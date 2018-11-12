This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 12 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Luke Ming Flanagan: If we are heading for an EU army what does that mean for Irish neutrality?

As EU military and defence spending skyrockets, Ireland’s commitment to defence co-operation compromises its neutrality, writes Luke Ming Flanagan, MEP

By Luke Ming Flanagan Monday 12 Nov 2018, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 3,200 Views 28 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4331443
Luke Ming Flanagan

FOR YEARS NOW the question of what Irish neutrality meant has hung over Ireland.

Academics and politicians alike have disagreed on its legality and validity, as well as Irish alliances which impact the concept of our neutrality.

There have been countless attempts to dissolve and amend it throughout the years but the will of the people, who have historically always been pro-neutrality, has managed to outweigh the money-hungry politicians who bend to the will of the European Union any chance they get.

Many people have questioned the Irish role in NATO’s Partnership for Peace, the use of Shannon Airport by the United States, the role Ireland played in World War II, our membership of the European Union and what all of these mean when it comes to the standard universal definition of neutrality.

Although we may not fit into the same category as countries like Switzerland when thinking about our position we must view neutrality as a spectrum and not as ‘one size fits all’.

There are some major factors that prove the authenticity of and Irish commitment to neutrality. As it stands, Ireland must get Government approval, Dáil approval and UN approval before the Defence Forces are deployed overseas.

There is also Article 29.9 of the Irish Constitution:

The State shall not adopt a decision taken by the European Council to establish a common defence pursuant to Article 42 of the Treaty on European Union where that common defence would include the State.

However it is now clear that both of these protections to our neutrality are under threat.

After we signed up to Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) in December of last year, Fine Gael MEP Brian Hayes called for the ‘redefinition of neutrality’, as well as ‘amending Ireland’s triple lock system’.

Although both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil deny that PESCO affects Irish neutrality, this is not the case. What is happening is far more sinister – that is, the redefining of what the European Union was set up to be. 

Military Spending Skyrockets

The road from a ‘Peace Project’ to a ‘European Defence Union’ has begun.

With programmes such as the European Defence Industrial Development Programme (€500 million), Military Mobility (€6.5 billion) the European Defence Fund (€13 billion) and Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) all coming into existence in just the last year. Who knows what the next year may hold?

The EU security and defence budget is set to increase 22-fold in 2021 to €28 billion. 

This is not including border control with a budget of €21 billion for an army of 10,000 border guards or the many other billions interwoven into every aspect of the budget that will aid in the development of the defence industry in Europe.

This defence industry was already worth more than €97 billion in 2014, and employs over 500,000 people directly and 1.2 million indirectly. It is an untapped goldmine in the eyes of Commission President Jean Claude Juncker and many other EU officials.

France and Germany have some of the biggest arms-making companies in the world and the EU arms exports amount to over 27% of the world’s total, just second after the United States who export 34%.

When you question why they are militarising the European Union you must understand that this it is not to protect or defend you. It is about money and billions of it.

This was not the only lie they told when pitching PESCO and this European Defence Union to the member states.

It was also sold as a cost-saving mechanism because apparently this lack of cooperation costs the EU €25 billion annually. However, it will cost smaller countries like Ireland much more and as our Defence Forces continue to be underpaid, underappreciated and ignored by Defence Minister Leo Varadkar.

We will instead line the pockets of the European defence industry and invest in equipment we are ordered to buy by our European overlords instead of investing in our own people.

A Real European Army

With all that has happened over the last number of years with the militarisation of the European Union and the major Irish political parties continuing to support the dissolution of our neutrality, the question needs to be asked: ‘Are we heading towards an EU army?’

Last week concerned political representatives, neutrality activists and academics held a public meeting in Galway to discuss what the future holds for Ireland in this era of European militarisation. 

That meeting examined a range of issues including how the massive increases in military spending will affect spending in other areas including agriculture. 

It was timely too, as the French president Emmanuel Macron used the armistice centenary commemorations to call for the formation of a “real” European army. 

Luke Ming Flanagan is MEP for Midlands-North West 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Luke Ming Flanagan
@lukeming

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		500,000 people in Ireland have this condition, but half don't even realise
    97,249  11
    2
    		84 complaints from Direct Provision residents so far this year
    37,522  38
    3
    		Poll: Are female-only professorial posts a good idea?
    35,413  153
    Fora
    1
    		'I'm blind and employed - but I'm the minority. Here's how employers can change that'
    123  0
    2
    		Even though it won't bring 'big profits', the Shed Distillery is cracking on with a visitor centre
    33  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Man City v Man United, Premier League
    44,342  28
    2
    		'I'm still bleeding from that game in 2013... Chicago was a full bandage'
    35,833  12
    3
    		'We were near finished the book and my son got murdered'
    33,963  6
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Want to dip your toe in the world of trouser suits? Here are 9 of the chicest on the highstreet
    8,236  0
    2
    		Twenty four hours (ish) in London: What to do and where to stay if you're heading over for a gig in the O2
    4,408  5
    3
    		What Percent Alan Partridge Are You?
    4,255  6

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DUBLIN
    Steve Hansen expects Conor Murray to play against the All Blacks
    Steve Hansen expects Conor Murray to play against the All Blacks
    The joy of waking up in a new city every single day (figuratively speaking, FYI)
    Ryan outstanding as scrappy Ireland overcome Pumas challenge in Dublin
    IRELAND
    Impressive first start for Addison after being catapulted in for Henshaw
    Impressive first start for Addison after being catapulted in for Henshaw
    Kearney and Ringrose back in the mix as Schmidt considers changes
    'I'm still bleeding from that game in 2013... Chicago was a full bandage'
    ARGENTINA
    'He's gutted' - O'Brien breaks his arm during Ireland's win over Argentina
    'He's gutted' - O'Brien breaks his arm during Ireland's win over Argentina
    As it happened: Ireland v Argentina, November Tests
    'Tough dude' Sean O'Brien set to bring an edge to Ireland's pack
    MURDER
    Two men (20s) arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of David Boland released without charge
    Two men (20s) arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of David Boland released without charge
    How a missing person's case in Louth became an international murder probe spanning three nations
    Two men (20s) arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of David Boland

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie