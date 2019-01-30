This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: -1 °C Wednesday 30 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Opinion: The critical finding of the Carrickmines inquest was not emphasised by media enough

Much of the media reporting focused on the alcohol intake of the victims but that it is not how fire inquests are normally reported, writes Jacinta Brack.

By Jacinta Brack Wednesday 30 Jan 2019, 7:00 AM
19 minutes ago 1,513 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4462852
Jacinta Brack

EARLY ON 10 October 2015, I received a call from a journalist who told me that 10 people had lost their lives in a halting site fire in South Dublin.

I was shocked and, of course, the first thought that raced through my mind was – did I know the people involved?

An emergency response committee formed, made up of local Traveller support groups and cross-service representatives, which worked to address the immediate physical and emotional needs of the family.

I was asked by that committee to deal with all the media queries in relation to the tragedy. The phone rang from early morning until late at night, in the days after the Carrickmines fire tragedy in which members of the Connors, Gilbert and Lynch families died.

No crisis media plan could have predicted either the magnitude of the loss or shockingly, the diversion two days later from tragedy to turmoil – when local residents objected to the council’s proposals to provide a temporary site for the survivors. 

Among my most visceral memories of that time was seeing, in the hours and days after the fire, the 14 members of the extended Connors family, parents, aunts, uncles and children, deeply traumatised and raw with shock as they gathered in a business park (where the Southside Traveller Action Group, which had taken them in, is located) – homeless.

I will never forget witnessing their loss and vulnerability. 

Reporting

At first, the media response was engaged with the tragedy; and journalists sought updates on the hospitalised children, naming and personalising the deceased, the community response, the funeral scheduling and the vigils to the site. 

But then came the subsequent chaos when local residents’ opposed the families being rehomed, which detracted from that initial outpouring. 

The power imbalance of this extraordinary, unprecedented tragedy was reinforced over the coming weeks and years, culminating in the Carrickmines inquest this week.

There were days during the inquest that the alcohol levels of the deceased adults, who were said to have had between four and six drinks each, were subject to media reporting, often without sensitivity. 

I can’t recall another fire tragedy, the Stardust among them, where the media reports focused on the alcohol levels of the victims. 

A chip pan was identified as the cause of the fire and some media outlets also reported on which adult had eaten chips that night. That was repeated on the broadcast news bulletins throughout that night and it must have been difficult for the family to hear it again and again.

I thought the reporting was insensitive and inappropriate.

I’ve studied lots of other inquests and when non-Travellers die in a fire, there doesn’t seem to be the same impetus to apportion blame to the victims. 

The critical finding of the inquest – which should have been emphasised by the media – was that emergency accommodation for Travellers is exempt from fire and safety regulations.   

Lessons learned

In the aftermath of Carrickmines, we all heard the predictable rhetoric of ‘lessons to be learned’ but more than three years on, little has really changed.  

While the Government reacted swiftly after the event, by commissioning a national fire safety audit of Traveller accommodation, there has been no subsequent national monitoring to ensure that local authorities have fulfilled the requirements of that audit. 

In the year after Carrickmines three other fires occurred in halting sites, in Ballyfermot, Limerick and Wicklow, thankfully there was no loss of life. But safety remains a major concern especially in overcrowded sites and it has not been adequately addressed.

Seven months after the Carrickmines fire, the European Committee of Social Rights found that Ireland has violated five grounds of the European Social Charter related to Traveller accommodation.

They pointed to insufficient provision, and inadequate quality, of Traveller accommodation and to legislation (and practice) where Travellers were threatened with evictions without the necessary safeguards. 

Just last week, the Committee of Social Rights in its monitoring report said that the Irish government has failed to redress those violations and is still out of conformity with the Charter. 

That finding indicates that the government has not learned lessons from the Carrickmines tragedy. 

From the point of view of the Traveller community, they have learned two things – that extreme tragedy is not a safeguard from racism and that European directives have little authority in redressing basic human rights entitlements.

Increased overcrowding

The numbers living in unauthorised sites and in situations of overcrowding is increasing, the latest figures available are for 2017 when there were 585 families living in unauthorised sites and 1,115 families sharing accommodation.

Since the year 2000, the number of Traveller families in need of accommodation has more than doubled. There are five times more families sharing facilities now and approximately 5,000 people are now inadequately accommodated. 

Not surprisingly there is a direct correlation between local authorities who have underspent Traveller accommodation budgets and those who have the highest number of Traveller families who are living in shared accommodation, or on unauthorised sites, or sometimes both.  

Review

In June 2017, the Government’s report Review of Funding for Traveller-Specific Accommodation and the Implementation of Traveller Accommodation Programmes (2000-2016) confirmed consistent failings at local authority level.

That report found that there was substantial under delivery, consistent underspending throughout the period (€55 million unspent) and it identified a lack of accountability and transparency.

It is indisputable that non-Travellers’ interests have dominated the decisions about whether new Traveller accommodation sites go ahead.

Some local representatives have played a role too by opposing plans and overriding their statutory functions without sanction or legal implication. 

Very often, council plans for Traveller accommodation fail at the first hurdle – the public consultation process often stops them abruptly. 

Temporary sites and overcrowded sites will continue to exist as long as locals and their representatives are allowed to block the development of adequate, safe accommodation for Travellers, whether that be in halting sites or group housing developments. 

Minister Damien English has shown a commitment to righting the inadequate supply of accommodation with a review of the Traveller Accommodation Act currently underway.

That review must be brave and robust in its proposals if it seeks to accelerate homes for Travellers and thereby ensure that all those sites are fire safe.  

Jacinta Brack, is the Communications and Advocacy Coordinator of the Irish Traveller Movement. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Jacinta Brack

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		MPs vote to ask the EU to replace Irish backstop with unspecific 'alternative arrangements'
    60,104  147
    2
    		'Possibly the worst road' in Ireland to get upgrade costing €150m
    54,085  52
    3
    		Mother of murdered James Bulger asks Irish filmmaker to withdraw film from Oscars
    45,156  106
    Fora
    1
    		Hoteliers want extra time to prep for the 'financial pressure' of mandatory pensions
    222  0
    2
    		For Colm Lyon's Fire, the UK remains a key market but young fintech startups might not be so lucky
    91  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Man United v Burnley, Newcastle v Man City, Premier League match tracker
    59,986  37
    2
    		'I would love to still be able to play for Ireland, but I'm not going begging'
    40,528  132
    3
    		Unbelievable scenes as relegation-threatened Newcastle stun Man City to boost Liverpool's title hopes
    40,277  59
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Kendall Jenner and the rest of the Fyre Fest hunz will be subpoenaed over their payments... it's The Dredge
    7,126  0
    2
    		Quitting contraception: why women are throwing out the pill
    5,773  2
    3
    		Poll: Are you fully honest when discussing salaries and savings with your friends?
    5,182  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    CRASH
    Investigation under way after young boy injured in Finglas hit-and-run
    Investigation under way after young boy injured in Finglas hit-and-run
    Around 10 children taken to hospital after school bus crashes into bridge in Dublin
    People doctoring M50 crash images to avoid Facebook's filters and upload online, TD says
    DONEGAL
    'It is heartbreaking': Funeral arrangements announced for four young men who died in Donegal crash
    'It is heartbreaking': Funeral arrangements announced for four young men who died in Donegal crash
    Man (30s) arrested after gardaí discover €400k worth of cannabis being grown in house
    'A cloud of sadness over the area': Tributes paid to four young men killed in Co Donegal car crash
    COURTS
    Witness in slurry pit murder trial claims her relationship with accused was a 'seedy affair'
    Witness in slurry pit murder trial claims her relationship with accused was a 'seedy affair'
    €7.5k found in a woman's boot was the proceeds of crime, High Court rules
    'Stuff of nightmares': Life sentence in murder case where victim was thrown down rubbish chute
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    'They saw an astonishing amount of horror': The photographers who shot the Troubles
    'They saw an astonishing amount of horror': The photographers who shot the Troubles
    British MPs to vote on seven motions - including on NI backstop - to amend Brexit withdrawal deal
    'It has been a huge honour': PSNI chief constable George Hamilton to retire in June

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie