This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 15 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Opinion: It is time to ban moneylenders charging interest of up to 287%

330,000 Irish people are customers of moneylenders, many of them risk getting caught up in a vicious cycle of debt, writes Brendan Whelan.

By Brendan Whelan Thursday 15 Nov 2018, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 3,851 Views 18 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4337024
Brendan Whelan

TENS OF THOUSANDS of people in Ireland are paying interest rates and charges of up to 287% annually to borrow small amounts of money.

An estimated €153 million is currently owed to the country’s licensed moneylending firms, mainly by those with the lowest incomes.

Despite a decade of extremely low-interest rates and 0% PCP car finance, legislation dating back to 1995 allows licensed money lending firms to charge interest rates of up to 187%, and APRs (annual percentage rates) of up to 287% when collection charges are included.

A majority of their customers are female, drawn from lower socio-economic backgrounds and aged between 35 and 54 years.

According to Central Bank figures, an estimated 330,000 people are customers of money lending firms. One of the largest categories are ‘home credit companies’ which charge APRs of up to 287%. Another large grouping, catalogue companies, charge lower but still very high interest rates of between 43%-72%.

Typical home credit loans, also known as doorstep loans, cover costs like back-to-school, Christmas or emergency household spending.

A report launched yesterday entitled ‘Interest Rate Restrictions on Credit for Low-income Borrowers’ looks at the topic of applying restrictions on high-cost lending. The research was conducted by UCC and was funded by the Social Finance Foundation and the Central Bank of Ireland.

EU countries have for many years clamped down on high-cost credit.

Twenty-one EU member states now have some form of interest rate cap on high-cost credit.

Ironically, Ireland is included in the 21 as we have an the interest rate cap of 1% per month on credit union lending. But that restriction does not apply to moneylenders here. 

The German Supreme Court, for example, has established a very strong presumption that interest rates above double the relevant market rate lack moral legitimacy. A recent ruling in Spain found an interest rate of 24% “excessive”, while in Finland interest rates of 118% were deemed to be “unconscionable”.

These examples raise the question of the moral legitimacy and social justice of permitting excessive interest rates for access to credit, which often targets the most vulnerable and financially excluded consumers.

Ireland is in a clear minority in not addressing the issue. Ironically, until 1995, an interest rate restriction of 39% applied in Ireland.

Is it right that money lending firms in Ireland today can be allowed to charge APRs of up to 287%, if low-cost alternatives are available?

The report identifies that most customers of money lending firms value the ‘ease of availability’ and ‘convenience’ of home collection by moneylending firms.  

It points, however, to a 2013 UK study which showed that 52% of home credit users feel trapped in this cycle of borrowing. European experts highlight that high-cost lending can lead to a spiral of increased indebtedness and an inability to maintain payments for essential items such as rent and utility bills.

On the positive side, Ireland is recognised as having one of the best credit union movements in the world. Credit unions represent a viable alternative to high-cost credit providers.

This can be through their standard loans or through the Personal Micro-Credit (PMC) loan scheme launched in 2016. PMC is now on offer in up to half the country’s credit unions. Loans range between €100 and €2,000 with a maximum APR of 12.7%.

Ability and willingness to repay the loan is of course essential. To date, thousands of these loans have been issued with typical repayment savings of €130 on a €500 loan.

The report makes three key recommendations to Government:

  • Prohibit usurious rates of interest by a restriction on interest rates and charges.
  • Such a policy to be conditional on the credit union movement committing to and being enabled to serve those currently customers of moneylending firms, subject to prudent credit guidelines.
  • The Department of Finance should consider increasing the 1% monthly cap on interest rates for credit as per Sect. 38 (1)(a) of the Credit Union Act, 1997, to cater for significantly greater costs associated with such small lending.

The study also recommends enhanced protection for Irish consumers and embedding of greater financial inclusion in policy and financial service provision, including initiatives around financial education.

Brendan Whelan is the CEO of the Social Finance Foundation, a wholesale lending agency that supports the development of community organisations and social enterprises

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Brendan Whelan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Theresa May wins over her Cabinet on Brexit deal that Barnier says avoids hard border
    47,485  92
    2
    		After some confusion, Theresa May WILL give a statement on Brexit tonight
    46,363  155
    3
    		Poll: Would you fix a dash cam to your car for an insurance discount?
    43,812  146
    Fora
    1
    		'I'm more interested in starting up companies than shutting them down'
    148  0
    2
    		Fresh after raising millions, tech firm Arkphire is building a 'centre of excellence' in Mayo
    137  0
    The42
    1
    		'There was a Lego set so I said I'd give it a try and I became obsessed with it'
    40,356  30
    2
    		18-year-old Ireland striker unlikely to feature against Denmark as he considers international future
    31,138  71
    3
    		'I remember coming out for the warm-up and the chants were 'Kill the Fenian bastards''
    25,390  15
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Zoë Kravitz had a ridiculously shady response to Lily Allen's claim that they kissed
    5,765  1
    2
    		The kindness shown to Rebecca Humphries reminds us why we should never underestimate it
    4,839  0
    3
    		Serena Williams' GQ cover may have been myopic, but it wasn't deliberately malicious
    4,361  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Man (80s) killed in single-vehicle collision in Cork
    Man (80s) killed in single-vehicle collision in Cork
    'We're here to serve the people, not the organisation' - Drew Harris pens open letter to frontline gardaí
    Gardaí arrest 46 in operation clamping down on 'organised begging' in Dublin city centre
    DUBLIN
    Luas back operating through city centre with delays after coach breaks down on tracks
    Luas back operating through city centre with delays after coach breaks down on tracks
    'The people who will benefit are inspiring' - Dublin stars hoping to Help Real Heroes
    'The beating heart of Dublin is here': Returned Heart of St Laurence to go on public display tomorrow
    RTÉ
    Nearly half of all those watching TV last night watched the Maurice McCabe documentary
    Nearly half of all those watching TV last night watched the Maurice McCabe documentary
    Maurice McCabe's wife Lorraine: 'I felt frightened... I was afraid they'd do something to hurt him'
    Over half a million people watched the Maurice McCabe documentary on RTÉ last night
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    'Even if he does declare... Do I really want to go and do that, and then he changes his mind later?'
    'Even if he does declare... Do I really want to go and do that, and then he changes his mind later?'
    'My background was brought up and there was a thing written about a car I was driving'
    'I remember coming out for the warm-up and the chants were 'Kill the Fenian bastards''

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie