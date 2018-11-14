This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 14 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

How I Spend My Money: A student in Galway earning up to €500 a month from several odd jobs

The corporate law student works in a supermarket, drives tractors and helps out on the family farm.

By TheJournal.ie reader Wednesday 14 Nov 2018, 7:30 PM
1 hour ago 9,077 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4339518

WELCOME TO HOW I Spend My Money, a series on TheJournal.ie that looks at what people in Ireland really do with their cash.

We’re asking readers to keep a record of how much they earn, how much they save, if anything, and what they spend their money on over the course of one week. Want to take part? Details on how to do it are at the bottom of the piece.

Each money diary is submitted by readers just like you. When reading and commenting, bear in mind that their situation will not be relatable for everyone, it is simply an account of a week in their shoes.  

Last week, a doctor working in Galway told us about her week and today a student studying at the city’s university talks through his spending habits. 

MoneyDiaries-Banner-950x170v3

Occupation: Student/part-time retail worker
Age: 20
Location: Galway/Longford
Monthly pay (net): €400/€500 (depends on the month)

Monthly expenses

Rent: €0 (My parents cover my digs in Galway)
Household bills: €0
Transport: Car insurance (€225), fuel (€150)
Phone bill: €20
Health insurance: €0
Groceries: €50
Subscriptions: €0 (Spotify is covered on Vodafone X and YouTube is my grace)

I’m a corporate law student in NUI Galway, with a part-time retail job in the local supermarket. I help out on the family farm as well as the local farmers mart and drive tractors during the spring and summer, which gives a little extra cash on the hip. I live in Galway three to four nights per week (these digs are covered by my parents) and then live at home in Longford the rest of the week.

I’m aiming to save anything I can and mostly put away around €20 per week for holidays, Christmas, rainy day fund, etc. I’ve got a car as well, with insurance an absolute rip off, so I’ll be saving a few quid for that between now and the new year.

***

Monday

Get up around 6:30 am and make the commute to college from Longford to Galway. Roughly takes an hour and a half in the mornings depending on the traffic. Stop off on the way for a cup of coffee at a cost of €2.50. I arrive at the house in Galway for 8:15 am-ish just to drop my stuff off first before college. My first lecture is at 9:00 am so I start walking in. Economics is horrendously boring and the caffeine is wearing off.

I head back to the house to get the car to go off to Aldi to get the few bits I need for the week. I spend €18 on the necessities like milk, meat, potatoes and porridge. On a tight week I’d take some stuff from home.

After that, I’m back into college for an insightful European law lecture where the Brexit news is bet into our heads (not literally). Back to the house to make dinner and off to bed early.

Today’s total: €20.50

Tuesday

In college for 9:00 am, but just for an hour. Head home then and eat the porridge and feel sorry for myself for a while. It’s lashing rain and I know I can’t procrastinate any longer so I head into the library, getting a coffee and bar (€3.20) on my way. Come home and eat dinner and head to bed with a head full of information.

Today’s total: €3.20

Wednesday

Wake up to a text that there is work for me tomorrow in the local farmers mart, feeling delighted with the thoughts of a few quid extra. So I head straight to the shop and order a dirty chicken roll and wedges (€5).

Then I’m off into college for five hours of straight lectures and then back to the house to eat before I hit the road home. I stopped for diesel on the way home, which set me back €30, but should get me through to the weekend.

Today’s total: €35

Thursday

Up at 8:00 am and in the mart an hour later. I love it, there’s a great atmosphere and I love meeting new people. There is also a buzz when you’re dealing with cattle, they’re either nice and quiet or they’re out to kill you. It’s a lucky dip really.

We go for the breakfast and get ready for the sale to start. After the sale I’m wall fallen with the hunger so head straight for the dinner. Brought the car for a wash after work as it’s due for a test in the morning.

Today’s total: €22

Friday

Had my car booked in for its CVRT test for 9:00 am, so I dropped it in and waited in the cold waiting room. I watched the testers and nervously hoped to god it would pass.

Related Read

31.10.18 How I Spend My Money: A finance worker on €34,000 who sees no point trying to save for a house

It did, luckily enough, but with the chip not working on my card, I had to run to the bank to get cash to pay the €111 bill. The card is great in a way that you don’t need to have change in your pocket, but as the saying goes… cash is king. Headed back to the farm and helped out for the evening.

Today’s total: €111

Saturday

Off work today as I worked over the bank holiday weekend, the lie in is great. But I’ve got college work coming out of my ears so I start into that.

Bored, and also penniless, I head out for a walk to clear the head. Went down to the local shop and bought a lotto ticket, which turned out to be a complete waste of €6.

Today’s total: €6

Sunday

Back into the supermarket for a six-hour shift. It is mad busy which is quite unusual for a Sunday morning, but it’s great because the time just flies by. I had a quick break at a cost of €3.90

After work, I’m off into town and stick €50 of diesel into the car, which should last me 10 days or so.

Today’s total: €53.90

Weekly subtotal: €251.60

What I’ve learned:

  • The test made for an expensive week, but luckily I had savings and had anticipated this. All in all, college life really isn’t as fun as it’s made out to be! 

Are you a spender, a saver or a splurger? We’re looking for readers who will keep a money diary for a week. If you’re interested send a mail to money@thejournal.ie. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
TheJournal.ie reader

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		After some confusion, Theresa May WILL give a statement on Brexit tonight
    43,219  153
    2
    		Stabbings, hatchet attacks, kidnappings and car bombs: Drogheda's gang feud is boiling over
    42,147  53
    3
    		'Judgement day', 'moment of truth' and 'betrayal': UK front pages react to news of Brexit deal
    39,743  48
    Fora
    1
    		'I'm more interested in starting up companies than shutting them down'
    100  0
    2
    		Fresh after raising millions, tech firm Arkphire is building a 'centre of excellence' in Mayo
    67  0
    The42
    1
    		'There was a Lego set so I said I'd give it a try and I became obsessed with it'
    34,805  30
    2
    		'He likes to run with the ball, he's a powerful lad for his age'
    24,281  14
    3
    		18-year-old Ireland striker unlikely to feature against Denmark as he considers international future
    23,035  60
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Rob Kardashian has been dubbed a 'poor little rich boy' by an LA attorney... it's The Dredge
    5,003  1
    2
    		The kindness shown to Rebecca Humphries reminds us why we should never underestimate it
    3,725  0
    3
    		Serena Williams' GQ cover may have been myopic, but it wasn't deliberately malicious
    3,167  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Man (80s) killed in single-vehicle collision in Cork
    Man (80s) killed in single-vehicle collision in Cork
    'We're here to serve the people, not the organisation' - Drew Harris pens open letter to frontline gardaí
    Gardaí arrest 46 in operation clamping down on 'organised begging' in Dublin city centre
    DUBLIN
    Luas back operating through city centre with delays after coach breaks down on tracks
    Luas back operating through city centre with delays after coach breaks down on tracks
    'The people who will benefit are inspiring' - Dublin stars hoping to Help Real Heroes
    'The beating heart of Dublin is here': Returned Heart of St Laurence to go on public display tomorrow
    RTÉ
    Nearly half of all those watching TV last night watched the Maurice McCabe documentary
    Nearly half of all those watching TV last night watched the Maurice McCabe documentary
    Maurice McCabe's wife Lorraine: 'I felt frightened... I was afraid they'd do something to hurt him'
    Over half a million people watched the Maurice McCabe documentary on RTÉ last night
    CALIFORNIA
    'A toxic wasteland': Hundreds of people still missing after California wildfires
    'A toxic wasteland': Hundreds of people still missing after California wildfires
    'We were lucky to get out': Fair City actor describes fleeing his home in California wildfires
    'Mass casualty' teams search ruins as death toll from California blaze reaches 42

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie