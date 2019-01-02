This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 2 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Opinion: The government should be brave and stand on the right side of history with the Occupied Territories Bill

If Ireland is committed to peace between Israel and Palestine then we must show it and pass this legislation, writes Niall Collins.

By Niall Collins TD Wednesday 2 Jan 2019, 8:30 AM
15 minutes ago 554 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4418381
Niall Collins TD

THERE’S ALWAYS BEEN a huge interest here in Ireland in Israel and Palestine – unsurprising, given our own history of occupation – and it’s rightly a priority in Irish foreign policy. 

In June, along with my colleague Billy Kelleher, I travelled to Israel and Palestine on a fact-finding mission. As Fianna Fáil spokesperson for foreign affairs & trade, I wanted to see the region firsthand. 

It was also important preparation for legislation that is moving through the Oireachtas. The Control of Economic Activity (Occupied Territories) Bill 2018 was tabled by Independent Senator Frances Black, and seeks to prohibit trade with settlements illegally established on territories considered occupied under international law.

While the Bill can quite rightly apply to any occupied territory in the world, much of the debate has focused on the fifty-year Israeli occupation of Palestine, and the settlements it continues to build in flagrant violation of international law.

The reality of life under occupation is difficult to witness. Having met with both Israeli and Palestinian representatives, we travelled across the West Bank. Human rights organisations described the deteriorating humanitarian situation, including limited access to water and crippling restrictions on movement. We saw how the rapidly expanding settlements were carving up the territory, seizing farming land and making daily life hugely difficult for ordinary Palestinians.

Opposition to the settlements

In February 1980, under a Fianna Fáil government, Ireland became the first European country to call for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. The rest of Europe soon followed. Today, the overwhelming international consensus, fully supported by Fianna Fáil, is that the conflict ought to be resolved with a peaceful two-state solution.

The building of settlements on occupied land, a war crime under international law, threatens to make this impossible. They fundamentally undermine the prospect of a viable Palestinian state, fragmenting the land on which it’s supposed to exist. They’re rightly condemned by the EU, UN and the Irish government as a major obstacle to peace, and as Israeli human rights organisation B’Tselem reports, have now taken over 42% of the West Bank. At this rate, there will soon be no Palestinian state left to recognise.

If Ireland is committed to the two-state solution, then we must show it and move beyond decades of ineffective and empty condemnation. The Occupied Territories Bill recognises that while we strongly criticise the settlements as illegal, trading in the goods they produce pays for this injustice to continue.

The Bill would not ban trade in Israeli goods, only those produced in settlements built illegally beyond Israel’s borders. This distinction is crucial, emphasising that while we trade freely with Israel, we must also respect international law and cannot support settlements that are unambiguously illegal. It gives effect to longstanding EU policy and UN resolutions, which call on states “to distinguish in their relevant dealings, between the territory of the State of Israel and the territories occupied since 1967.”

palestine 072_90535169 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has opposed the Bill, stating in the Seanad that it would “undermine my capacity to be seen as someone to whom both sides can talk, even though I clearly advocate strongly for Palestinians all the time.”

Wide support

But this misses the point that opposing breaches of international law is not taking sides, it’s standing up for the basic rules that all states must follow. And however genuine these efforts to promote the Palestinian cause may be, decades of condemnation simply have not worked. Settlement construction continues, and it’s only accelerating under the current Israeli administration.

Far from undermining peace talks, the Occupied Territories Bill is a restatement that a workable peace process must be based on respect for international law. Under the Mitchell Principles, the parties to our own peace process were required to cease activity inconsistent with the achievement of peace. In Israel and Palestine, this must include the ending of violence, entering peace talks, and the cessation of illegal settlement building.

When the Bill was first tabled, several prominent Israelis wrote to all Oireachtas members urging support. Among them were former MPs, ambassadors, artists, and academics. In calling for a ban on settlement goods, they join a long list of human rights organisations, from Trócaire, Christian-Aid, Ictu and Sadaka here in Ireland, to Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch globally.

In December, the Bill passed all stages in Seanad Éireann, with support from Fianna Fáil and every other opposition party in the Oireachtas. The huge level of cross-party support shows that it’s a modest, realistic initiative, and that government claims that it runs contrary to EU rules are unsustainable, given the chorus of eminent legal scholars categorically stating the opposite.

Fianna Fáil unequivocally supports the right of Israel to exist securely within internationally recognised borders. It also equally supports the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and a state of their own. In the new year, I’m proud to say that I’ll be bringing this bill to Dáil Éireann for debate. This Fine Gael government should show some courage, stand on the right side of history, and support it.

 Niall Collins TD is Fianna Fáil Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Trade 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Collins TD

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Security man fired after failing to bring lost flight attendant through US pre-clearance at Dublin Airport
    124,144  0
    2
    		First babies of New Years began arriving just seconds after midnight
    69,522  41
    3
    		Two men injured in overnight shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    48,044  19
    Fora
    1
    		Irish startup investment plunged last year - here's why things are looking up for 2019
    66  0
    The42
    1
    		The Irishman who battled alcoholism, fought for the world title and was never knocked down in 57 pro bouts
    50,536  15
    2
    		Irish-influenced New York to make mark on Major League Rugby in 2019
    32,216  9
    3
    		‘I’m quite a quiet person’ - The Irish teen sensation who can’t stop breaking records
    32,067  6
    DailyEdge
    1
    		28 ways 2019 is about to make you feel extremely old
    53,284  31
    2
    		Unsurprisingly, the Donald Trump skit on Jools Holland's Hootenanny did not go down well
    18,627  1
    3
    		This Insta MUA's fake plastic surgery transformation shows just how idealistic beauty standards remain
    11,049  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HSE
    PODCAST: 'Irene didn't have to die and now she's part of this scandal'
    PODCAST: 'Irene didn't have to die and now she's part of this scandal'
    Over 3,000 people attended emergency departments in Ireland yesterday
    Abortion services will be available in Ireland from today
    HEALTH
    Babies born in Ireland in 2019 can expect to live until 2101
    Babies born in Ireland in 2019 can expect to live until 2101
    Simon Harris pays tribute to Rhona Mahony, who made history as first female Master of Holles Street
    Timeline: The history of abortion in Ireland
    GARDAí
    Teenage girl dies in hospital after being knocked down by car in Cork collision
    Teenage girl dies in hospital after being knocked down by car in Cork collision
    Gardaí called about thefts at Crumlin's children's hospital 17 times in two years
    Dublin teenager missing since last night found safe and well
    DUBLIN
    Missing teenager found safe and well
    Missing teenager found safe and well
    Men charged over robbery where shop staff were threatened with knife and hatchet
    Three arrested after knife and hatchet raid at Dublin shop

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie