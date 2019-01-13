This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 13 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lynn Ruane: People with a criminal record for minor offences deserve a second chance

Convictions for minor offences can hold people back from accessing employment and education long after they have completed their rehabilitation, writes Lynn Ruane.

By Lynn Ruane Sunday 13 Jan 2019, 8:50 PM
1 hour ago 5,047 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4434591
Lynn Ruane Independent Senator

MANY OF US made mistakes or did things we may regret, when we were young. For most of us, thankfully, those mistakes don’t follow us for the rest of our lives.

For some people though, who have a criminal record for minor offences committed in their youth their mistakes do follow them through life.

When a person has gone through a substantial period of rehabilitation and then tries to get back into employment, is it fair that a minor conviction sustained years earlier still has a profound effect on their options?

As a community worker, I witnessed people being refused entry to degree programmes to which they would have brought a wealth of experience and lived reality such as youth-work and social work.

They were refused because of minor offences on their criminal record; offences that were simply no longer relevant due to a combination of the passage of time, changes in behaviour and circumstance and major, substantive rehabilitation.

Spent Convictions

A ‘spent conviction’, sometimes also called an expungement, is a conviction that does not have to be disclosed to potential employers during the Garda vetting process.

Garda vetting takes place for certain employment and education opportunities so the idea behind spent convictions is the principle that a person who has committed an offence in the past should be provided with the opportunity to reintegrate into society.

The need for a spent conviction regime is rooted in the principles of rehabilitative justice, that is that after a certain period of time, individuals deserve a ‘second chance’ and the opportunity to move on without the inevitable negative effects involved in disclosing a criminal conviction.

This is especially true for young people where a criminal conviction can have a disproportionate impact on life prospects.

It is commonly accepted that society benefits both socially and economically from the reintegration and rehabilitation of those with a conviction by reducing recidivism; a spent convictions regime must have these principles at its core.

Current Law

Ireland was the last European Union country to introduce a spent convictions regime with the passage of Criminal Justice (Spent Convictions and Certain Disclosures) Act in 2016 but its rehabilitative nature is limited, both in practice and also when compared with other European countries.

The maximum length of a custodial sentence that can become spent is 12 months or less and for a non-custodial sentence, the upper limit is 24 months or less. The Act also places a limit so that only one conviction can ever become spent.

The Act also sets the rehabilitative period after which a conviction becomes spent at a blanket seven years, without distinction as to the nature of the sentence and with no proportionality between the length of the sentence and the following rehabilitative period.

The Act also contains no recognition of the disproportionate impact of a conviction on the prospects on a young person. 

Debates

Several pieces of spent convictions legislation were debated from 2007 onwards and it has been widely acknowledged both within and outside the Oireachtas that the provisions of our current regime are restrictive.

During a second stage debate on the Spent Convictions Bill 2007, the current Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan TD, suggested that the conviction free period of 7 years for a custodial sentence and 5 years for a non-custodial sentence were too long.

In the debate on the identical Spent Convictions Bill 2011, later introduced as an opposition bill by Fianna Fail, these issues were also raised.

Even during the Oireachtas debate on what was to become our current law, Deputy Niall Collins stated that the cut-off for eligible custodial sentences of 12 months was too short and should be extended to 30 months. By comparison, it was 30 months in England and Wales at the time and has since been extended further in those jurisdictions.  

Time and time again throughout the course of these debates, it was stated that the provisions of our current regime do not get the balance right between the rehabilitation of individuals and the protection of society as a whole.

When the 2016 Act was being debated, we were told that since this was the first time any form of spent conviction law was introduced in Ireland, we needed to tread carefully.

We’ve now had almost three years and it’s time to make changes that ensure our spent convictions law are actually achieving their rehabilitative aims.

Restrictive rules on spent convictions, do not help to protect society. Society is best protected by the re-integration and rehabilitation of minor offenders. 

Proposals

On the final day of the Seanad before we broke for the Christmas break, I introduced new legislation with the intention of addressing some of these issues and which would provide for broader and fairer access to spent convictions.

My proposed law is entitled the Criminal Justice (Rehabilitative Periods) Bill 2018 and will have its first Oireachtas debate in the spring. I’m aiming to make four substantive amendments to the 2016 Act:

  • Currently, convictions can only become ‘spent’ if they attracted a custodial sentence of less than a year or a non-custodial sentence of less than two years. I’m proposing those limits be increased to two years for custodial sentences and four years for non-custodial sentences. 
  • Currently, only one offence is eligible to become spent – under these proposals that would increase so that two minor offences could become spent. 
  • We should also introduce the principle of proportionality to the relationship between the length of the sentence and the length of the rehabilitative period the person has gone through. So instead of everyone waiting seven years, in some cases when a person has gone through substantial rehabilitation – that could happen sooner. 
  • We need to recognise the specific rehabilitative needs of young people. Under these proposals, young adults between the ages of 18 and 24 would be given an opportunity for a spent conviction after a shorter period of rehabilitation. 

Time for Change

I know first-hand how beneficial it is, if the people working in professions like addictions treatment, homelessness and social work, have relevant life experience. 

Some of the best community workers and drug workers I have known had previous minor convictions themselves before going through a process of rehabilitation and changing their lives. 

I’m aware of cases where students have reached the second or third year of their degrees in the social sciences but have then been refused work placement because of old, minor offences still being on their record.

This is not only harmful to the individual but detrimental to society too as our laws are literally forcing such people out of education and employment which flies in the face of rehabilitation.

I am hopeful we can change this in 2019 and work towards a criminal justice system that is fair, promotes rehabilitation and progression and is in line with other European countries.

Lynn Ruane is an Independent Senator. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Lynn Ruane  / Independent Senator
@SenLynnRuane

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Suspected drink driver escaped arrest because garda wasn't allowed turn on sirens
    122,854  72
    2
    		In 1973 the government had to politely explain why it couldn't cash a near 100-year-old bond
    66,563  20
    3
    		Nobel Prize winner who helped discover DNA's shape stripped of titles over 'reprehensible' race remarks
    61,872  120
    Fora
    1
    		Medtech firms have a year to prepare for new EU rules but the inspectors aren't ready
    190  0
    2
    		Why managers should drop the macho attitude and make work a 'psychologically safe' place
    141  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Tottenham v Man United, Premier League
    52,491  50
    2
    		Ulster Rugby vow to 'robustly investigate any complaints' after Simon Zebo says he was abused by fans
    40,871  137
    3
    		'My phone would not stop lighting up. People reached out that were going through an extremely difficult time'
    28,930  2
    DailyEdge
    1
    		15 Irish walking trails to get the perfect smug Insta on
    14,451  4
    2
    		Here's why everyone's switching to bars of soap instead of shower gel all of a sudden
    6,429  1
    3
    		Beauty Q: Which part of your body do you match your foundation to?
    3,021  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Man in his 70s dies after 4x4 hits ditch
    Man in his 70s dies after 4x4 hits ditch
    Second man to appear in court over Strokestown eviction incident
    Senior Kinahan figure arrested at UK airport as part of probe into supply of drugs and firearms to Ireland
    UK
    All eyes are on Westminster again, but what can Theresa May do if her vote fails?
    All eyes are on Westminster again, but what can Theresa May do if her vote fails?
    Brexiteers were furious with Westminster's House Speaker this week - so what's the latest row about?
    Pro-Brexit protester arrested in relation to incident which saw British MP branded a 'fascist'
    LEINSTER
    Cullen: 'Toulouse win a really important step for a lot of Leinster players'
    Cullen: 'Toulouse win a really important step for a lot of Leinster players'
    Man-of-the-match Ringrose leads the way for Leinster
    'Leinster are really phenomenal, they're a class team'
    OPINION
    Lynn Ruane: People with a criminal record for minor offences deserve a second chance
    Lynn Ruane: People with a criminal record for minor offences deserve a second chance
    The Irish For: Brexit and the rise of Hiberno-English
    Opinion: Kind, fun and a music champion - why Larry Gogan is the king of radio

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie