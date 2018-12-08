Ireland in a Snapshot: Shooting a music video in the Wicklow woods

EACH WEEKEND, PHOTOGRAPHER and filmmaker Donal Moloney shares an image with TheJournal.ie audience which reflects a small piece of Ireland that resonates with us all.

Donal writes:

My friend, the artist David Rooney is best known for his very unique illustrations and in particular his scraperboard work.

(Scraperboard is a form of direct engraving where the artist scratches off dark ink to reveal a white or coloured layer beneath.)

As a contributor to The Irish Times and Hot Press, his editorial work has reflected the tumultuous changes in Irish society.

Lynn Source: David Rooney

He illustrated the five-part BBC series ‘The Story of Ireland’ and has exhibited at the world-famous Titanic Experience in Belfast.

His series of drawings ‘1916 – Portraits and Lives’, published by the Royal Irish Academy, received an IDI Design Award and the 40 original portraits were acquired by the State and exhibited in Kilmainham Gaol as part of the 1916 Centenary Celebrations.

Markievicz Source: David Rooney

I’ve known David since I was a young snapper but was unaware of his hidden talent as a singer/songwriter until a year ago. I knew he could hold a tune but had no idea how long. Seems the fecker is even more talented than I had thought. He recently released an album called ‘Bound Together’.

He contacted me early last week and asked if I’d like to do a vid for one of his tracks. He suggested three and allowed me to choose.

He has collaborated with some outstanding musicians and produced an impressive collection of songs which are influenced by folk, jazz, country and soul.

One track ‘Madeline’ struck a chord with me (pardon the pun). So, last Wednesday I gave him a call and asked him to have his guitar, pad and charcoal at the ready as the weather forecast was good for the following day.

On Thursday we headed off to a secluded area in Wicklow and shot this little vid.

Light and colour are unique at this time of year and I reckoned the leaves would have probably turned to mush if I left it any longer.

Here are the fruits of our work from the day out https://vimeo.com/304441415