This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 14 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Opinion: A virtual college changed my life and my family's future

I’m a single mother of four who was once homeless but now I’m working and studying for a degree. I want to let everyone know about An Cosán Virtual Community College, writes Róisín Kelly

By Róisín Kelly Friday 14 Dec 2018, 7:00 AM
32 minutes ago 1,539 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4357164
Róisín Kelly

I LEFT SCHOOL at 15 years old before completing my Junior Cert, because I became pregnant.

I loved being pregnant and having a family, and that is what I chose to do. But after a string of bad luck myself and my four children found ourselves living in extreme poverty and at one point we even became homeless.

I could not see any way out for my family and I despaired at the thought of my children growing up in abject poverty. This took a heavy toll on my confidence and
mental health, driving us all into a deeper cycle of isolation.

Part of the problem I faced was getting work that was the right fit for me.

I ended up raising four kids on my own and so I had to work to put food on the table. But the only jobs I could get were casual jobs in bars and restaurants.

There is nothing wrong with low-skilled work but I knew I wanted more for my future than a lifetime of shift-work and zero hour contracts. I knew I had more in me, but I was excluded from developing a real career because I didn’t have a degree or even a Leaving Cert.

I always knew that I was capable of more than that I knew I was smart, but I felt trapped. 

The ‘recovery’

I saw so many of my friends and family members turn their lives around and start to really prosper in the booming economy in recent years, but this wasn’t happening to me and my children.

We weren’t benefiting from what everyone was calling ‘the recovery’. It felt like the ladder had been pulled up behind everyone who was doing well and that we were shut out and isolated.

In 2016, things started to change. I was introduced to a new initiative, An Cosán Virtual
Community College (VCC) which was starting a pilot in partnership with my local Southend Family Resource Centre where I work part time as an administrator.

An Cosán VCC is a community education organisation that offers foundation, further and higher education to communities across Ireland. Two years on, I am now in the second year of my degree course in Leadership and Community Development. 

An Cosán VCC provides online modules that allow me to overcome the barriers that had previously prevented me from access to education. I can schedule my learning around my kids and around work, because most of it is done online. 

Sometimes I end up writing essays at midnight and beyond it. It’s hard to fit it all in at times, but it’s more than worth it.

I attend live online sessions once a week in Southend Family Resource Centre
through the blended online model that An Cosán VCC has developed.

The method of learning is really convenient and the course is accredited by Carlow IT. I can’t believe I’m getting a degree, while raising kids and working -  I never thought that would be possible.

My children are growing up and are now aged, 21, 16, 9 and 7 so when I finish my degree I hope to get a full time job in the community sector.  

The rise in economic circumstances of many families in Ireland is a welcome development but we cannot leave single-parent families behind. There is a worrying divide in our society where only some of our families are benefiting from the rise in the economy and others excluded.

For too long women like me have been excluded from reaching their potential because they chose to become mothers. We must not allow families like mine to be forgotten.

Róisín is a student at An Cosán Virtual Community College and she wrote this piece to highlight their ethos of the One Generation Solution.

The One Generation Solution aims to break the cycle of poverty, says Liz Waters, CEO of An Cosán Virtual Community College. The best way to eradicate child poverty permanently is by supporting their mother to get a higher level education, she says. “Mothers have a disproportionate influence on their family’s outcomes. If a mother is doing well, the whole family will flourish,” says Waters. 

An Cosán’s three year degrees typically cost €2,200 per year. That works out at just €6 per day to lift a family out of poverty, she says.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Róisín Kelly

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		It's going to be a wet and windy weekend with 'horrible' conditions expected
    79,129  36
    2
    		Suspected Christmas market gunman Cherif Chekatt shot dead by police in Strasbourg
    46,704  96
    3
    		Ian Paisley under pressure again for undeclared family holiday to Maldives
    36,195  57
    Fora
    1
    		VR Education turns its gaze to the US and Asia after sealing its Nokia deal
    136  0
    2
    		After a bumper year for co-working spaces, demand is expected to slow in 2019
    109  0
    3
    		Dublin's Andrson wants to make it easier for music bigwigs to find fresh talent
    82  0
    The42
    1
    		Ex-Ireland international opens up about Aston Villa coach's alleged bullying
    34,957  23
    2
    		Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    23,450  24
    3
    		'We're used to Leinster choking teams out... they were on the back foot'
    19,656  38
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Curious as to how much money influencers make? These women broke it down for their followers
    10,374  0
    2
    		It looks like Niall Horan's single again after being spotted on the celeb version of Tinder... it's The Dredge
    8,007  0
    3
    		If manspreading annoys you, then you're a hypocrite who 'demonises perfectly natural behaviour'... apparently
    3,993  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man jailed for two years for stealing over â¬19,000 from friend's late husband's pension fund
    Man jailed for two years for stealing over €19,000 from friend's late husband's pension fund
    British police officer jailed for 25 years for raping 13-year-old girl
    Boy (8) awarded €25,000 after falling and lacerating face outside Howth hotel
    GARDAí
    Armed robbers steal cash from Dublin supermarket
    Armed robbers steal cash from Dublin supermarket
    Man (50s) dies following assault in Waterford
    Have you seen Ryan? Gardaí appeal for information over missing 17-year-old
    DUBLIN
    Devastating fire that killed pregnant woman and three children was caused by tea light
    Devastating fire that killed pregnant woman and three children was caused by tea light
    The national average rent is €1,122 per month - it's an extra €500 if you want to live in the capital
    Two cancer sufferers refused bail over €3.5 million cocaine seizure in Liffey Valley car park
    FRANCE
    Suspected Christmas market gunman shot dead by police in Strasbourg
    Suspected Christmas market gunman shot dead by police in Strasbourg
    Police release image of Strasbourg attacker suspect as Irish visitors to France told to exercise caution
    Who is the Strasbourg Christmas market attacker Cherif Chekatt?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie