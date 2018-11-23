This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 23 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Extract: Don't fear the reaper - an immunologist on why we shouldn't be so afraid of death

Immunologist Luke O’Neill writes about how death fascinates us all, but once upon a time it was sometimes a tricky thing for a doctor to confirm.

By Luke O'Neill Friday 23 Nov 2018, 7:30 PM
14 minutes ago 1,236 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4357271
Luke O'Neill

YOU ARE GOING TO DIE. Not a very cheerful prospect. But remember, science does not shirk from any topic. Every year, around 30,000 people die in Ireland.

This keeps the undertakers busy. They see a lot of dead people. Some die ahead of their natural lifespan because of an accident. Some make it to a ripe old age. We fill our lives with a busy schedule, but if you look at the calendar on your smartphone there will
definitely be a date in the future on which you will die.

Go on, scroll down through the dates into the future … you will pass a date on which you are going to die. The Grim Reaper just hasn’t filled that date in yet. 

What’s interesting is that a child born in Ireland today can reasonably expect to live to be over 100. This is because of advances in modern medicine, with medicines like statins (which keep cholesterol in check in our bloodstream and therefore decrease the risk of heart attack), and hopefully better lifestyles (not smoking, eating less, exercising more and getting plenty of sleep) improving lifespan for all.

However, around 20% of people will die in a sudden or unexpected way – an accident or a stroke, perhaps. A further 20% will die of cancer (although those numbers will improve, with new treatments continuing to emerge).

Those with cancer will stay relatively healthy until quite close to death, when there is usually a linear deterioration over a few weeks. The rest of us will undergo a slow deterioration as we age, suffering from various chronic medical problems such as heart or kidney failure, or dementia, buoyed by a range of medicines to keep us going longer.

By some estimates, more than 90% of the medicines you will take will be taken in your last year of life.

Your final months will be characterised by a series of relapses and remissions against a backdrop of slow deterioration in physical function. Pretty grim, huh? So eat, drink and be merry, for tomorrow (or whenever) we die. 

How to diagnose death

One thing about death that has preoccupied people for hundreds of years is how we actually know someone is dead. It may seem obvious now, but in the past it wasn’t (unless of course someone had their head chopped off). 

Say you lived a few hundred years ago and old Grandpa (who back then was probably 40 years of age) seemed to have croaked. You didn’t call for a doctor, you called for the priest, who would make the determination of death. All the priest would have at his (never her) disposal would be outward signs of death.

They might hold a mirror over Grandpa’s mouth to see if it clouded over. Or a feather under his nose to see if it moved. In the 1700s enough was known about the human body to check for his heartbeat. The stethoscope, though, wasn’t invented until 1816 by the French physician René Laennec.

The binaural stethoscope (on which modern stethoscopes are based) was invented by Irish physician Arthur Leared. There was a rather gruesome procedure known as Balfour’s test, where long thin needles were stuck into a person’s heart and then left protruding with small flags attached. If the flags moved, the heart was beating and the person was deemed to be alive.

However, doctors began to realise that, although outwardly the person appeared to be dead (with no detectable heartbeat or breathing), they might in fact be still alive and perhaps might recover. This phenomenon led to people being buried alive, which wasn’t especially unusual in the 19th century.

Edgar Allan Poe (who according to John Lennon often got a kicking) made great mileage from such horror stories. To provide a safeguard, some coffins had a string from the inside up to the ground attached to a bell, which the unfortunate person could ring should they awake in their coffin – a dead (or actually live) ringer.

Even today, doctors are cautious when pronouncing people dead under certain circumstances. When a patient is brought to a hospital comatose from, for example, attempted suicide or drowning, they may well have no signs of life. Their bodies, which will be cold to the touch, are usually warmed up first to check that they are actually dead, as signs of life might well return. 

The term ‘warm and dead’ is used for these unfortunate people. Nowadays there are all kinds of ways to attempt to resuscitate someone, or keep them alive. A person can be hooked up to a ventilator, to maintain breathing and to keep blood circulating. There are a whole host of devices that can keep a person alive if you just measure their pulse as the indicator of being alive.

But in the 1950s doctors recognised that people were being kept ‘alive’ by machines. The phrases ‘persistent vegetative state’ and ‘irreversible coma’ were invented to describe these people. They weren’t coming back, because of brain damage that couldn’t be repaired. We therefore now define death as being ‘brain dead’.

A person who meets this whole-brain definition of death has lost the ability to breathe on their own. Breathing is essential to providing the oxygen your body needs to burn fuel in order to provide the necessary energy to keep the lights on. Simply put, dying starts when the body doesn’t get enough oxygen to survive. Different cells in your body die at different speeds, however.

If you cut yourself and your blood spills on the floor, that blood is full of white blood cells, which will continue to live for a few hours outside your body. The length of the dying process actually depends on which cells are deprived of oxygen.

The power of oxygen

The brain is especially greedy in this regard. It needs a lot of fuel to keep running. All those neurons crackling away burn 75% of the glucose you consume, and need oxygen to do it. Any cut-off in oxygen to the brain (as happens in a massive stroke, which blocks the main blood vessel in the brain – the middle cerebral artery) will kill you within three to seven minutes.

Cyanide kills in a similarly rapid fashion, because it directly interferes with the process of respiration (where oxygen is used to burn fuel to make the energy currency of cells – ATP). Similarly, if you cut off the blood supply to the heart by blocking, say, the main coronary artery, death will happen relatively quickly, as the heart goes into spasm.

For most, though, these sudden deaths won’t be the way you die. Your body’s systems will simply break down with time, as we saw in the chapter on ageing. Like all machines, the component parts simply wear out. As death approaches, there will be some outward signs that these systems are slowly failing, and that the Grim Reaper is knocking on the door (or the banshee howling up on the roof).

The person will sleep more to conserve whatever energy they have left, a bit like sleep mode on your computer. When energy reserves are very low, you won’t have the energy to eat and drink. Swallowing will become difficult and your mouth will become very dry. Any pain you might feel can usually be managed by a doctor.

Many people in fact shuffle off this mortal coil blissed out on a morphine-type sedative, falling almost literally into the arms of Morpheus. Not a bad way to go.

Humanology by immunologist Luke O’Neill is published by Gill Books. It’s nominated in the TheJournal.ie-sponsored Best Irish Published Book category in the An Post Irish Book Awards this year. The awards will take place on Tuesday 27 November – for more information and to look at all of the nominees, have a look at the website.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Luke O'Neill

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Irishman dies following incident outside New York bar
    64,931  25
    2
    		Local Irish retailers hit back at Black Friday 'headaches' by encouraging a new shopping trend instead
    50,553  58
    3
    		'A juvenile act': World War I sculpture cleaned up after being vandalised with paint overnight
    46,059  137
    Fora
    1
    		'Starting from scratch in your 30s and 40s isn't easy on any couple. It was such a dark period'
    253  0
    2
    		Coinbase brushes off bitcoin's battering after declaring Dublin its Brexit lifeline
    225  0
    The42
    1
    		'I was carrying all this excess weight and was quite lethargic in stuff I was doing'
    45,615  14
    2
    		40-year bans for Mullingar Town players who attacked referee
    30,724  62
    3
    		'We're standing still. I don't think there's any forward-thinking.' Ex-Ireland boss calls for change in FAI hierarchy
    29,704  35
    DailyEdge
    1
    		We've gathered up all the best beauty and fashion deals for Black Friday and Cyber Week
    15,624  2
    2
    		Liam Payne is turning his gaff into a "lad's pad" since Cheryl moved out... it's The Dredge
    7,378  1
    3
    		Here's what all the celebs got up to for Thanksgiving
    3,699  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Teenager admits trying to kill woman last Christmas
    Teenager admits trying to kill woman last Christmas
    Two Dubliners to be sentenced to life in prison over murder of man killed on his way to drug deal
    Sentencing adjourned for man who sexually assaulted Brazilian student he met on Tinder
    GARDAí
    Three men appear in Drogheda court accused of false imprisonment and assault
    Three men appear in Drogheda court accused of false imprisonment and assault
    Waterford courthouse and shopping centre evacuated after suspicious device discovered
    Woman seriously injured after being hit by a car in Sligo
    DUBLIN
    Ruddock credits 'incredible' Schmidt before Ireland boss' big announcement
    Ruddock credits 'incredible' Schmidt before Ireland boss' big announcement
    Man (44) jailed for breaking bones in ex-partner's face and tearing clumps of hair out
    Dublin City Council accused of being 'Scrooge-like' for not holding Christmas lights ceremony
    IRELAND
    'People say Roy is âMr Angryâ but he's honestly not like that all the time' - Robinson
    'People say Roy is ‘Mr Angry’ but he's honestly not like that all the time' - Robinson
    'Words can't explain how truly thankful I am to be here'
    Irish-influenced USA take on Schmidt's side from best-ever world ranking of 13th

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie