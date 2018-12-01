This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 1 December, 2018
Ireland in a Snapshot: Decay at the manor - exploring Ireland's abandoned houses

The winding long walk from the rusty main gate to the house had my pulse racing, writes Donal Moloney.

By Donal Moloney Saturday 1 Dec 2018, 7:30 PM
Donal Moloney

EACH WEEKEND, PHOTOGRAPHER and filmmaker Donal Moloney shares an image with TheJournal.ie audience which reflects a small piece of Ireland that resonates with us all. 

Donal writes:

It’s rare that I take a trip outside Dublin without attempting to scout for some abandonment.

I was returning from Achill Island and decided to detour my way home to Dublin. It was largely unsuccessful and most discoveries were too far gone, some even dangerous.

One of my great fears is to fall through an upstairs floor and have no mobile phone signal to call for help. But I’ve been in so many old houses, cottages and industrial buildings that I now have become quite adept at spotting danger.

Anyway, this large house certainly caught my attention when I spotted it hidden in a wooded area just off a main road.

The winding long walk from the rusty main gate to the house had my pulse racing. Sadly, it had been gutted and no artefacts were to be found to help me understand the characters or history of this once fine establishment.

The old servant bells were the only clue that it had once been the home of a wealthy individual. The search for the holy grail of abandonment continues. 

About the author:

About the author
Donal Moloney

