How I Spend My Money: A sales worker on €70,000 saving €1,000 a month for a mortgage

During the week, a student living between his home in Longford and Galway shared his spending diary, and today a woman who has moved in with her sister to save for a house writes about her week.

Occupation: Sales and business development

Age: 29

Location: Dublin/Kildare

Salary: €70,000 (plus annual bonus based on previous year)

Monthly pay (net): €3,800

Monthly expenses

Rent: €300

Household bills: Prepay electricity (~€20) – I put this amount in periodically when I see it dip low. In October I topped it up twice with €20. All other bills covered by sister and her husband.

Transport: €237 monthly train ticket (I’ll be moving this to yearly taxsaver ticket ASAP)

Car loan payment: €328

Phone bill: €20-€30

Health insurance: €76

Groceries: €0 (I know I’m not contributing enough here considering that I eat breakfast at home every day, and I eat dinner if it’s given to me)

Gym membership: €45

Subscriptions: Spotify (€14.99)

Website maintenance: €265 per monthly (Having a website is important for the industry. Portfolios and reputation are very important and I need something to showcase myself for freelance work)

Forward planning: €364. Every month I forward plan for annual payments:

Car insurance: €188 set aside every month for annual renewal.

AA: €7.50 set aside every month for annual renewal.

Motor tax: €22.50 set aside every month for annual renewal.

NCT: €2.29 set aside every month for bi-annual check.

Health insurance: €70 a month for next year’s insurance, as I want to start paying in lump sum when I renew insurance next year, rather than my current monthly payments.

Travel insurance: €5 set aside every month for annual renewal.

Website expenses: €63 set aside every month to cover my personal website expenses, which are paid annually – Norton anti-virus, web hosting, ssl cert, Microsoft package, domain names, and Gmail for business.

Accountancy fees: €5 set aside every month for end of year payment to my accountant.

I currently live with my sister and her family in Kildare while saving for a deposit. I left a house share in Dublin to move to her place so I could save and hope to leave by next winter.

I’ve got no pension, but put away €1,024 for house savings and €250 into prize bonds a month. I also put away €100 for an emergency fund – this fund is to build up three to six months’ worth of savings in case something happens and I can’t work. Then the ‘unexpected expecteds’ fund also gets €100 a month. This is to cover things that I know will happen, but don’t know when – stamp duty, interest fees, quarterly fee, medical and dental.

I also have a system with my Revolut bank account to collect loose change in my Vault. So if I pay for something with my card that’s €10.95, it rounds up and the loose €0.05 goes into my vault. It’s a handy way to save a little bit more every month, usually about €30 or €40. I normally roll it over into my car loan at the end of each month.

***

Friday

5:30 am – Wake up and can’t get back to sleep so decide it’s a lost cause and get up. Shower, eat breakfast (porridge, honey and currants) and sister drives me to train station for 7:00 am train. I leave my car at home as my sister is using it at the moment. I cover everything except petrol.

8:00am – In work and it’s payday! Last year, I spent just as quickly as I earned so I am really trying to budget more effectively this year. I spend about an hour planning my personal budget for the month.

9:00 am – Client call.

10:00 am – Colleagues in co-working invite us to eat leftover catering from another company’s breakfast meeting. Try to resist, but breakfast muffins are too good to miss.

12:00 pm – Catered lunch at a client’s office. Free :)

1:00pm – Afternoon is spent in back-to-back meetings.

6:30pm – Head to train station. Get train home and walk to polling station with sister to vote – Michael D for President!

8.30pm – Home and order in food for me and sister as everyone else is out. Since it comes to €29.55, €0.45 goes to the Vault. I pay and my sister reimburses me €15 via Revolut, so my cut is €14.55.

9:00 pm – Trashy 90s movies and sleep.

1am – See prepay electricity is at €11 and I want to do load of laundry tomorrow. Top it up by €20 and put €1 to the Vault.

Today’s total: €34.55 (Saved: €1.45)

Saturday

8:00 am – Wake up and lay in bed listening to podcasts for an hour or so.

10:00 am – Breakfast. I have a bunch of photos saved on my phone of clothes I want to sell on eBay so I start uploading. Upload a few items and go shower.

12:00 pm – Walk to station to get train to Dublin. Drop off dress to dry cleaners en route. Arrive at Heuston and get the Luas. Pay for Luas on Leap Card, which I topped up last month.

1:00 pm – Go to Marks and Spencer and get fitted for bras. Spend €81 on three bras using regular bank card. I budget €200 a month for clothes, shoes, dry cleaning and grooming (hair, eyebrows and nails). It goes to a separate account in a standing order every month and if it’s not spent it rolls over into the next month.

1.30pm – Wander around Penneys. Want everything, but buy nothing.

2.30pm – Meet friend at the Woolen Mills. Have lunch (starter and main), bottle of wine, Diet Coke and shared dessert. I pay as she paid for last lunch. It costs €113.20, so €0.80 goes to the Vault.

4.30pm – Back to Penneys with friend as I told her that the Christmas jumper stock is in, and she wants to get one.

5:00 pm – Cinema to see A Star is Born. I bought the tickets to pay my friend back – this time for car rental a few weekends ago as she wouldn’t tell me the cost. When I booked I pre-ordered drinks and popcorn (€38), which we so don’t need after lunch!

7:00 pm – Meet friend’s husband and we go for drink in pub on quays to dissect movie. They pay for my gin and tonic.

8:00 pm – My friends head home, but I decide to catch Counting Crows gig at 3Arena. One of my clients always has tickets hanging around. Text around and get a ticket sent to my phone. Seat is very far from stage though. See on a friend’s Instagram stories that she’s here too, so I go join her. Buy two ciders during evening, €6.50 each (€13) with €0.50 to the Vault each time.

11:00 pm – Concert ends. Too late for last train so get €20 from ATM, get Luas to Red Cow and wait an hour for the bus. Buy two packets of chocolate covered peanuts (€2) in shop while waiting for Luas. Bus home is €5.

2:00 am – Walk from bus stop. So cold. Make up a hot water bottle and head to bed.

Today’s total: €227.20 (Saved: €1.80)

Sunday

7:00 am – Wake up early because of hour going back. Feel hungover so eat some cornflakes with milk, and a Vitamin C tablet. Back to bed.

11:00 am – Shower and get ready to go for walk with sister’s family.

12:00 pm – Drive to stately home and go for walk in grounds. I give €10 towards tour, which actually costs €3 each and €2 for parking.

4:00 pm – After nice long walk, head to pub for lunch. Order Diet Coke, burger and chips. Sister’s husband pays.

6:00 pm – Home and carve pumpkins that my sister picked up earlier with kids. She paid for pumpkins for everyone, but I Revolut her €2 as she also bought me crisps.

8:00 pm – Climb into bed fully clothed and watch Netflix on and off for a few hours. Keep falling asleep though. Round 11:00 pm, I change into pyjamas and sleep.

Today’s total: €12

Monday

6:00 am – Wake up super early. Breakfast (cornflakes, milk and Vitamin C tablet) and then go back to bed to work on laptop and do my accounts from last year as I was freelance.

11:00 am – Finally done! Shower and get dressed and head to meet accountant. Today is a public holiday, but he was nice enough to agree to meet me today as I can’t do during week because of work. Work through accounts and submit to Revenue.

2:00 pm – Head out for walk.

4:00 pm – Stop at Lidl and pick up ingredients and shampoo/conditioner. It’s €21.50, so €0.50 to the Vault.

5:00 pm – Cook, then eat with sister and family.

7:00 pm – Switch on Netflix. Won’t let me watch as brother’s card payment has been declined so I switch payment back to my card. We tend to switch it around between everyone in family and we log in from all over the world. Watch for a while, then sleep (€10.99).

Today’s total: €32.49 (Saved: €0.50)

Tuesday

6:00 am – Up, shower, dress, breakfast and get 6.45 am train. Get a seat on train – it’s a miracle, but also midterm.

7.45 am – In work and finish preparing a presentation for a meeting later.

10:00 am – Meetings gets shifted around and we end up meeting at 11:00 am rather than 3:00 pm as planned. Thank goodness had presentation ready. Ends up becoming working lunch, which is catered for us.

3:00 pm – Finally done in meeting! Grab a chocolate bar and Diet Coke (€3.12) from shop downstairs to celebrate, and €0.88 goes to my Vault.

4:00 pm – Dial in to a conference call and half listen whilst emailing. Leave at 5.45 pm to catch train.

6.30 pm – Home and walk to Woodies to pre–order balloons for boyfriend’s graduation on Thursday. Buy two balloons and arrange to pick up Thursday. €12 for balloons, €2 for helium. It’s €14 total and I put €1 to the Vault. This comes from my gifting fund where I set aside €157 a month to save towards gifts at Christmas and throughout year.

7.30 pm – Home and head out for run. Do 6 km, home, shower and eat dinner that sister prepared. Read weekend papers after dinner as was too lazy to read at weekend, then head to bed around 9:30 pm as run has killed me. Watch some Netflix, then sleep at 10.30 pm.

Today’s total: €17.12 (Saved: €1.88)

Wednesday

6:00 am – Up, shower, dress, breakfast and out the door at 6.45am for train. Get a seat on train for the second day running!

7:00 am – Pop into dry cleaners on way to work to pick up dresses. It’s a dry cleaners that I haven’t used before and dresses are only €12 here, €2 less than the place I normally go to in Kildare. So that’s €24 from my grooming fund.

8:00 am – Catch up on emails, then deliver training session for most of morning.

1:00 pm – Catered lunch in client’s offices after part one of training. Pop into off licence and pick up two bottles of champagne for boyfriend’s graduation. I cover this from the remainders of a voucher and my gifting fund (€123.85).

2:00 pm – Even more training. Then finish up and catch up on emails for a few hours.

6.30 pm – Leave office and get bus to city centre for manicure appointment. Pay for bus with pre-paid Leap Card. Pop into Dunnes and get plastic champagne glasses for graduation. €5.58 from gifting fund, with €0.42 to vault.

7:00 pm – Manicure (€48) is paid for from my ‘grooming’ fund. There’s now €47 left in this fund for the remainder of the month.

8:00 pm – Head towards Luas, but realise I’ll be waiting at Heuston (which is freezing) for an hour. Go to sushi place by Luas for chef selection, edamame and a Coke. It’s €21.90, €0.10 to vault.

10:00 pm – Bed

Today’s total: €223.33 (Saved: €0.52)

Thursday

9:00 am – Day off for graduation! Up, shower, do some ironing and then get back into bed to catch up on some emails before leaving at 12pm and picking up balloons.

12:00 pm – Drive down to Waterford to attend graduation. En route pick up boyfriend and take out €200 to contribute towards his celebration dinner with his family his evening. Give the €200 to him and he buys me pack of chocolate buttons and crisps at filling station.

4:00 pm – Graduation ceremony. Long, but lovely.

6:00 pm – Check into hotel and get ready for dinner. Gather in boyfriend’s sisters room for a champagne toast (or two) before dinner. I sneak out quickly to put balloons on the restaurant table (been hiding them in the car).

8:00 pm – Dinner with his family.

10:00 pm – Drinks. Paid for by his family members.

Today’s total: €200

Weekly subtotal: €752.84

