ve got the medical card, and it wasn’t hard to persuade my GP to prescribe me tranquilisers.

I used to wash down the pills with vodka from Lidl, and I was off my head pretty much all the time for a couple of years. Barry had to look after himself and that was when the real trouble started.

Barry was 10 years old when his mother began to succumb to alcohol and drug addiction. Vulnerable and left to his own devices, he was approached by members of a local gang who asked him if he wanted to earn some money.

“They would meet him on his way to school several mornings a week. He’d be handed a package to take with him to school,” she says.

“At the break, he would go and stand by the railings, and his job was to pass this bundle to a man who would stop just the other side of the fence, who would give him a parcel in return,” she says. 

Did Jolene have any suspicion what these packages contained? “Drugs and money,” she said without pausing.

“It’s kind of genius, when you think about it. I mean, what garda is going to stop and search a 10-year-old school kid?”

By the time Barry was 13, he was selling cannabis. “Everything he did was for the gang. When he did go to school it was to deal drugs, and all the teachers were afraid of him,” she says.

She knew that Barry had money, and it wasn’t coming from her, but then she found out he was robbing houses and stealing cars.

I heard he beat the hell out of a neighbour’s kid, and when I confronted him about it, he told me that the lad owed him money for dope. Then I found out he was using heroin, and everything went to hell.

Escalating addiction

Barry was still dealing, but as his own usage became more pronounced, his employers started to pay him with product.

Within a matter of months he was dipping in to his own stock, and that was when he stopped being useful to them, because he was injecting more than he was selling. 

Jolene tried to persuade Barry to go into treatment; she put him out of the family home when he stole from her. “We didn’t talk for six weeks, but then when I found out he was sleeping rough, I gave in and let him back home,” she says. 

When Jolene received a visit from two of Barry’s former employers, informing her of the extent of her son’s continued heroin usage, she thought at first they were expressing concern.

It wasn’t until they told me he owed them €3,000, and that if he couldn’t pay, the debt fell to me, that I understood what was going on.

“I hit the roof and told them to get the hell out of my house. They stood up to go, and, calm as you like, told me they’d be back.”

Barry came home later that night. When Jolene tried to express how frightened and angry she was, things degenerated rapidly.

He just laughed at me, suggested that maybe I should pay them. He said he knew I had money hidden away, that between the dole and the odd bit of work minding my neighbour’s kids, I could surely spare it.

“It was like he was saying it was my responsibility. That’s when I lost it.”

After she slapped him, Barry left the house and did not return. Jolene was worried, but was determined to follow a course of tough love this time.

“He texted me about three days later, begging to come home. It broke my heart but I didn’t respond,” she says. 

Extortion

That very same day the attempts to extort money from Jolene began. That night she  received a text message, from an unknown number, with a link to an article from the local paper. It was about a woman who had been beaten and raped and the article said that the woman was linked to gangland crime.

The next night an envelope full of dog droppings was put through her letterbox. The night after that, it was a burning box of fire-lighters, she says.

“Luckily I regularly check the batteries in my smoke detectors, because I’m a heavy sleeper. I got downstairs just in time,” she says. “I went to the gardaí after that.”

The police were extremely sympathetic to Jolene’s situation, and detectives from the organised crime unit spoke to the individuals involved. The harassment stopped, and for a week, Jolene thought her plight was over.

She was wrong. “I was woken up at 5 o’clock on a Sunday morning by my phone ringing. I answered, but all I could hear was what sounded like someone crying. I knew it was Barry.”

The call ended, and seconds later a message came through – a photograph accompanied by the following text: “Late payment fees have been added to your debt. Pay us €8,000 and you’ll get him back.”

The image was of Barry, his face beaten almost beyond recognition.

I thought about calling the gardaí for about thirty seconds… Then I looked at what money I had in the credit union, and worked out how much I could borrow.

The reunion with her son was painful.“I swore to myself I’d never let him go again,” she says. But deep down they both knew Barry needed to make big changes and that meant leaving his home and the life he knew. 

Barry’s father sent them the money for a plane ticket to England. “He didn’t want to go,” says Jolene. “He’d never been further than 20 miles from home – but we both knew it was for the best.”

Barry had promised to Skype her every night and he has been in touch a few times. “He’s doing okay, his dad is looking after him,” she says.

Jolene has applied for a transfer to another local authority house. “I’ve lived here all my life, but it doesn’t feel like home any more,” she says. 

I see them all the time, those people who hurt and intimidated my family, and I get terrified and angry all over again. They’re part of life here and they have been for as long as most of us can remember.
That won’t change any time soon. There isn’t a politician alive who knows how to fix this sickness.

Shane Dunphy is a child protection expert, author and broadcaster. He is Head of the Social Studies Department at Waterford College of Further Education.

*All names have been changed to protect anonymity

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Shane Dunphy

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Bright, brilliant, educated young women from South County Dublin... don’t end up with a gypsy boxer from Limerick'
    54,297  13
    2
    		Police investigation launched in Arizona after reports woman in coma for 10 years gave birth
    51,147  4
    3
    		Retired garda searches for family of unidentified victim in 1968 Wexford plane crash
    48,088  22
    Fora
    1
    		Louis Copeland's family wants to create the next Avoca of the Irish crafts market
    381  0
    2
    		Ireland is closed for business when it comes to luring badly-needed professional contractors
    155  0
    The42
    1
    		Carbery guides Munster to thrilling win over Connacht
    39,811  79
    2
    		Six-try Leinster make light work of Ulster in facile inter-pro victory
    25,078  59
    3
    		'A disgrace and a lack of class' - Cardiff boss Warnock fumes over failed Clyne loan from Liverpool
    21,327  19
    DailyEdge
    1
    		This sobriety app will help you through Dry January (and beyond, if that's what you want)
    4,172  1
    2
    		Poll: Where do you stand on celebrating anniversaries in your relationship?
    2,799  0
    3
    		Here's absolutely everything you need to know about tonight's Golden Globes, and how to watch it in Ireland
    2,496  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HEALTH
    'I was studying to be a fitness coach when I needed a double lung transplant'
    'I was studying to be a fitness coach when I needed a double lung transplant'
    Poll: Do you donate blood?
    New tool identifies which patients with COPD are at risk of death or serious complications
    GARDAí
    Man due in court in connection with death of woman in Donegal
    Man due in court in connection with death of woman in Donegal
    938 drivers arrested on suspicion of driving under influence of drink or drugs since start of December
    Death of woman being investigated by gardaí in Co Donegal
    EU
    May says MPs who don't back her Brexit deal risk damaging democracy
    May says MPs who don't back her Brexit deal risk damaging democracy
    A look back at the last referendum the UK had on EU membership
    Derry woman in wrangle with UK Home Office fears Brexit could complicate her immigration case
    IRELAND
    'Trippier jumped in front of me and as soon as it hit my head, I knew it was in. Everything just slowed down'
    'Trippier jumped in front of me and as soon as it hit my head, I knew it was in. Everything just slowed down'
    For decades, Irish taoisigh have been getting letters suggesting alternatives to the national anthem
    Man with triple citizenship charged with espionage in Russia requests Irish consular assistance

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie