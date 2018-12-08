This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 8 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

16 years of precarious work in English language schools caused me to develop anxiety

I felt anxious, alienated and depressed. Irish workers must unite to resist the creeping casualisation of work, writes Keith Murdiff.

By Keith Murdiff Saturday 8 Dec 2018, 9:30 AM
45 minutes ago 2,076 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4339221
Keith Murdiff

FOR 16 YEARS I was a precarious worker.

I was an experienced English language teacher but in all that time I never had a permanent contract. I never had sick pay, or holiday pay, unless it was ‘rolled into’ my hourly rate of pay.

I never had guaranteed hours of work and for 16 years I didn’t get a pay rise. 

During that time I felt angry, alienated and depressed. Despite loving what I did, I felt that I had chosen the wrong profession and that there was no other option for it except to sit it out and hope that things would change.

They did change. But not for the better. The recession happened in 2008 and I was laid off for the first time in my life at 35 years old.

Stress and Anxiety

That’s when I first started suffering with anxiety.

The anxiety that comes with not knowing if you will be employed, or where you’ll get the money if you become sick, or how you’re going to pay for your children’s birthday and Christmas presents.

I got some help with my anxiety, but my stress levels remained the same. Every precarious worker has to live with the stress of not having a permanent job.

In Ireland, a staggering 44% of us don’t have a permanent contract.

We are gig economy workers, freelance and contract workers, archaeologists, teachers, preschool workers, university lecturers, waiting staff, retail workers, bank clerks, researchers, IT technicians, security staff, computer games programmers, finance and insurance clerks and many, many other workers.

It was only when I started listening to others that were in the same situation, organising workers within the sector and meeting with like-minded activists, that my stress levels went down.

That’s when I realised that it wasn’t my fault that I was precariously employed.

This form of employment is really just exploitation in the classic sense of the word. We are being exploited by unscrupulous employers.

Fortunately, the answer is equally as classical in its simplicity. Collective action, in the form of trade unions.

A recent report Precarious Work, Precarious Lives’ produced by the Think Tank on Action for Social Change (TASC)outlines the effects precarious work has on workers, and what should be done to stamp out this form of nefarious sub-employment.

In conjunction with the launch, I spoke about my experiences – my decade and a half of not knowing whether I’d still be working, month to month. I was very touched and somewhat surprised when my friends wrote to offer their condolences and wish me well in my new job, which I am glad to say is with Unite the Union.

What surprised me most was the lack of awareness among the general public of the effect that precarious work has on people’s lives. Perhaps that is because, just like mental health issues, we don’t talk about it.

The TASC report suggests that being in precarious employment, which I would define as employment with no security, decency or hope of progression, leads to a chaotic life.

It’s a life filled with dread for the future and a sense of hopelessness. It’s not the kind of thing anyone wants to talk about in public, which leads many to keep those feelings to themselves, almost always with detrimental consequences. These feelings, and our reaction to them, are of course not an accident.

We know that workers united will not be divided, but the opposite is equally true.

Employers are also aware of this, and the rise of so-called ‘gig economy’ companies like Uber, Deliveroo and others is no accident. Because in the mercenary pursuit of profits, it is necessary to keep workers disparate, disunited and beholden to getting that call for work on the employer’s inequitable terms.

If we want to change this modern-day version of the ‘hiring fairs’ – that saw gaffers pick and choose workers a day at a time – we need to embrace collective action, starting with honouring workers’ rights through trade union membership.

Because, if the current trend is allowed to continue, there is nothing safe from the creeping casualisation of work; even traditionally permanent and pensionable jobs are being eroded with the normalisation of contracting.

This trend can be reversed by ordinary working people, but if you tolerate this, your workplace will be next.

We have to stand against precarious work as a society, and through collective action, solidarity and protest, force this issue onto the political agenda.

If we want a decent country to work and live in, we need to stand up and speak out.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Keith Murdiff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'I have security for life... there will be nobody knocking to say: Sorry, you have to move out'
    61,934  90
    2
    		'Not all characters are angels': Shane MacGowan responds to Fairytale of New York controversy
    42,302  161
    3
    		Stringer answers the call as full Dancing With The Stars line up announced
    39,949  40
    Fora
    1
    		‘Dawson Street was a fifth of our sales. When we closed we thought it would be a disaster’
    1,832  0
    2
    		Delivery providers are ready to wed for life. But some restaurants just want to keep it casual
    83  0
    The42
    1
    		All-Ireland winner Jim McGuinness takes head coach role with US second-tier side Charlotte
    30,773  28
    2
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    25,860  16
    3
    		Superb Ulster stun Scarlets with stirring bonus-point win in Wales
    23,933  37
    DailyEdge
    1
    		I'm A Celeb's flag challenge caused absolute war on Twitter when they got the Irish one arse-ways
    9,287  8
    2
    		Here's why there's confusion over which Lowden brother Saoirse Ronan is dating
    8,449  1
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    5,041  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man who stole spirits from Coppers told gardaÃ­ he was on way to toilet when he spotted opportunity
    Man who stole spirits from Coppers told gardaí he was on way to toilet when he spotted opportunity
    Garda pleads not guilty to dangerous driving causing death of woman
    Man convicted of €90,000 tiger kidnapping of postmistress, daughter and Italian student
    HEALTH
    Irish women report painful complications from controversial sterilisation implant
    Irish women report painful complications from controversial sterilisation implant
    Health minister says HPV vaccine will be extended to boys next year
    Anti-vaccination myths can have devastating impacts on uptake rates, Harris warns EU
    GARDAí
    Man (20s) charged over â¬200k drugs find in Finglas
    Man (20s) charged over €200k drugs find in Finglas
    Four people arrested after €2.8 million of suspected cocaine seized in Dublin
    Gardaí arrest 15 people in Wexford and seize €85,000 worth of drugs during sting operation
    DUBLIN
    Red carpets, flags, golf buggies - the â¬17.8m spent by OPW on Pope visit
    Red carpets, flags, golf buggies - the €17.8m spent by OPW on Pope visit
    Dublin's 2013 Leinster-winning captain calls time on inter-county hurling career
    This Luas is being filled with essential gifts for people in emergency accommodation

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie