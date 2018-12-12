This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 12 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Opinion: It took us 8 years to build 19 social homes although we owned the land and there were no objections

Bureaucratic and administrative delays could be eliminated if councils were given funding to build homes directly, writes Labour councillor Dermot Lacey.

By Dermot Lacey Wednesday 12 Dec 2018, 7:00 AM
17 minutes ago 1,374 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4376499
Dermot Lacey

BEECH HILL TERRACE is a fairly short road in Donnybrook.

When Dublin Corporation developed the estate in the 1950s, it built 10 houses along one side and five on the other 

However, if you stand in the middle of the road now, you will see five new Dublin City Council homes built about eight years ago, nine new affordable homes built five years ago and there are four privately built houses there too.

In addition, this month families’ 19 new social housing apartments were completed there too.

With so many homes built in this one small area, you might think that Beach Hill Terrace is a success story of the housing crisis. 

But those 19 social homes allocated to families this month are the only new social housing units provided this year in the entire constituency of Dublin Bay South – which happens to be the Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy’s own constituency.

What is worse is that it took us eight years to complete those homes.

Despite the fact that the 19 social homes were built on land owned by Dublin City Council and that there were no planning objections it still took us eight years to get from the point of coming up with the plan to tenants moving in.

This is simply unacceptable and I believe is a direct result of the failed institution that is the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government and of successive government policies.

Choking in Bureaucracy 

The delays were entirely at a bureaucratic and administrative level.

We started with seeking funding: years were spent applying to the Capital Assistance Scheme or the Capital Advance Leasing Facility or the Capital Loan Subsidy Scheme.

Then for several more years, the plans were passed between multiple desks waiting for decisions – that is years of paper moving from the Approved Housing Body to Dublin City Council and then to the Department of Housing Planning and Local Government.

Eight wasted years when people could have had a home – but did not.

Why or how does this happen? Is it inertia, arrogance or is it about clinging to power?

The minister and the officials in the Department of housing claim to be concerned about the housing crisis. Yet they desperately cling on to the power that delays, obstructs and interferes with the actual building of homes.

All of this is allied to a systematic dismantling of the local government system.

That system delivered hundreds of thousands of new quality homes, in far worse economic times, back when it did have the power, resources and funds to deliver.

The Department of Housing claims to have a four-stage process for approval. (It made a great fuss recently of going from eight stages of approval to four stages.)

What it doesn’t tell you is that within each stage there are many other stages and indeed when it comes to using an Approved Housing Body – the Department’s preferred method of housing delivery – those stages are multiplied.

Things change with building projects and another major holdup is that any time there is any change, the new plans have to go back to each of the three bodies for approval. The Approved Housing Body, the council and then finally back to the Department of Housing. 

Why can the Council’s planners not just give it approval? Why do we need three sets of planners and architects? 

Solutions

Every political representative from an area which is affected by housing shortages should look to Beach Hill Terrace, where we did the painstaking work of getting the project funded and built.

If every parish or community in Dublin was to deliver just 20 social homes each, that could provide 7,000 homes across the county. 

Is there a vacant piece of State-owned land in your area? Contact your local representative and demand to know what they are doing about getting housing built there. 

The real key to solving the mess is simply to free the councils to build homes again.

If the council was given a budget to build a certain amount of houses, say 5,000 in 2019, they could actually start construction in the same year.

The dead hand of departmental bureaucracy must be removed. 

The Minister for Housing has repeatedly stated that money is not a problem but if that is that is true then why aren’t the council’s employment caps on planners, architects, quantity surveyors and skilled craftspersons lifted?

Councils should be able to refurbish empty social housing immediately and pass it on to another family, but currently, we don’t have the staff to do that.

Bizarrely the Department of Housing still dictates that councils must return each home to its original condition before re-allocating it. So if the old tenants put down oak floors the council has to spend time and money ripping them up and replacing them with standard flooring. 

All homes are not the same so why should all social housing be the same?  Same doors, same windows, same colours, same internal layout.

I believe this has always been an incredibly wasteful policy, but nowadays when so many new social homes are being delivered by private developers social housing is no longer standardised, so the continuation of this policy is senseless. 

Councils should be the enablers of local housing co-operatives and voluntary housing associations. Rules that inhibit local housing co-operatives in favour of the larger housing associations must also be removed.

Housing co-ops have proven they can deliver quality housing cheaply in Dublin: why on earth are we not utilising them? 

The Credit Unions also want to invest in local housing too, but the Department of Housing lacks the vision to bring them on board.

The State needs to stop blocking housing at every turn and start supporting the delivery of social and affordable housing.

Ireland did it before, in much worse economic times. We can do it again. 

Dermot Lacey is a Labour councillor for the Pembroke-Rathmines Ward on Dublin City Council.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dermot Lacey

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí investigating alleged rape of woman in Dublin city
    84,885  0
    2
    		Strasbourg shooting: Two dead and 12 injured at Christmas market as suspect remains at large
    84,496  134
    3
    		Poll: Should drivers who can't produce their licence after being pulled over face fines?
    57,527  182
    Fora
    1
    		Galway medtech firm WhiteSwell has secured $30m for its heart failure treatment device
    137  0
    2
    		After five years and more than €6m, Nephin Whiskey will finally start production
    137  0
    3
    		A junior minister tried citing a 25-year-old policy to spare tourism firms some pain from VAT hikes
    30  0
    The42
    1
    		'All I could see was hankies. I was crying, crying, crying. I had to f**k the thing away'
    46,115  1
    2
    		As it happened: Liverpool vs Napoli, Champions League
    37,054  49
    3
    		Chelsea fan claims he called Sterling 'a Manc c***, not a black c***'
    22,018  57
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Harry Redknapp is under fire for comments he made about Emily Atack's appearance ...it's The Dredge
    30,709  0
    2
    		Chris O'Dowd gave an impromptu ukulele performance with schoolkids in Dublin Airport today
    7,122  0
    3
    		Are we really surprised that Nicki Minaj is now dating a convicted sex offender?
    6,885  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    Man who sexually assaulted partner while under investigation for raping her receives four-year sentence
    Man who sexually assaulted partner while under investigation for raping her receives four-year sentence
    Convicted paedophile sentenced to life in prison for double murder of 9 year-old girls in 1986
    Man and woman released without charge after Dublin quays stabbing
    GARDAí
    Man arrested over death of another man in Meath
    Man arrested over death of another man in Meath
    Four men arrested over vintage car sales where elderly people were targeted
    Man in critical condition after four-vehicle collision in Co Wicklow
    DUBLIN
    Man arrested after camper van fire on Howth pier
    Man arrested after camper van fire on Howth pier
    Gardaí investigating alleged rape of woman in Dublin city
    Man dies after collision between motorcycle and car
    EU
    Netflix in the firing line as BAI looks to change how streaming sites suggest content for Irish viewers
    Netflix in the firing line as BAI looks to change how streaming sites suggest content for Irish viewers
    Coveney says there's 'a lot of pushing and shoving' going on in relation to Brexit, but the EU has Ireland's back
    We're in Brexit limbo - so what could possibly happen next?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie