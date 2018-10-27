This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 27 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

What is the long-term impact of Peter Casey's result on Irish politics, if there is one?

Ireland may be resistant to the temptations of populism but we are not immune, writes Larry Donnelly.

By Larry Donnelly Saturday 27 Oct 2018, 8:30 PM
43 minutes ago 5,443 Views 28 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4309502
Larry Donnelly Law lecturer, NUI Galway

THE CAMPAIGN THAT even the most dedicated of Irish political watchers desperately wanted to end has finally reached its denouement. A very low turnout across the country confirms that it was a wholly uninspiring and rather unedifying affair.

The outcome was as expected. It is important to spend a moment assessing an extraordinary triumph in historical and other terms for the incumbent, Michael D Higgins. No one, including his opponents, has claimed that his first seven years in the Áras were anything but praiseworthy. That the electorate by an overwhelming margin decided to again back President Higgins is testament to the high esteem in which he is held.

Nothing could change our collective mind about the man who, in his own words, has been “turning up since 1969.” Questions regarding his age, expenses and transparency – among others – were raised by the media and the other candidates, yet apparently dismissed out of hand by the Irish people. It will be interesting to see what themes emerge and which matters are prioritised in the second half of President Higgins’ tenure – especially in the wake of the scrutiny upon the office itself in recent months.

The Peter Casey factor

Early on, the theatre that ensued from utilising a relatively newfound mechanism for garnering a spot on the ballot was widely ridiculed. And perhaps to amplify the points about process that were made then and are being reiterated currently, three of the candidates who received support from county councils – Gavin Duffy, Joan Freeman and Seán Gallagher – ultimately bombed. Moreover, the downright abysmal performance of the Sinn Féin candidate, Liadh Ní Riada, will provoke some soul-searching and finger-pointing in her party.

Nonetheless, most of the oxygen over the past ten days, and nearly all of it since the Irish Times and RTÉ exit polls were released last night, has been sucked up by the surprisingly strong second place showing by the heretofore unknown businessman, Peter Casey. Casey, then on 2% in the opinion polls, disputed Traveller ethnicity and attacked what some would allege is a culture of entitlement both within the Travelling and settled communities.

It clearly struck a chord. I, like so many others, had numerous conversations with friends and acquaintances – in the neighbourhood, in pubs, at the golf club and elsewhere – who argued that Casey had only said “what everyone thinks.” Indeed, anti-Traveller sentiment is widespread and anecdotes concerning people who don’t merely survive, but actually thrive, on social welfare abound. Before yesterday, however, virtually nobody guessed that it would lead to roughly one in five voters giving the outsider a first preference. Most estimated that 10% would be the approximate ceiling for Casey.

Now that we know the extent to which this worked politically for him in a presidential election, the question becomes what the long-term impact on Irish politics, if there is one, may be? Onlookers at home and further afield have marvelled at the extent to which Ireland seemingly remains impervious to populism in light of what has happened on both sides of the Atlantic. No one can deny that Peter Casey’s performance dents that enviable standing.

But many here now seek to minimise it. While they are absolutely correct for myriad reasons that it would be a mistake to extrapolate too much from a low-octane, low-turnout election for a chiefly symbolic position, they are wrong to the extent they say it is of little or no consequence. Peter Casey’s support catapulted ten-fold in just days solely because of a couple of comments made in his off-the-cuff style. By any objective measure and leaving to one side the viability of whatever future intentions he may have, that is extraordinary.

Downplaying Casey’s result

There are two broad groupings engaged in this exercise to blur reality.

The first are some “wise old heads” who have been around Irish politics for a long time and understand well the crucial nuances and telling benchmarks of precedent. According to them, this was a protest vote and Casey became a vehicle for those who always have and always will hate the system. The mainstream parties, which repel the politics of hate and blame, have a huge advantage in general elections and will not countenance this type of rhetoric. His vote tally wasn’t as potent as at first glance and this will prove just a footnote in the end.

The second are leftists who are open to the accusation of living in a bubble. They may not know or run in the same circles as people who have a quite opposite view of this country in 2018 and whose lives are very different to their own. Some on the left are unfamiliar with people who still go to Mass every week, who prefer the pub to a dinner party or a play, who pay a pretty penny for everything they struggle to get and who aren’t enamoured of the changes to a country they no longer fully feel is theirs.

The “wise old heads” are wrong insofar as they presume that political dynamics can’t change. The leftists are incorrect to assume that right-thinking people invariably agree with them – and even more wrong to label those who sincerely disagree. This occurs far too often in a group think that prevails in the mainstream media at times and usually dominates in social media.

Ireland is not the United States or the United Kingdom. But as the MEP Marian Harkin sagely opined on Twitter last night, Peter Casey “raised issues that many people feel should be aired. Like the migrant issue across Europe, if we sweep it under the carpet it will come back to bite us.” She is right. We may be resistant, but we are not immune to the temptations of populism.

If anything, the resonance of these controversial comments with a large swathe of the Irish people should engender an open and honest airing of “what everyone thinks.” In truth, albeit ironically on the surface, there is probably no better person to help facilitate this necessary discussion than President Michael D Higgins, an avowed democratic socialist who for decades was entrusted to represent a conservative constituency. If we decline to have it, there could be more efficacious and electorally successful messengers than Peter Casey.

Larry Donnelly is a Boston lawyer, a law lecturer at NUI Galway and a political columnist with TheJournal.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Larry Donnelly  / Law lecturer, NUI Galway
@LarryPDonnelly

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Exit polls predict huge re-election for Higgins with Casey jumping to second
    124,458  442
    2
    		LIVEBLOG: Michael D Higgins re-elected as President of Ireland
    86,923  126
    3
    		US mail bomb suspect charged with five crimes - faces 48 years in prison if found guilty
    60,777  107
    Fora
    1
    		'An inability to answer very basic questions': How an Irish 'virtual hospital' project fell flat
    198  0
    2
    		Mark Little's new venture Kinzen promises the news app that isn't 'creepy'
    125  0
    3
    		The duo behind Dublin's newest tourist attraction say its near-end was like 'sudden death'
    88  0
    The42
    1
    		Former England manager Glenn Hoddle taken to hospital after becoming 'seriously ill'
    24,286  42
    2
    		'It’s unique, small, noisy, bonkers, heart-breaking and joyous in equal measure'
    23,818  12
    3
    		As it happened: Liverpool v Cardiff, Premier League
    21,972  11
    DailyEdge
    1
    		6 things to do at home as the weather turns to shit this weekend
    4,131  2
    2
    		I tried the €10 health store soap that Meghan Markle claims is her favourite body product
    3,040  0
    3
    		Jamie Dornan, Niall Horan, and David Schwimmer... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    2,798  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DUBLIN
    10 more schools inspected over potential structural problems
    10 more schools inspected over potential structural problems
    Schools shut due to structural defects are to partially reopen after midterm break
    Music promoter and Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds dies suddenly aged 52
    FIANNA FáIL
    Bord na MÃ³na expected to announce plans to cut 300 jobs
    Bord na Móna expected to announce plans to cut 300 jobs
    Poll: Should the confidence and supply agreement be renewed or would you rather an election?
    Amidst election threats, opinion poll shows Fine Gael ahead with Fianna Fáil gaining ground
    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
    Taoiseach: 'There was an element of anti-Traveller sentiment in the vote'
    Taoiseach: 'There was an element of anti-Traveller sentiment in the vote'
    Peter Casey says he is waiting on an apology from Leo Varadkar
    Opinion: 'It's such a worrying time for Travellers. Is every fifth person I meet a Traveller hater?'
    LIVERPOOL
    âHe has a broken thumb and plays with a braceâ: Klopp praises Mane for playing through the pain
    ‘He has a broken thumb and plays with a brace’: Klopp praises Mane for playing through the pain
    Salah and Mane instrumental as Liverpool go top of the Premier League
    As it happened: Liverpool v Cardiff, Premier League

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie