This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 27 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Opinion: Should judges hand down concurrent sentences in rape cases?

‘It is essential, for victims of crime and for society in general, that coherent sentencing policy is developed’, writes Ivana Bacik.

By Ivana Bacik Thursday 27 Dec 2018, 8:00 AM
1 hour ago 3,908 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4374604
Ivana Bacik

Leona O’Callaghan, a child rape victim, spoke out recently about the fact that the man who raped her, Patrick O’Dea (who was already in prison for another rape) was handed a sentence that was to run concurrently.

Leona said she felt like the concurrent sentence meant that one of the rapes was “free”.

Legal expert Ivana Bacik writes:

THE ISSUE OF ‘concurrent sentencing’ – when sentences for different offences are served in parallel, or simultaneously – has recently received public attention, specifically in the context of rape cases.

Many people may wonder why more use is not made of consecutive sentences in criminal practice, especially for violent sexual offences? There is no simple answer to this question.

While there are maximum penalties set down for certain offences, in Ireland, judges have significant discretion in deciding on the appropriate sentence for a crime.

Our sentencing system is different to most other European criminal justice systems in which judges are bound by much stricter rules.

The main principle judges are working with here is that of proportionality – which means that the punishment must always fit the crime. It also means that we have very few mandatory penalties for serious offences – apart from the life sentence that follows automatically on a conviction for murder.

The ‘single transaction’ sentencing principle applies where a group of related offences arise from the same incident, in this case concurrent sentences are often deemed appropriate.

Judges tend to impose consecutive sentences, where offences are not part of the same sequence of events; in other words where for example an accused person is charged with two separate counts of rape, committed against two different individuals on two different dates.

There are some situations, laid down in legislation, where judges must impose a consecutive sentence. For example, a 1984 law provides that if a person commits a crime while out on bail for another offence, the sentences for each of those offences must be made consecutive.

But judges are always subject to an important general rule – where consecutive offences are imposed, the totality of the resulting punishment must not be disproportionate.

This is a sensible rule, because otherwise, a person convicted of five charges of shoplifting, for example – who gets sentenced to five consecutive prison terms – would end up serving the sort of lengthy term in prison that should only be applied to a serious crime of violence.

Indeed, where consecutive sentences are imposed in the District Court, the total prison term should not exceed two years. This rule is applied because only minor crimes are tried in the District Court; more serious offences are sent up to the Circuit or Central Criminal Courts.

Prison as a Deterrent

Debates on crime often tend to focus on sentencing, with a view expressed that the best response is to ‘lock them up and throw away the key’. Prison sentences are often seen as deterrents – there is a view that a person who is imprisoned will be unlikely to reoffend.

However, anyone working within the criminal justice system knows that the best response to crime is not the use of long prison sentences, because most of those sentenced to custody are likely to reoffend. 

Research shows us that prison as a deterrent simply does not work.

This is because there are many causes of crime. We know that factors like drug addiction and deprivation play a significant role in making it more likely that individuals will commit offences.

Thus prevention of crime will not be brought about by changes in the criminal justice system alone, or tougher laws on sentencing.

Much more long-term measures are required to deal with factors like early school-leaving, lack of educational opportunity, drug addiction, lack of social supports and the other risk factors that we know lead ultimately into adult criminal ‘careers’.

These measures require a ‘joined-up’ government approach, with different agencies taking responsibilities for tackling crime through tackling its deep-rooted causes.

Clearly, society must punish those who commit crimes of violence.

There are many offenders, especially violent sex offenders, for whom prison is the only appropriate sanction – both to punish them and to protect society. It is also vitally important that victims’ rights are given more priority within the criminal justice system.

I have campaigned for many years for greater protection for the rights of rape victims and victims of other serious crime.

However, the main thing that victims say they want is to prevent crime from happening in the first place. In the interests of protecting victims, we must, therefore, focus on sentencing procedures that are likely to prevent crime from happening.

I believe that sentencing judges should take account of how best to rehabilitate the offender so that they will not re-offend.

The worst outcome for all of us is where prison becomes a ‘revolving door’, with offenders sent there for short sentences, without access to any rehabilitation, only to re-offend upon release and be sent straight back inside.

In respect of sex offenders, recent reports demonstrate the importance of adopting effective rehabilitation programmes to prevent re-offending and protect potential victims.

It is essential, for victims of crime and for society in general, that a coherent sentencing policy is developed.

Such a policy should ensure that judges exercise their discretion in a more structured way, with more widespread use of community-based sanctions and an emphasis on rehabilitative strategies to prevent re-offending, both within and outside the prison system.

Senator Ivana Bacik is a professor of Criminal Law at Trinity College Dublin.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ivana Bacik

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Wasn't happy with the lack of pints': Visitors complain about Ireland's most popular tourist attractions
    91,441  55
    2
    		15 people were arrested on suspicion of drink-driving on Christmas night
    47,684  65
    3
    		25 of the best Irish news photographs of the year
    39,273  26
    Fora
    1
    		Online courses can be a maze for post-grads. Cork's Doctoralnet wants to fix that
    48  0
    The42
    1
    		'He's not Irish. Why is Mick trying to get him to play for Ireland?'
    57,801  89
    2
    		As it happened: Manchester United v Huddersfield Town, Premier League
    34,878  16
    3
    		As it happened: Liverpool v Newcastle, Premier League
    31,980  19
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Kris Jenner's 'Rich As F*ck' Christmas gift is as Kardashian-esque as it gets... it's The Dredge
    9,285  0
    2
    		The Young Offenders Christmas Special landed last night, but how did the nation take to it?
    8,001  2
    3
    		Here's why Donald Trump's 'Santa' question was such an agonising moment
    4,503  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    IRELAND
    'I was thinking about my sister when she was diagnosed... I couldn't feel sorry for myself'
    'I was thinking about my sister when she was diagnosed... I couldn't feel sorry for myself'
    That's a wrap: A look back at Ireland's stand-out XI of 2018
    The first female Irish athlete in 40 years to hold both the 100 and 200m records on her life-changing year
    RTÉ
    Fitting all of 2018’s events into an episode of Reeling in the Years? Its producer on how they made iconic show
    Fitting all of 2018’s events into an episode of Reeling in the Years? Its producer on how they made iconic show
    Looking for some TV to binge on over Christmas? These shows might have what you're looking for
    IFA willing to meet health minister after he backs idea of Irish farmers growing cannabis
    CHRISTMAS
    Why asking for the gift receipt shouldn't be considered rude
    Why asking for the gift receipt shouldn't be considered rude
    Three non-Irish gals tell us how they celebrate Christmas
    This Dublin charity will put your unwanted Christmas presents to good use
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Who do you think will win the Premier League?
    Who do you think will win the Premier League?
    Solskjaer hails impact of 'happy boy' Pogba
    Arsenal boss apologises after kicking bottle that 'touched' Brighton fan

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie