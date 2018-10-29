Ireland in a snapshot: Being reminded of our own mortality

EACH WEEKEND, PHOTOGRAPHER and filmmaker Donal Moloney shares an image with TheJournal.ie audience which reflects a small piece of Ireland that resonates with us all.

As people celebrate Hallowe’en this week, our mortality is never far from our minds.

Donal writes:

“A dying kid of 24 recently wrote, ‘Don’t waste your time on work that you don’t enjoy. It is obvious that you cannot succeed in something that you don’t like. Patience, passion, and dedication come easily only when you love what you do.’

It’s the same with photography. Shoot what you want and the way you want it to look. Stay true to yourself and it will never be work.