This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 8 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

From the Garden: Leeks don't get the recognition they deserve

Leeks often don’t grab the health headlines the way their allium cousins – garlic and onions do. But they contain most of the same flavonoids and sulfur-containing nutrients, writes Michael Kelly.

By Michael Kelly Saturday 8 Dec 2018, 1:00 PM
23 minutes ago 401 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4381703
Michael Kelly Grower

NOW THAT MY vegetable patch is really starting to wind down for the winter months, there are just five fresh vegetables left in the ground holding the fort: Parsnips, carrots, celeriac, kale and leeks.

There’s a fine crop of leeks this year in the garden. While there are still so many other wonderful vegetables (such as celeriac, carrots, pumpkin, squash etc) to eat from the veg patch and from the larder, we try to hold off until post-Christmas to start delving into the leeks.

In fact, the St Stephen’s Day stalwart of Turkey and Leek pie is normally the first outing for them  -a whopping 2kg of them in fact.

Leeks often don’t grab the health headlines the way their allium cousins – garlic and onions do. But they contain most of the same flavonoids and sulfur-containing nutrients, writes Michael Kelly.

100g of leeks contain over half of your daily vitamin K requirements, 30% of vitamin A as well as high levels of vitamins B and C, iron and folate.

There is a traditional (if rather unlikely) belief that there is a link between a strong voice and the consumption of leeks.

The Roman emperor Nero supposedly ate them daily to make his voice stronger. The Romans are credited with introducing leeks to these parts and they did well here since they are unaffected by winter cold.

They were so popular across the Irish sea that they became the national emblem of Wales and the national soup of Scotland.

The leek remains an important vegetable in many northern European cuisines and is the core ingredient in the famous French vichyssoise and Scotland’s national soup, cock-a-leekie.

When the Scottish speak about a dish that will chase away the winter chills, they really know what they’re talking about – the men wear kilts and no undies in the winter for God’s sake.

Cock-a-leekie soup is a wondrously healing, warming affair and well worth adding to your winter recipe arsenal. I always think that ‘soup’ is somewhat of a misnomer here – it’s far more substantial than that more like a chicken and leek stew.

The wonderful name apparently derives from a mispronunciation. When Mary Queen of Scots left France to claim the Scottish throne in 1561, she brought her chefs along with her and one of her favourite dishes was Coq au  Leek (rooster with leek).

It’s hard not to smile when imagining how quickly that morphed into cock-a-leekie in Scotland.

Growing Leeks

Leeks are quite easy to grow and you can grow a decent amount of them in a relatively small space. I sow mine in module trays before transplanting them to the veg patch outside about 2 months later.

Though a tiny black seed, they are very reliable to grow. I just pop one or two seeds in each module at 1cm deep and within a fortnight they will germinate and quickly develop into a long, often straggly seedling.

If two little seedlings grow in each module, you have a decision to make when planting out. If you plant them in the same hole you will get two smaller leeks growing together. If you take them apart and plant them in two separate holes, you will get two larger leeks growing apart. It’s really up to you.

I generally sow one decent batch of them sometime in March/April and start eating them in December.

The Basics – Puddling In

The traditional process of planting leeks is somewhat of a palaver called ‘puddling in’.

You make a 6-inch hole with a dibber, drop the leek in and then fill the hole gently with water. Do not backfill with soil – over the coming weeks, it will fill itself.

I’ve heard Klaus Laitenberger in a talk, wondering why we would put the poor little seedlings through such nonsense and stress. He advocates planting them as you would any seedling. Make a hole, pop in seedling and backfill with soil. Job done.

Again, I’ve tried both methods and haven’t noticed any difference, so I think his way is probably easiest.

Leave 15cm between plants and 30cm between rows. Keep the leek bed well weeded. Leeks have to be earthed up during the growing season – this process encourages the bleaching or whitening of the stem.

If you don’t earth up you will be left with leeks which are predominantly green with just a small amount of edible white stem. Earth up twice during the season.

When harvesting, don’t try and pull the leek out of the soil by the top as you would a carrot – their roots are surprisingly fibrous and strong.

So, use a fork. Winter varieties can stay in the ground until needed, although in a very harsh winter you might need to use them up – constant freezing and thawing will eventually turn them to mush.

Recipe of the Week – Cock-A-Leekie Soup

This is James Martin’s version of the healing Scottish soup.

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 1 medium chicken, jointed into pieces
  • 180g smoked bacon lardons
  • 2 carrots, chopped
  • 2 celery sticks, chopped
  • 1-2 leeks, washed and cut into thick rounds (tops reserved)
  • A splash of white wine
  • 2 bay leaves
  • ½ bunch thyme sprigs
  • 15-20 stoned prunes

Directions

Heat the oil in a large heavy-based saucepan. Fry the chicken pieces in batches until golden brown, then remove and set aside.

Add the bacon, carrots, celery and leek tops, and fry for 5 mins until it all starts to brown.

Pour off excess fat. Splash in the wine and boil rapidly, scraping the bottom of the pan. Return the chicken pieces with the herbs and add enough cold water to cover.

Slowly bring to the boil, then simmer for 40 mins until the chicken is tender. Remove the chicken to a plate, cover with foil and leave to cool slightly.

Strain the soup into a clean saucepan and discard all the other ingredients. Leave to stand for a few mins and skim off any fat that rises to the top.

Pull the meat from the chicken bones and tear into large chunks. Simmer the soup with the chicken, leeks and prunes for another 20-30 mins. Season to taste and serve with really good bread.

Michael Kelly is an author, broadcaster and founder of GIY.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michael Kelly  / Grower

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'I have security for life... there will be nobody knocking to say: Sorry, you have to move out'
    64,094  90
    2
    		Stringer answers the call as full Dancing With The Stars line up announced
    48,822  51
    3
    		Phil Hogan: If Priti Patel wants to starve the British people, this is how to go about it
    37,723  91
    Fora
    1
    		‘Dawson Street was a fifth of our sales. When we closed we thought it would be a disaster’
    1,979  0
    2
    		Delivery providers are ready to wed for life. But some restaurants just want to keep it casual
    120  0
    The42
    1
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    27,060  16
    2
    		Superb Ulster stun Scarlets with stirring bonus-point win in Wales
    26,287  38
    3
    		'I don't think I've ever wanted something as bad... I think I can say that collectively from the team'
    19,164  3
    DailyEdge
    1
    		I'm A Celeb's flag challenge caused absolute war on Twitter when they got the Irish one arse-ways
    10,833  9
    2
    		David Walliams was completely baffled when the Late Late audience received a loaf of bread as a prize
    10,819  2
    3
    		All the signs that pointed to trouble in Jack and Dani's post-Love Island paradise
    5,530  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man who stole spirits from Coppers told gardaÃ­ he was on way to toilet when he spotted opportunity
    Man who stole spirits from Coppers told gardaí he was on way to toilet when he spotted opportunity
    Garda pleads not guilty to dangerous driving causing death of woman
    Man convicted of €90,000 tiger kidnapping of postmistress, daughter and Italian student
    HEALTH
    Irish women report painful complications from controversial sterilisation implant
    Irish women report painful complications from controversial sterilisation implant
    Health minister says HPV vaccine will be extended to boys next year
    Anti-vaccination myths can have devastating impacts on uptake rates, Harris warns EU
    GARDAí
    Man (20s) killed after car and lorry collide in Waterford dual carriageway
    Man (20s) killed after car and lorry collide in Waterford dual carriageway
    Man (20s) charged over €200k drugs find in Finglas
    Four people arrested after €2.8 million of suspected cocaine seized in Dublin
    DUBLIN
    Red carpets, flags, golf buggies - the â¬17.8m spent by OPW on Pope visit
    Red carpets, flags, golf buggies - the €17.8m spent by OPW on Pope visit
    Dublin's 2013 Leinster-winning captain calls time on inter-county hurling career
    This Luas is being filled with essential gifts for people in emergency accommodation

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie